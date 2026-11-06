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Algoma Central Corporation

Algoma Central Corporation


Date: 2026-11-06 10:09:06

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:56 AM EST - Algoma Central Corporation: Reported its results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026. Algoma delivered strong third quarter results, with reported revenue of $287,751, an increase of 26% from $228,035 in the third quarter of 2025. Net earnings increased 37% to $54,182, or $1.34 per share, compared with $39,437, or $0.97 per share, in the prior-year period. EBITDA increased to $95,189 from $89,739, and free cash flow increased to $64,233 from $46,840. Algoma Central Corporation shares T are trading up $0.08 at $31.40.

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Baystreet.ca

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