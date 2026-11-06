Primary Education Key To Social Transformation: Odisha CM

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Nov 6 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday said his government considers education the most important foundation for social transformation and development, asserting that a strong foundation in primary education will pave the way for a brighter future for children.

Speaking at a special event in Kendujhar district, CM Majhi said,“With this objective, one primary school in every gram panchayat is being developed as an Adarsha Prathamika Vidyalaya (model primary school) under the Pandit Godabarish Mishra Adarsha Prathamika Vidyalaya Yojana.”

During his visit to Kendujhar, the Chief Minister on Friday laid the foundation stones for the third phase of the state government's flagship education initiative, the Pandit Godabarish Mishra Adarsha Prathamika Vidyalaya Yojana.

Under the third phase of this flagship scheme, foundation stones for 630 schools were laid across the State, including 35 schools in Kendujhar district. All these schools will be constructed at an estimated cost of around Rs 4,000 crore.

On the occasion, Majhi inaugurated Dharanidhar University's South Campus, which has been constructed at a total cost of Rs 14 crore. Among other key projects, the Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for purportedly the most modern technology business establishment in northern Odisha.

The 15-storey Tech-Business Park, to be built on around 5.51 acres of land at an estimated cost of Rs 237 crore, with the aim to create ample employment opportunities for young people in northern Odisha.

“Through these projects, the youth of Kendujhar will no longer have to go to Bengaluru or Hyderabad; instead, immense opportunities for employment and progress have opened up right here on their own soil,” said Majhi.

Additionally, the state's first fully indigenous technology-based 'Preventive Cancer Screening Centre' has been inaugurated on the premises of Dharanidhar Medical College with the support of the District Mineral Foundation (DMF), at an estimated cost of around Rs 6 crore. All services at the centre will be provided free of cost.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also laid the foundation stones for a seven-storey dental college building for Rs 58.40 crore and a 10-storey nursing college building at an estimated cost of Rs 63 crore to expand health education facilities in the district. He also announced the establishment of a Government Pharmacy College in Kendujhar.

At the programme, the Chief Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for a total of 330 projects worth Rs 1,292 crore to accelerate the development of the district. Of these, 198 projects worth around Rs 412 crore were inaugurated, while foundation stones were laid for 132 new projects valued at more than Rs 880 crore.

Addressing the gathering, Majhi, in an emotional statement, said that although he might be the Chief Minister of Odisha, he remained the same old 'Mohan Bhai' for the people of Kendujhar.

He also pledged to continue serving his birthplace for as long as he lived.