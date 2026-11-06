Liberia: Ministry Of Education Reviews Progress And Priorities To Strengthen Education Reform

What is working in Liberia's education system, what needs to change, and where should investments be directed next?

These questions are guiding a four-day Partnership Compact and Education Sector Plan (ESP) Mid-Term Review, which commenced on November 2, 2026, at the Ministerial Complex in Congo Town.

The Ministry of Education is bringing together government institutions and education partners to critically assess progress, identify implementation gaps, and determine which strategies should be strengthened, adjusted, or reconsidered based on evidence.

Day One focused on Foundational Learning and Early Childhood Education, examining early-grade literacy and numeracy, age-appropriate enrollment, out-of-school children, and inequalities affecting rural communities and over-age learners.

The review will also examine teacher quality, infrastructure, governance, education financing, data systems, and youth skills development.

Led by the Ministry's Department of Planning, Research and Development, with participation from IIEP-UNESCO, the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, the Global Partnership for Education, and the Local Education Group, the discussions will inform Liberia's 2027–2029 education results framework and costed investment strategy, ahead of the December Joint Education Sector Review.

The goal is to ensure that Liberia's next phase of education reform is guided by implementation evidence, equity, fiscal realities, and measurable improvements in learning.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Education: Republic of Liberia.