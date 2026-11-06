Mlops & Llmops Platforms Market Size, Share, And Industry Analysis - Global Forecast To 2036 Agentic AI And Governance Fuel 20.7% CAGR, Reaching USD 52.29 Billion
Dublin, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "MLOps & LLMOps Platforms Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global MLOps & LLMOps platforms market was valued at USD 6.10 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 7.99 billion in 2026. The market is projected to expand to USD 52.29 billion by 2036, representing a CAGR of 20.7% during the forecast period.
The report provides comprehensive analysis of the MLOps and LLMOps technology landscape, AgentOps, interoperability standards, pricing models, regulation, governance, buyer behavior, competitive activity and long-term growth opportunities. It also evaluates market forecasts and adoption trends across five regions and 28 countries and sub-regions.
Market Growth Drivers and Challenges
Rising enterprise investment in data and AI platforms is a primary driver of MLOps and LLMOps market growth. Organizations are consolidating data, models, deployment processes and governance within integrated platforms as generative AI and agentic AI move from pilot projects into production environments. Databricks reported a revenue run-rate of more than USD 7 billion in August 2026, highlighting strong demand for enterprise data and AI infrastructure.
Regulatory developments are also accelerating demand for AI governance, evaluation, observability, security and compliance capabilities. The EU AI Act and emerging AI legislation across Asia are increasing the need for controlled and auditable AI operations. However, limited returns from some AI initiatives, uncertain regulatory timelines, skills shortages and platform bundling continue to affect investment decisions.
Additional challenges include evaluating non-deterministic AI behavior, securing model and agent supply chains, maintaining vendor neutrality and managing expanding enterprise AI estates. Significant opportunities are emerging in AgentOps, AI observability, AI security and integrated compute-and-tooling platforms. Buyers are also showing increased interest in open standards, hybrid deployment and open-core solutions.
Market Segment Analysis
By offering, the market includes end-to-end platforms, experiment tracking and model registry tools, feature stores, model serving and inference optimization, LLM gateways and prompt management, evaluation and testing, monitoring and observability, AI governance and risk management, and services. End-to-end platforms are expected to account for the largest market share in 2026. AI governance and risk management is forecast to grow the fastest, closely followed by evaluation and testing.
By workload, predictive machine learning is expected to retain the largest share in 2026, while agentic AI is projected to record the fastest growth. Generative AI is forecast to become the largest workload category by 2032.
Deployment and serving is expected to lead the lifecycle stage segment in 2026, while governance and compliance will likely experience the strongest growth. Cloud deployment is forecast to maintain the largest share, although hybrid deployment is expected to expand more rapidly due to data sovereignty requirements and adoption within regulated industries.
Proprietary platforms are anticipated to dominate the deployment model segment in 2026, while open-core and open-source-based commercial platforms are projected to grow faster. Large enterprises will remain the leading customer group, but SMEs are expected to increase adoption at a higher rate.
Among end users, BFSI is forecast to hold the largest market share in 2026. Healthcare and life sciences is expected to register the fastest growth as organizations increase investment in governed, secure and compliant AI systems. Other major end-user sectors include retail and e-commerce, IT and telecom, manufacturing, government and public sector, energy and utilities, and media and entertainment.
Regional Market Outlook
North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global MLOps and LLMOps platforms market in 2026. The U.S. remains the world's largest country market, supported by its concentration of technology vendors, cloud providers and enterprise AI buyers. Canada is projected to grow faster than the U.S.
Europe is the second-largest regional market, with adoption influenced by the EU AI Act and growing demand for governance and compliance technology. The U.K. is the region's largest country market, while Spain is expected to achieve the fastest growth.
Asia-Pacific is forecast to be the fastest-growing region through 2036. China is the region's largest market, while India is expected to become the fastest-growing country market worldwide. In Latin America, Brazil leads by market size and Colombia is projected to grow the fastest. Israel is the largest market in the Middle East & Africa, while Saudi Arabia is expected to record the region's highest growth rate.
