Global Crickets Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Analysis - Forecast To 2036 USD 17.20 Billion Opportunity Fueled By Sustainable Protein Demand And Automated Farming

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Scale automated vertical farming; prioritize cricket powder, snacks, animal feed and e-commerce while leveraging Europe's supportive regulatory landscape.

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Crickets Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the global crickets market is projected to reach approximately USD 17.20 billion by 2036, up from an estimated USD 1.64 billion in 2026. This represents a CAGR of 26.5% during the forecast period of 2026-2036.

Market growth is being driven by the high nutritional value of crickets, increasing consumer acceptance of cricket-based food products, and rising demand for sustainable protein sources. Concerns about greenhouse gas emissions from conventional livestock and poultry production are also encouraging food manufacturers, animal feed producers, and consumers to consider alternative proteins. Additional growth factors include the low risk of zoonotic disease transmission associated with cricket consumption and greater interest in protein-rich diets.

Advances in automated commercial-scale cricket farming and vertical farming technologies are improving production capacity, consistency, and efficiency. These developments are expected to support wider adoption of cricket ingredients across food, beverage, dietary supplement, animal feed, and pet food applications. Cricket production can also contribute to circular economy initiatives by enabling more efficient resource use.

Crickets Market Segmentation

The report assesses the crickets market by product, species, application, end use, distribution channel, and geography. Product categories include whole cricket, cricket powder, cricket meal, and other products. Species covered include house cricket (Acheta domesticus) and other species, including Gryllus.

Applications analyzed include processed whole crickets, protein supplement powder, animal feed and pet food products, cricket protein bars and protein shakes, bakery products and snacks, beverages, and other applications. End-use categories comprise human consumption and animal nutrition, while distribution channels include business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumers (B2C), covering store-based and non-store-based channels.

Cricket Powder Leads Product Demand

Cricket powder is expected to account for the largest share of the global crickets market in 2026. Its market position is supported by its versatility in bakery products, snacks, protein supplements, and other food formulations. Its high protein content and compatibility with established product development processes make it attractive to manufacturers seeking sustainable ingredients.

Cricket meal is forecast to register significant growth through 2036. Demand is increasing across the animal feed and pet food industries, where manufacturers are evaluating cricket meal as an eco-friendly alternative to conventional protein meals.

Protein Supplements Hold a Substantial Market Share

By application, protein supplement powder is expected to hold a substantial share of the crickets market in 2026. Growth is supported by increasing health awareness and consumer demand for clean-label, sustainable protein supplements.

Bakery products and snacks are projected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. The expanding availability of cricket-based snacks, combined with growing interest in alternative protein products, is creating opportunities for product innovation across retail and online channels.

Human Consumption Remains the Largest End Use

The human consumption segment is expected to lead the crickets market in 2026. Population growth, food security concerns, and demand for resource-efficient protein sources are supporting this segment. Animal nutrition is also anticipated to experience significant growth, particularly within aquaculture and pet food production, where sustainable alternatives to fishmeal and soymeal are increasingly sought.

B2B Distribution Maintains a Strong Position

The business-to-business (B2B) segment is expected to represent a substantial market share in 2026 due to large-volume purchases by food manufacturers, dietary supplement companies, animal feed producers, and pet food businesses.

The business-to-consumers (B2C) segment, particularly the non-store-based channel, is forecast to grow at the fastest rate. Wider product availability through e-commerce platforms and increasing consumer preference for online shopping are improving access to cricket powder, snacks, protein products, and processed whole crickets.

Asia-Pacific Leads the Global Crickets Market

Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share in 2026, followed by Europe and North America. Regional leadership is supported by established insect consumption practices in Thailand, China, and Vietnam, as well as developed cricket farming infrastructure.

Europe is projected to record the fastest growth through 2036. Progressive regulatory approvals from the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), increasing environmental awareness, and growing consumer interest in alternative protein sources are supporting market expansion. The geographic assessment also covers Latin America and the Middle East & Africa, with country-level analysis across major markets.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent companies operating in the global crickets market include Entomo Farms, Aspire Food Group, All Things Bugs, LLC, JR Unique Foods Ltd., Global Bugs Asia Co., Ltd., Chapul, LLC, Bugsolutely Ltd., Eat Grub Ltd., Bitty Foods, and Six Foods Inc.

The report evaluates market revenue, historical growth, demand projections, competitive positioning, product offerings, regional trends, and strategic developments. It also identifies opportunities for established participants and new entrants across cricket farming, ingredient processing, food manufacturing, animal nutrition, and direct-to-consumer distribution.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Definition & Scope

