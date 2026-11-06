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Aegis Brands Inc.

Aegis Brands Inc.


Date: 2026-11-06 10:09:06

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:03 AM EST - Aegis Brands Inc.: Reported financial results for the third quarter ending September 27, 2026. System sales increased 8.1% to $35.4 million and same store sales increased 8.4% compared to last year. Net income for the third quarter improved 49.4% to $1.0 million, or $0.01 per share, compared to net income of $0.7 million, or $0.01 per share, in Q3 2025. Aegis Brands Inc.

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