Rahul Gandhi Hosts Diwali Milan For Congress Leaders At His Residence

Congress Leaders Gather for Diwali Milan at Rahul Gandhi's Residence

Congress leaders gathered at the residence of Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for a Diwali Milan programme on Friday, with Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar highlighting the party's message of unity and urging workers and cadres to continue strengthening the organisation.

Speaking to reporters after the event, CM Shivakumar said Gandhi wanted party workers who had remained loyal and stood by the Congress to continue working towards its growth. "Unity and light to everyone. He wants all the workers and cadres who have worked for the party, stayed with the party, remained loyal to the party, and continued working for it to grow stronger and better. It was a Diwali celebration. Great arrangements were made, and we all enjoyed ourselves. We share love, unity, and peace," he said.

Shivakumar Emphasizes National Role and Constitutional Protection

Shivakumar also described the Congress's campaign as a greater national effort, saying it was about the voice and votes of the people, and linked the party's role to the protection of the Constitution and democracy. "It is not his campaign. It is not Rahul Gandhi's campaign. It is the country's campaign. It is the voice of the people and the vote of the people," he said.

"As a peaceful political party, the Congress Party has given the country freedom, democracy, and the Constitution. As the Leader of the Opposition, he is protecting the Constitution and democracy. We have a history. Congress's history is the country's history, and Congress's strength is the country's strength," he added.

AICC Leader Addresses Delhi Pollution Concerns

Meanwhile, All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Uttar Pradesh, Rajendra Pal Gautam, said no political discussions took place during the gathering. "There was no political discussion today; we simply had tea together," he said.

Asked about the pollution situation in Delhi-NCR, Gautam called for coordination among the Centre, the Delhi government and neighbouring state governments, along with consultations with experts, to identify the causes and formulate a concrete response. "Rather than blaming one another, the central government, the Delhi government, and the governments of the surrounding states should sit down together and consult with experts. They need to identify the true causes of the pollution and adopt a concrete strategy to address it," he said.

He further stressed that the Centre should take greater responsibility, saying air pollution was causing serious harm to people.

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