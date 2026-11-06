Industrial Fieldbus Devices Market Size, Share, And Trends - Global Forecast To 2036 Iiot And Edge Integration Propel Market Toward $8.03 Billion At 7.2% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Modernizing legacy automation with IIoT, edge gateways and diagnostic software enables reliable connectivity, remote monitoring and predictive maintenance.

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Industrial Fieldbus Devices Market - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the global industrial fieldbus devices market is projected to reach approximately USD 8.03 billion by 2036, up from an estimated USD 4.02 billion in 2026. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2036.

Market growth is being supported by sustained demand for reliable, deterministic communication across legacy industrial environments and the continued modernization of process automation systems. Industrial organizations are investing in field-level connectivity to integrate smart sensors, actuators, controllers, and other equipment into established control architectures. Fieldbus technologies remain important for dependable data exchange, particularly in facilities where operational reliability, real-time control, and compatibility with existing infrastructure are essential.

Expansion in manufacturing, energy & utilities, oil & gas, water & wastewater, and mining is also strengthening demand for industrial fieldbus devices. Emerging economies are contributing to market development through industrialization and increased adoption of cost-effective automation technologies. In addition, integration with Industrial Internet of Things platforms and edge computing gateways is creating new opportunities to use fieldbus data for remote monitoring, diagnostics, predictive maintenance, and operational optimization.

Market Segmentation Highlights

The industrial fieldbus devices market is assessed by product, protocol, application, and geography. Product categories include fieldbus components, fieldbus software, and fieldbus services. Protocols covered include PROFIBUS (DP/PA), Modbus (RTU/ASCII), CANopen, DeviceNet, Foundation Fieldbus, and others such as AS-Interface, CC-Link, and HART.

Fieldbus components are expected to account for the largest market share in 2026. Demand is driven by the widespread deployment of I/O modules, bus couplers, gateways, repeaters, hubs, cables, and connectors that support field-level industrial communication networks. Fieldbus software is projected to record notable growth through 2036 as companies adopt advanced configuration, diagnostics, and network management tools. These solutions support remote monitoring and predictive maintenance while improving network availability and operational performance.

Protocol and Application Trends

PROFIBUS is expected to hold the largest protocol share in 2026 due to its extensive use in discrete and process automation, particularly across Europe and Asia-Pacific. Foundation Fieldbus and Modbus are also anticipated to maintain substantial positions because of their established deployment in oil & gas, power, and other process industries. Specialized protocols within the other category will continue to serve applications requiring specific deterministic, low-power, or device-level communication capabilities.

Manufacturing is projected to remain the leading application segment in 2026. Automotive, electronics & semiconductors, food & beverage, and pharmaceutical facilities rely on fieldbus protocols for production-line synchronization, equipment communication, and real-time process control. Oil & gas and energy & utilities are expected to experience significant growth as operators modernize aging assets and implement advanced field device management systems to enhance efficiency, safety, and reliability in demanding environments.

Regional Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the global industrial fieldbus devices market in 2026, followed by Europe and North America. Regional growth is supported by large manufacturing hubs in China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia, alongside continued investment in industrial automation. The availability of cost-effective technologies and rapid infrastructure development further strengthen the region's market position.

North America is forecast to register significant growth through 2036 as industrial companies upgrade aging infrastructure and expand the use of advanced device management solutions. Europe will remain an important market due to the high adoption of PROFIBUS and other established standards across the automotive, chemical, energy, and process manufacturing sectors. The report also evaluates opportunities in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies operating in the industrial fieldbus devices market include Siemens AG, ABB Ltd, Schneider Electric SE, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Endress+Hauser Group, HMS Networks AB, Moxa Inc., Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. KG, Advantech Co., Ltd., and Belden Inc.

