Midas Case: HACC Places 'Rocket' Under House Arrest After Nearly A Year In Pretrial Detention

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Transparency International Ukraine reported this on Telegram.

"The HACC has eased the preventive measure imposed on former energy minister's advisor Ihor Myroniuk. The investigating judge granted the motion and ordered Myroniuk to remain under round-the-clock house arrest," the statement said.

The organization noted that the decision was based on the expiry of the maximum period of pretrial detention during the investigation.

"Of all the suspects, Myroniuk spent the longest time in custody – almost one year. He is now required to remain at home under house arrest and comply with the obligations imposed on him, including wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet," Transparency International Ukraine said.

The organization recalled that on October 13, 2026, the HACC had previously ordered Myroniuk to remain in custody but reduced his bail from UAH 85 million to UAH 25 million.

"According to investigators, as part of the 'barrier' scheme, Ihor Myroniuk received money from another suspect and transferred it to a back office located in an apartment linked to former pro-Russian MP Andrii Derkach," Transparency International Ukraine said.

On November 10, 2025, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) announced Operation Midas to expose corruption in the energy sector.

NABU and SAPO complete pre-trial investigation in Midas case

Investigators established that members of a criminal organization had developed a large-scale scheme to exert influence over strategic state-owned enterprises, including Energoatom. NABU said that five of the seven suspects had been detained as part of the investigation.

Those notified of suspicion included businessman and Kvartal 95 studio co-founder Tymur Mindich (code-named "Carlson" in NABU recordings), former energy minister's advisor Ihor Myroniuk ("Rocket"), Energoatom Executive Director for Security Dmytro Basov ("Tenor"), and four other employees of the so-called money-laundering back office: Oleksandr Tsukerman ("Sugarman"), Ihor Fursenko ("Rioshyk"), Lesia Ustymenko and Liudmyla Zorina.

Five people on the list of suspects were detained. Mindich and Tsukerman left Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky enacted a National Security and Defense Council decision imposing personal sanctions on Mindich and Tsukerman.

In January 2026, NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) submitted documents to have Mindich and Zukerman placed on Interpol's wanted list.

In March, the Prosecutor General's Office sent an extradition request for Mindich to Israel.

On July 10, NABU and SAPO, as part of Operation Midas, notified a former Executive Director for Physical Protection and Security at the National Nuclear Energy Generating Company Energoatom of suspicion of money laundering. According to investigators, the suspect laundered more than UAH 30 million between 2023 and 2025.

On November 4, NABU and SAPO announced that the pre-trial investigation in the Midas case had been completed.

Photo: Transparency International Ukraine