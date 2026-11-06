KCB Bank Tanzania Becomes The First Bank To Integrate Paypal Services Into Its Mobile App, Connecting Tanzanians To Global Payments

KCB Bank Tanzania ( ) has partnered with PayPal to integrate PayPal services into the KCB Mobile App, giving customers a simple, secure and convenient way to connect to global payments directly through their banking app.

The integration brings together the convenience of KCB's digital banking platform with PayPal's global payments network, helping customers participate more easily in the digital economy. Freelancers, entrepreneurs, SMEs, tourism operators, content creators and other businesses can benefit from a more seamless way to receive and manage international payments.

Through the partnership, KCB customers will be able to create or link their PayPal accounts directly through the KCB Mobile App, receive international payments, make eligible global payments and withdraw their PayPal balances directly into their KCB accounts in Tanzanian shillings.

The partnership comes at a time when the way people earn, spend and manage money is changing rapidly. Increasingly, Tanzanians are working with international clients, selling to global customers, accessing digital services and participating in cross-border commerce.

For KCB, the opportunity is not simply about adding another payment option. It is about making these global financial connections easier and more accessible through a platform customers already use and trust.

The PayPal integration also complements KCB Bank Tanzania's recently launched “Ina-Make Cents” campaign, which uses humour and relatable everyday financial behaviors to encourage Tanzanians to rethink how they manage their money and make smarter digital banking choices.

While Ina-Make Cents shines a light on the sometimes-peculiar ways we move and manage our money, the PayPal integration demonstrates what smarter digital banking can look like in practice; giving customers a more convenient way to move between their local and global financial lives.

The message is simple: when banking makes more sense, money can do more everyday.

Speaking during the launch, Josina Njambi, Head of Digital Financial Services, KCB Bank Tanzania, said:

“Our partnership with PayPal is an important milestone in our ambition to connect Tanzanians more seamlessly to the global digital economy. Today, customers are no longer limited by geography. They can work with clients in other countries, run businesses online, sell to international markets and access services from across the world. Our role as a bank is to make those financial connections simpler, safer and more accessible. This partnership complements our 'Ina-Make Cents' campaign, which challenges us to look at some of our everyday financial habits and ask whether there is a smarter way to do things. With PayPal now integrated into the KCB Mobile App, we are making that smarter way more accessible.

Through the KCB Mobile App, customers will be able to:



Create or link a PayPal account directly through the KCB Mobile App.

Receive international payments from customers and clients around the world.

Make eligible international payments wherever PayPal is accepted. Withdraw PayPal balances directly into their KCB accounts in Tanzanian shillings, through a simple and secure process.

As part of the onboarding journey, customers can access PayPal and other digital banking services directly through the KCB Mobile App, alongside the existing benefits available to newly onboarded customers.

Through continuous investment in digital innovation, KCB Bank Tanzania remains committed to delivering secure, convenient and customer-centric banking experiences whilst leveraging its purpose; For People. For Better

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of KCB Bank Tanzania.