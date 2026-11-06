Edpath Family Education Advisors Continues Offering Education Coaching For Parents In The Greater Nashville Area

MENAFN - GetNews)"An advisor from EdPath Family Education Advisors provides education coaching for parents during an academic planning consultation in Greater Nashville."EdPath Family Education Advisors continues to provide personalized education coaching for parents across the Greater Nashville area, supporting families of students who need additional academic help. By empowering caregivers with practical strategies, home learning routines, and guidance for school meetings and teacher communications, EdPath equips Middle Tennessee parents with the clarity and confidence to advocate effectively for their child's academic success.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - November 06, 2026 - EdPath Family Education Advisors continues to offer education coaching for parents in the greater Nashville area, giving families of struggling students practical guidance on supporting their children's learning. The service is designed for parents whose students need additional help to access the same academic opportunities as their classmates. Families in Nashville and surrounding communities can work with the EdPath team to better understand their child's needs, navigate school systems, and build a plan for moving forward.

Many parents in Middle Tennessee know the feeling of watching a child fall behind in school without knowing where to turn. Report cards, teacher conferences, and school meetings can raise more questions than answers, particularly for families unfamiliar with the options available to their students. Parents may also find themselves balancing work, other children, and household demands while trying to advocate for a child who is struggling.

Education professionals often note that engaged, informed parents can play an important role in a student's academic progress. Yet few parents receive formal guidance on how to take on that role. Families in Nashville and the surrounding area may benefit from a knowledgeable partner who can help them make sense of their child's situation and identify next steps.

Education coaching focuses on the parent as a key partner in a student's success. Rather than working only with the student, coaching for parents helps caregivers build the knowledge, confidence, and strategies to support their child at home and at school. Each family's situation is different, so coaching is tailored to the student's challenges, the family's goals, and the school environment the student is in.

Parents who participate in education coaching may benefit in several ways:



Greater clarity about their child's academic strengths and areas of difficulty

Strategies for communicating more effectively with teachers and school staff

Support in preparing for school meetings and understanding available resources

Practical tools for creating routines that support learning at home

A clearer plan for helping their child pursue the same opportunities as peers Ongoing guidance as a student's needs change over time

EdPath's approach emphasizes partnership and realistic expectations. Coaching can support families as they work toward their goals, but every student's path is different, and outcomes vary.

EdPath's coaching centers on the belief that families should have access to knowledgeable, compassionate guidance when a student is struggling. By working with parents directly, EdPath aims to equip families with tools they can keep using long after a coaching session ends. For many families, simply having a trusted advisor to talk through their concerns can be an important first step. The service is available to families throughout the greater Nashville area, making guidance accessible to parents who may not know where to start.

“Parents are often the most committed advocates a child has, but nobody hands them a roadmap,” said Laura Spretnjak, Founder of EdPath and Boost Academy.“Our coaching helps parents understand what their child needs and feel more confident speaking up for those needs. We see how much it matters when a family feels like they're not facing this alone.”

Spretnjak added that the goal is to support the whole family.“When a student is struggling, the stress affects everyone at home. We want parents in the Nashville area to know that support is available, and that they don't need to have all the answers before they reach out.”

Parents in Nashville and surrounding communities who are concerned about a student's academic progress can contact EdPath Family Education Advisors to learn more about education coaching. Families can begin by visiting the

EdPath website to review available services and reach out to the team. During an initial conversation, an EdPath advisor can help parents discuss their concerns and determine whether coaching may be a good fit for their family.

Those interested in coaching for parent can contact EdPath today to take the first step toward a more informed, supported approach to their child's education. Whether a family is just beginning to notice concerns or has been navigating challenges for some time, education coaching for parents in the greater Nashville area is available to help them move forward with greater confidence.

About EdPath Family Education Advisors

EdPath Family Education Advisors is an education advisory practice serving the greater Nashville area in Tennessee. Founded by Laura Spretnjak, who also founded Boost Academy, the practice specializes in education coaching, coaching for parents, and guidance for families of students who need additional academic support. EdPath is committed to helping parents in Nashville and surrounding communities build the knowledge and confidence to support their children's education and pursue the same academic opportunities as their peers.