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency and Limitations

1.3.1. Currency

1.3.2. Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection & Validation

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research & Validation

2.2.2.1. Primary Interviews with Experts

2.2.2.2. Country-/Region-Level Analysis

2.3. Market Size Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach

2.3.3. Growth Forecast

2.4. Assumptions for the Study

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Overview

3.2. Market Analysis, by Product

3.3. Market Analysis, by Species

3.4. Market Analysis, by Application

3.5. Market Analysis, by End Use

3.6. Market Analysis, by Distribution Channel

3.7. Market Analysis, by Geography

3.8. Competitive Analysis

4. Market Insights

4.1. Overview

4.2. Global Crickets Market: Impact Analysis of Market Drivers (2026-2036)

4.2.1. Growing Greenhouse Gas Emissions from the Livestock and Poultry Industries

4.2.2. Rising Demand for Cricket-based Food Products and High Nutritional Value

4.2.3. Low Risk of Zoonotic Disease Transmission

4.3. Global Crickets Market: Impact Analysis of Market Restraints (2026-2036)

4.3.1. Lack of Standardized Regulatory Framework Across Markets

4.3.2. Psychological, Cultural, and Ethical Barriers to Insect Consumption

4.4. Global Crickets Market: Impact Analysis of Market Opportunities (2026-2036)

4.4.1. Emerging Economies in Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East & Africa

4.4.2. Growing Pet Food and Aquaculture Feed Applications

4.5. Global Crickets Market: Impact Analysis of Market Challenges (2026-2036)

4.5.1. Lack of Consumer Awareness Regarding Cricket Nutritional Benefits and Sustainability

4.5.2. High Capital Expenditure for Automated Commercial-Scale Cricket Facilities

4.6. Global Crickets Market: Impact Analysis of Key Market Trends (2026-2036)

4.6.1. Increasing Preference for Protein-rich, Sustainable Diets

4.6.2. Progressive Global Regulatory Approvals Unlocking New Market Access

4.6.3. Integration of Automation and Vertical Farming Technology in Cricket Production

4.7. Value Chain Analysis

4.8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8.1. Threat of New Entrants

4.8.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.4. Threat of Substitute Products

4.8.5. Competitive Rivalry

5. Impact of Sustainability on the Global Crickets Market

5.1. Overview

5.2. Environmental Impact of Cricket Farming Compared to Conventional Livestock

5.3. Role of Cricket Protein in Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions

5.4. Water and Land Use Efficiency in Insect Farming

5.5. Waste Reduction and Circular Economy Opportunities

5.6. Sustainability Certifications and ESG Compliance

5.7. Impact on Market Growth and Competitive Differentiation

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Overview

6.2. Key Growth Strategies

6.2.1. Synergy Analysis: Major Deals & Strategic Alliances

6.3. Competitive Dashboard

6.3.1. Industry Leaders

6.3.2. Market Differentiators

6.3.3. Vanguards

6.3.4. Emerging Companies

6.4. Market Share/Ranking by Key Players (2025)

7. Crickets Market, by Product

7.1. Overview

7.2. Whole Cricket

7.3. Cricket Powder

7.4. Cricket Meal

7.5. Other Products

8. Crickets Market, by Species

8.1. Overview

8.2. House Cricket (Acheta domesticus)

8.3. Other Species (Gryllus and Others)

9. Crickets Market, by Application

9.1. Overview

9.2. Processed Whole Crickets

9.3. Protein Supplement Powder

9.4. Animal Feed and Pet Food Products

9.5. Cricket Protein Bars and Protein Shakes

9.6. Bakery Products and Snacks

9.7. Beverages

9.8. Other Applications

10. Crickets Market, by End Use

10.1. Overview

10.2. Human Consumption

10.3. Animal Nutrition

11. Crickets Market, by Distribution Channel

11.1. Overview

11.2. Business-to-Business (B2B)

11.3. Business-to-Consumers (B2C)

11.3.1. Store-based Channel

11.3.2. Non-store-based Channel

12. Crickets Market, by Geography

12.1. Overview

12.2. North America

12.2.1. U.S.

12.2.2. Canada

12.3. Europe

12.3.1. Netherlands

12.3.2. Belgium

12.3.3. France

12.3.4. U.K.

12.3.5. Denmark

12.3.6. Finland

12.3.7. Germany

12.3.8. Rest of Europe

12.4. Asia-Pacific

12.4.1. Thailand

12.4.2. China

12.4.3. South Korea

12.4.4. Vietnam

12.4.5. Japan

12.4.6. Australia

12.4.7. India

12.4.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

12.5. Latin America

12.5.1. Brazil

12.5.2. Mexico

12.5.3. Argentina

12.5.4. Rest of Latin America

12.6. Middle East & Africa

12.6.1. South Africa

12.6.2. Saudi Arabia

12.6.3. Kenya

12.6.4. Uganda

12.6.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

13. Company Profiles

Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments

13.1. Entomo Farms (Canada)

13.2. Aspire Food Group (U.S.)

13.3. All Things Bugs, LLC (U.S.)

13.4. Global Bugs Asia Co., Ltd. (Thailand)

13.5. JR Unique Foods Ltd. (Thailand)

13.6. Chapul, LLC (U.S.)

13.7. Bugsolutely Ltd. (Thailand)

13.8. Eat Grub Ltd. (U.K.)

13.9. Bitty Foods (U.S.)

13.10. Six Foods Inc. (U.S.)

13.11. Others

14. Appendix

14.1. Available Customization

14.2. Related Reports

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