Kangra Markets Witness Festive Rush On Dhanteras Marking Diwali Start

Festive Fervor Grips Kangra

From gold and silver jewellery to vehicles and household utensils, markets across Kangra witnessed a festive rush on Dhanteras as people stepped out to make traditional purchases and celebrate the beginning of the five-day Diwali festival. Markets, jewellery stores, automobile showrooms and utensil shops wore a festive look, with shoppers turning up in large numbers to purchase items considered auspicious on the occasion. Families were also seen shopping for decorative products and festive items for their children while enjoying the celebrations.

Dhanteras, also known as Dhan Trayodashi, marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali festivities. Purchasing precious metals, vehicles, utensils and other new items on this day is traditionally associated with prosperity and good fortune. Priti, a local resident, said markets were buzzing with activity as people celebrated the occasion by purchasing gold, silver and vehicles, along with festive items for their children.

Significance of Dhanteras

Explaining the religious significance of the festival, astrologer and government teacher Amit Raina told ANI, "Dhanteras marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali celebrations in Hindu tradition." He said purchasing gold, vehicles, brooms, silver-related items and other auspicious articles on the occasion is considered significant, as these purchases are traditionally associated with prosperity and good fortune.

Shoppers Embrace Traditions

Meanwhile, for Shiva, who has been living in Australia for the past ten years, this Dhanteras was particularly special. Visiting the markets during her stay in India, she said she purchased gold for herself on the occasion for the first time. She said that although rising gold prices affect purchasing power, people should consider buying something for themselves according to their financial capacity and enjoy the festival. Shiva also expressed happiness at witnessing the festive atmosphere and being among people in the markets, an experience she misses while living in Australia.

For many shoppers, Dhanteras is not merely about making purchases but also about following age-old traditions and welcoming prosperity and good fortune into their homes. With markets filled with shoppers and festive cheer, Dhanteras has set the mood for Diwali, as people prepare to celebrate the festival of lights with enthusiasm and joy. (ANI)

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