2.96 Lakh Form 6S Received So Far: Delhi CEO

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) The Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi, said on Friday that between August 31 and November 5, as many as 2.96 lakh Forms 6 have been received in the city for inclusion of eligible citizens' names in the electoral roll.

During this period, 28,853 Forms 7 have been filed for objection to proposed inclusion or deletion of names in the existing electoral roll, said a statement issued by the office of the CEO, Delhi, reminding that the final roll will be published on December 22.

Till November 5, 1.1 lakh Forms 8 have been filed for shifting of resident/correction of entries in the existing electoral roll, it said.

The maximum number of Forms 6 – for inclusion of name in electoral roll - had been filed till November 5 in the West district (36,306), followed by South East district (28,688), said the statement.

The CEO said the period for filing claims and objections has been extended till November 25. All these claims and objections will be disposed of by December 15.

Earlier, the CEO, Delhi, published the draft electoral roll on August 31 and uploaded it on its official website. The draft roll included 97,53,577 electors under the SIR while notices were issued to 33.14,032 electors over mapping-related issues and logical discrepancies.

Meanwhile, the ECI has instructed the CEO, Delhi, to provide one more opportunity to voters who were left out during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

The Commission said in a statement that voters who were issued enumeration forms but whose names could not be included in the draft electoral roll on account of being marked as Absent/Shifted/Dead/Duplicate (ASDD) would be provided one more opportunity to get their names included in the final electoral roll.

The ECI added that booth-wise lists of all such voters, who were marked as ASDD and whose enumeration forms were not received back and consequently could not be included in the draft electoral roll during the ongoing SIR, would be displayed afresh (once again) on the notice boards of the respective polling stations.

The Commission said, "In cases where such an elector who was marked as ASDD and consequently whose name does not appear in the draft electoral roll, has shifted the place of residence within the state, such elector is not required to submit Form 8; instead, he/she shall submit enumeration form along with the statement enclosed herewith as Annexure-C (indicating the new address and the Assembly Constituency)."

The ECI noted, "An elector who has already submitted Form-6 for fresh enrolment during the SIR, need not submit the enumeration form with statement afresh. Their form will be processed as per the procedure in accordance with the Commission's clarification dated November 3."