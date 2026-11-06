Litime Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals 2026: Save Up To 60% On Lithium Batteries

SAN FRANCISCO - November 6, 2026 - LiTime, a provider of LiFePO4 battery solutions for RV, marine, outdoor, and off-grid applications, is bringing its Black Friday & Cyber Monday event to customers from November 5 through December 7, 2026. With discounts of up to 60% OFF, exclusive VIP rewards, additional savings, and limited-time product deals, LiTime invites customers to explore its seasonal offers and find the right power solutions for their needs.

Whether you are preparing your RV for extended off-grid travel, upgrading your marine power system, or looking for reliable energy for your golf cart, this is an opportunity to explore LiTime products at special promotional prices.

LiTime Black Friday & Cyber Monday Sales Highlights

Throughout the event, LiTime is offering multiple ways for customers to save and enjoy additional benefits:

l Up to 60% OFF: Enjoy discounts of up to 60% on selected LiTime products.

l VIP 2X Points: VIP members earn double LiPoints on eligible purchases during the event.

l New Member Welcome Offer: New customers can receive an extra 8% OFF by signing up and subscribing.

l Spend More, Save More: Unlock additional savings based on your order value: Spend $599 and get 5% OFF; Spend $799 and get 6% OFF; Spend $1,599 and get 8% OFF.

l 30-Day Price Protection: Shop with confidence with 30-day price protection policy.

l Lucky Spin: Spin the wheel for a chance to receive a 6% OFF coupon.

l Refer a Friend & Save: Both you and your friend can receive an extra 10% OFF when your friend signs up. You can also earn 500 LiPoints when your friend completes a purchase.

l Limited-Time Best-Seller Deals: Discover surprise discounts on popular LiTime products, available in limited quantities. Visit LiTime official website regularly for the surprise discounts.

LiTime Black Friday Featured Products【Hot】

During this year's Black Friday event, LiTime is highlighting several popular lithium batteries designed for different applications, from compact RV power systems to high-capacity marine and golf cart solutions.

12V 100Ah Group 24 Bluetooth – Compact Power, Smart Control

For customers looking for a compact battery for RV, marine, or other 12V applications, the LiTime 12V 100Ah Group 24 Bluetooth Battery offers a space-saving design with convenient Bluetooth monitoring. Its Group 24 form factor makes it a practical option for installations where battery space is limited, while smart monitoring allows users to check battery status through a compatible mobile app.

12V 165Ah Smart Self-Heating – More Power, Less Cold-Weather Worry

Designed for users who need dependable power in colder conditions, the LiTime 12V 165Ah Smart Self-Heating Battery combines higher capacity with intelligent self-heating functionality and Bluetooth monitoring. It is a suitable option for RV owners and outdoor enthusiasts who want more energy storage and additional support for cold-weather charging.

12V 320Ah Mini Smart Self-Heating – Big Capacity, Compact Design

The LiTime 12V 320Ah Mini Smart Self-Heating Battery delivers high-capacity energy storage in a compact design. With smart monitoring and self-heating functionality, it is designed for RV owners and off-grid users who need substantial battery capacity without taking up unnecessary installation space.

24V 100Ah Group 31 Marine – More Marine Power, Longer Adventures

For boating and marine applications, the LiTime 24V 100Ah Group 31 Marine Battery provides a dedicated 24V power solution in a Group 31 form factor. It is designed for compatible marine electrical systems, offering a practical option for boat owners who need dependable deep-cycle energy for their time on the water.

36V 100Ah Electric Outboard – Power Your Electric Outboard with Reliable Energy

Designed for electric outboard applications, the LiTime 36V 100Ah Lithium Battery provides a dedicated power solution for compatible electric propulsion systems. With substantial energy storage and a 36V configuration, it helps support longer boating adventures and consistent power delivery on the water.

48V 150Ah Golf Cart / UTV – Go Further, Ride Longer

For golf cart and UTV owners seeking higher-capacity lithium power, the LiTime 48V 150Ah Golf Cart / UTV Battery offers 7,680Wh of energy storage. Its high-capacity design makes it a strong option for compatible vehicles that need substantial energy for extended rides and demanding applications.

Why Choose LiTime During Black Friday?

Beyond competitive Black Friday deals, LiTime is committed to providing dependable products and customer support throughout the ownership experience. You can enjoy:

l 16+ Years of Expertise in LiFePO4 technology

l 30-Day Free Returns

l 30-Day Price Match

l 5-Year Warranty on batteries

l 24-Hour Service Support

l Free & Fast Shipping

About LiTime

LiTime is a global LiFePO4 power solutions expert, providing reliable batteries and one-stop lithium power solutions for RV, marine, golf cart, home backup and off-grid applications. Trusted by 3.5M+ users worldwide, LiTime brings 17 years of core-team R&D experience, 380+ certifications, and AIG Commercial General Liability Insurance with product liability coverage-providing customers with reliable power, added protection, and greater confidence in long-term use.

Guided by its brand philosophy,“Powering Outdoor Adventures for Generations,” LiTime empowers people to explore with confidence while helping preserve the outdoor traditions, connection with nature, and shared memories passed from one generation to the next.

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