The report examines market revenue, historical performance, growth rates, competitive positioning, product offerings, geographic trends, and strategic developments. It also identifies opportunities across products, protocols, applications, and countries, providing insights for established automation providers and new market entrants seeking to capitalize on industrial digitalization and infrastructure modernization.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Ecosystem

1.3 Currency and Limitations

1.3.1 Currency

1.3.2 Limitations

1.4 Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Research Approach

2.2 Data Collection & Validation

2.2.1 Secondary Research

2.2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Market Assessment

2.3.1 Market Size Estimation

2.3.2 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.3 Top-Down Approach

2.3.4 Growth Forecast

2.4 Assumptions for the Study

3. Executive Summary

3.1 Overview

3.2 Market Analysis, by Product

3.3 Market Analysis, by Protocol

3.4 Market Analysis, by Application

3.5 Market Analysis, by Geography

3.6 Competitive Analysis

4. Market Insights

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Global Industrial Fieldbus Devices Market: Impact Analysis of Market Drivers (2026-2036)

4.2.1 Modernization of Aging Industrial Infrastructure

4.2.2 Cost-Effectiveness and Reliability of Fieldbus Technology

4.2.3 Growing Demand for Field-Level Data in Process Industries

4.3 Global Industrial Fieldbus Devices Market: Impact Analysis of Market Restraints (2026-2036)

4.3.1 Competition from Industrial Ethernet and Wireless Technologies

4.3.2 Limited Bandwidth for High-Data Applications

4.4 Global Industrial Fieldbus Devices Market: Impact Analysis of Market Opportunities (2026-2036)

4.4.1 Integration with IIoT and Edge Computing Gateways

4.4.2 Adoption of Advanced Physical Layer (APL) for Hazardous Areas

4.5 Global Industrial Fieldbus Devices Market: Impact Analysis of Market Challenges (2026-2036)

4.5.1 Interoperability Issues Between Different Fieldbus Protocols

4.5.2 Shortage of Skilled Workforce for Legacy System Maintenance

5. Global Industrial Fieldbus Devices Market, by Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Fieldbus Components

5.2.1 I/O Modules

5.2.2 Bus Couplers & Gateways

5.2.3 Repeaters & Hubs

5.2.4 Cables & Connectors

5.3 Fieldbus Software

5.3.1 Configuration & Diagnostic Software

5.3.2 Network Management Software

5.4 Fieldbus Services

5.4.1 Installation & Commissioning

5.4.2 Maintenance & Support

6. Global Industrial Fieldbus Devices Market, by Protocol

6.1 Introduction

6.2 PROFIBUS (DP/PA)

6.3 Modbus (RTU/ASCII)

6.4 CANopen

6.5 DeviceNet

6.6 Foundation Fieldbus

6.7 Others (AS-Interface, CC-Link, HART)

7. Global Industrial Fieldbus Devices Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Manufacturing

7.2.1 Automotive

7.2.2 Electronics & Semiconductors

7.2.3 Food & Beverage

7.2.4 Pharmaceuticals

7.3 Energy & Utilities

7.3.1 Power Generation

7.3.2 Renewable Energy

7.4 Oil & Gas

7.4.1 Upstream

7.4.2 Midstream

7.4.3 Downstream

7.5 Water & Wastewater

7.6 Mining

7.7 Others

8. Global Industrial Fieldbus Devices Market, by Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 U.S.

8.2.2 Canada

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 France

8.3.3 U.K.

8.3.4 Italy

8.3.5 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 South Korea

8.4.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Brazil

8.5.2 Mexico

8.5.3 Rest of Latin America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Key Growth Strategies

9.3 Competitive Benchmarking

9.4 Market Share Analysis (2025)

9.5 Competitive Dashboard

9.5.1 Industry Leaders

9.5.2 Market Differentiators

9.5.3 Vanguards

9.5.4 Emerging Companies

9.6 Market Ranking / Positioning Analysis of Key Players, 2025

10. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments)

10.1 Siemens AG

10.2 ABB Ltd

10.3 Schneider Electric SE

10.4 Rockwell Automation, Inc.

10.5 Emerson Electric Co.

10.6 Honeywell International Inc.

10.7 Endress+Hauser Group

10.8 HMS Networks AB

10.9 Moxa Inc.

10.10 Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. KG

10.11 Advantech Co., Ltd.

10.12 Belden Inc.

11. Appendix

11.1 Questionnaire

11.2 Related Reports

For more information about this report visit

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