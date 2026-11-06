Assam Bans Drones And Photography At Amur Falcon Roosting Sites

Assam Imposes Drone Restrictions at Bird Sites

The Assam Forest Department has prohibited unauthorised recreational, commercial and non-essential drone operations, photography and videography around identified congregation and roosting sites of Amur Falcons, following the arrival of over one lakh migratory birds in the state. The restrictions have been imposed to ensure the birds' undisturbed resting, feeding and migratory movement, particularly at important sites such as Umrangso in Dima Hasao district and Dharamtul in Morigaon district.

According to an office order issued on November 6 by Dr Vinay Gupta, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden, Assam, unregulated drone operations near these sites could cause serious disturbance to the birds, including collision risks and disruption of their natural behaviour. The order states that unauthorised recreational, commercial and non-essential drone flying, photography and videography will remain prohibited in and around identified Amur Falcon congregation and roosting sites during their seasonal presence.

Enforcement and Protection Measures

The concerned Divisional Forest Officers (DFOs) have been directed to identify and demarcate sensitive roosting areas and ensure effective monitoring and protection of the sites. They have also been asked to coordinate with the respective district administrations and police authorities to enforce appropriate restrictions, including the declaration of temporary no-drone zones wherever required under applicable rules. The directions further call for public awareness initiatives to sensitise tourists, photographers, content creators and local communities about the importance of protecting the migratory birds. The restrictions will remain in force during the seasonal presence of Amur Falcons at the identified sites or until further orders. All concerned officers have been directed to ensure strict compliance.

Statements from Officials

Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said the department had been directed to strengthen protection measures and public awareness following the arrival of the birds. "Every year, Amur Falcons travel thousands of kilometres to Assam as our seasonal winged guests. This season, over one lakh birds have arrived, with Umrangso in Dima Hasao and Dharamtul in Morigaon serving as important roosting sites. Ensuring their safety is our collective responsibility," he wrote in a post on X.

He said the Forest Department had issued directions prohibiting unauthorised drone operations, photography and videography around the identified sites during the birds' stay. "I urge all tourists, photographers, content creators and residents to strictly adhere to these directions and avoid disturbing the birds' natural activities. Let us extend our hospitality to these winged visitors by ensuring their safe and undisturbed migration," the minister added.

Background on Conservation Efforts

Earlier, conservation organisation Aaranyak had appealed to government authorities to enforce a complete ban on drone operations inside and around identified Amur Falcon congregation sites during the birds' seasonal presence. The appeal followed observations of some content creators and visitors flying drones close to the congregations to capture photographs and videos for social media. Aaranyak cautioned that drone propellers could cause severe injuries to birds in the event of a collision, while flights in their immediate vicinity could also disturb their natural activities. The organisation had urged the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council and the Morigaon district administration to issue suitable orders restricting recreational, commercial and other non-essential drone operations around the identified sites. It had also called for clearly demarcated no-drone buffer zones, effective enforcement by the Forest Department and local administration, and awareness programmes for local communities, visitors, photographers and content creators.

Amur Falcons undertake long-distance seasonal migration from their breeding grounds in eastern Asia to wintering grounds in southern Africa. Assam and other parts of Northeast India serve as important transit locations along their annual migratory route. Safeguarding their congregation and roosting sites from unnecessary disturbance is considered important for ensuring their safe passage through the region. (ANI)

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