WATCH: South Korean Army Faces Backlash After Elite Special Forces Given Catwalk Lessons

South Korean Army has come under heavy fire after footage emerged showing elite soldiers from the Special Warfare Command receiving catwalk and fashion-model posture lessons on Thursday, October 29.

In a video, which was leaked by TV Chosun and later shared by a YouTuber and former Special Forces non-commissioned officer (NCO), professional models were seen in camouflage-patterned outfits and high heels, instructing male commandos from the 1st Special Forces Brigade on how to walk, turn, and pose on a runway.

The incident reportedly took place at the 1st Special Forces Brigade base during the 'K-Walking Performance Military Festival' organized as part of a semi-annual personal development program.

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Why Were Special Forces Given Runway Training?

The Special Forces of the South Korean Army are often known for their rigorous physical training and conditioning and high-stakes combat readiness, making the inclusion of catwalk training particularly controversial.

According to reports, officials stated that the session was part of a 'twice-yearly character and personal development' cultural program. The Military representatives added that the primary objective of bringing in external professional fashion models was to help troops improve their posture and walking techniques to establish basic military bearing.

The International Walking Association reportedly clarified that over 90% of the programme focused on correct posture and healthy walking technique rather than fashion-model runway training, with the catwalk performance lasting just 15 minutes as a surprise event.

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However, after the video was shared by People Power Party lawmaker Park Choong-kwon, it triggered widespread political outrage and public ridicule. The former Special Forces non-commissioned officer (NCO) strongly criticised the defence leadership, emphasising that the soldiers on the front lines should not bear the blame for the lapse.

The video, which was picked up by several local outlets, went viral at a time when North Korea has been actively escalating its regional security tensions through landmine provocations and combined missile tests.

'The Rank-and-File Leaders Are Not To Blame'

Taking to his official Facebook handle, People Power Party lawmaker Park Choong-kwon publicly criticised the South Korean military leadership for subjecting front-line commandos to public humiliation.

“North Korea is carrying out land mine provocations and firing combinations of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and multiple rocket launchers, yet the Ministry of National Defense under the Lee Jae Myung administration is bringing in fashion models to teach special forces soldiers how to walk,” Choong-kwon wrote on Facebook.

“The military must take responsibility for the humiliation these elite troops must have felt. Yet the unit made excuses, saying the training was intended to help soldiers develop proper posture and walking techniques to establish basic military bearing,” he added.

A scandal has emerged in the South Korean army: soldiers from an elite special forces unit were trained to walk like they were on a catwalk.

Female models in camouflage and heels demonstrated the soldiers' "correct poses" and "model walk," according to The Korea Herald.

The "training" took place in a military base gym. After the footage surfaced online, the army command was criticized. They attempted to justify the performance, claiming it was part of a "cultural program" designed to help improve the soldiers' posture.

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Following the criticism and backlash from lawmakers and the public, the South Korean Army issued an official statement, wherein they admitted that catwalk training was 'inappropriate' as it failed to align with the operational nature and combat mission of an elite special warfare unit.

Authorities further acknowledged that the session was implemented without undergoing proper administrative pre-screening.

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