Austria To Strengthen Ties With Malaysia Ahead Of 65Th Anniversary Of Diplomatic Relations

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 (NNN) -- Austria and Malaysia are committed to further strengthening bilateral relations in various fields, including foreign policy, regional cooperation, trade, investment, education, and culture, as both countries prepare to celebrate 65 years of diplomatic relations next year.

Austrian Ambassador to Malaysia Gerhard Eisl said the two countries shared common values and were like-minded partners on various international issues, particularly in promoting peace, dialogue, multilateralism, and international cooperation.

"Malaysia is an important partner for Austria. We are like-minded in many fields. Our relations are excellent at multilateral level, where we closely cooperate, for example on disarmament and nuclear non-proliferation, but also bilaterally," he said at Austria's National Day reception here on Friday.

Also present was Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan.

Expressing confidence in the continued friendship between the two nations, Eisl said both countries were peace-loving nations strategically located at the centre of their respective regions, with Austria in the heart of Europe and Malaysia in the midst of Southeast Asia.

"Austria and Malaysia are deepening their relations in many areas, from foreign policy to regional cooperation, also in the framework of ASEAN, business, universities to culture," he said, noting that several initiatives were being prepared to commemorate the 65th anniversary celebrations.

He also described Malaysia as an important market for Austrian businesses, noting that trade and investment remained the backbone of bilateral relations. He thanked Austrian companies operating in Malaysia for their contributions to strengthening economic ties.

Meanwhile, Eisl highlighted Austria's commitment to international peace and security, recalling the country's declaration of permanent neutrality on Oct 26, 1955, which was subsequently enshrined in its constitution.

"This decision, enshrined in our constitution, means military neutrality, not indifference. Austria stands for international law and human rights. We are a country of peace, dialogue and trust," he said.

He noted that Austria's commitment to taking greater responsibility in international affairs had become increasingly important amid the resurgence of power politics, wars, and armed conflicts that were putting the rules-based international order under pressure.

In this regard, Eisl expressed appreciation for Malaysia's support for Austria's candidature as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2027-2028 term, alongside 130 other UN member states.

"Thanks to the support of 131 UN member states, including Malaysia, Austria has been elected as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the period 2027-2028," he said.

He said Austria would use its position to champion multilateralism and represent the interests of smaller and medium-sized countries, while giving a stronger voice to vulnerable communities, particularly civilians and children affected by armed conflicts.

"In the UN Security Council, Austria will be a reliable partner, a strong voice for multilateralism, a voice especially of the smaller and medium-sized countries, and a voice of those who need our protection most, especially civilians in armed conflicts, foremost children," he said.

--NNN