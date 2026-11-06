National Advertising Division To Refer Kendal To Government Agencies And Advertising Platforms For Electing Not To Participate In Compliance Inquiry

New York, NY – November 6, 2026 – Following a compliance inquiry stemming from a prior decision, BBB National Programs' National Advertising Division will refer Kendal Nutricare Limited to appropriate government and state agencies and advertising platforms for review and possible enforcement action after the company elected not to participate in the compliance inquiry.

The referral follows a challenge brought by Abbott Laboratories concerning Kendamil Infant Formula advertising. In the underlying case (Case #7562 ), the National Advertising Division (NAD) recommended that Kendal discontinue or modify certain claims regarding whole milk, breast milk, human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs), milk fat content, and the brand's heritage. Kendal agreed to comply with NAD's recommendations and voluntarily discontinued an additional claim regarding its use of whole milk.

Abbott contacted NAD with concerns about nearly all of the challenged claims addressed in the original case. Kendal informed NAD that it elected not to participate in the compliance inquiry.

Accordingly, pursuant to the NAD/NARB Procedures, NAD will refer the matter to appropriate government and state agencies and to the platforms on which Kendamil's advertising appears and with which NAD has a reporting relationship.

All BBB National Programs case decision summaries can be found in the case decision library. For the full text of NAD, NARB, and CARU decisions, subscribe to the online archive. Per NAD/NARB Procedures, this release may not be used for promotional purposes.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than 20 globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create fair competition for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. NAD reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and creating fair competition for business.

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