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape includes cloud providers, enterprise AI companies, data platforms, infrastructure providers and specialist tooling vendors. Based on 2025 market share, Amazon Web Services ranked first, followed by Microsoft, Databricks, Google, IBM and Dataiku.
Competition centers on platform breadth, data and compute integration, support for generative AI and agents, evaluation, observability, governance, security, openness and multi-cloud neutrality. Key strategic activity includes product launches, acquisitions, partnerships and funding rounds. Notable developments include Databricks launching Agent Bricks and MLflow 3.0, CoreWeave acquiring Weights & Biases, Databricks acquiring Tecton and NVIDIA acquiring Run:ai. LangChain, Arize AI and Fiddler AI have also completed funding rounds supporting continued market expansion.
Companies profiled include Databricks, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Google, IBM, Snowflake, NVIDIA, CoreWeave, Alibaba Cloud, Hugging Face, DataRobot, Dataiku, Domino Data Lab, H2O.ai, JFrog, Datadog, Arize AI, Fiddler Labs, Comet ML, ClearML, LangChain and Seldon Technologies.
Business Value of the Report
- Provides global MLOps and LLMOps market size estimates and forecasts through 2036. Identifies high-growth opportunities by offering, workload, lifecycle stage, deployment, enterprise size, end user and geography. Assesses the effects of generative AI adoption, AgentOps, regulation, platform bundling and open standards. Evaluates competitive positioning, market share, product strategies, partnerships, acquisitions and funding activity. Supports product development, investment planning, market entry, partnership selection and acquisition analysis. Delivers actionable insights for cloud providers, platform vendors, specialist tooling companies, system integrators, enterprise AI buyers and investors.
The report enables stakeholders to assess when generative AI may overtake predictive machine learning, understand the growth potential of agentic AI and identify the technologies, industries and regions expected to generate the strongest commercial opportunities through 2036.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1. Market Definition & Scope
1.2. Market Ecosystem
1.3. Currency & Limitations
1.3.1. Currency
1.3.2. Limitations
1.4. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Approach
2.2. Data Collection & Validation Process
2.2.1. Secondary Research
2.2.2. Primary Research & Validation
2.2.2.1. Primary Interviews with Industry Experts
2.2.2.2. Country-/Region-Level Analysis
2.3. Market Estimation
2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach
2.3.2. Top-Down Approach
2.3.3. Forecast Methodology
2.4. Data Triangulation
2.5. Assumptions
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Dynamics & Impact Analysis
4.2.1. Drivers
4.2.1.1. Scaling of Enterprise Spending on Data and AI Platforms
4.2.1.2. Need to Move Generative AI from Pilots into Production
4.2.1.3. Rising Governance and Compliance Requirements
4.2.2. Restraints
4.2.2.1. Low Returns from Many AI Initiatives
4.2.2.2. Consolidation and Bundling That Squeeze Independent Vendors
4.2.2.3. Regulatory Uncertainty
4.2.2.4. Skills and Organizational Learning Gaps
4.2.3. Opportunities
4.2.3.1. Operations Platforms for AI Agents
4.2.3.2. AI Observability and Security
4.2.3.3. Integrated Compute-and-Tooling Platforms
4.2.4. Challenges
4.2.4.1. Evaluating and Monitoring Non-Deterministic Model Behavior
4.2.4.2. Securing the Model and Agent Supply Chain
4.2.4.3. Preserving Vendor Neutrality After Consolidation
4.2.4.4. Governing Growing Numbers of Models and Agents
4.2.5. Trends
4.2.5.1. Consolidation of MLOps Tooling
4.2.5.2. Evolution from MLOps to LLMOps and AgentOps
4.2.5.3. Convergence on Open Standards
4.3. MLOps & LLMOps Technology Landscape
4.3.1. The Machine Learning and Generative AI Lifecycle
4.3.2. MLOps vs. LLMOps vs. AgentOps: Capability Comparison
4.3.3. Reference Architecture of an Enterprise AI Platform
4.4. Open-Source Ecosystem & Monetization
4.4.1. Key Open-Source Projects
4.4.2. Open-Core and Managed Service Economics
4.5. AgentOps & Interoperability Standards
4.6. Enterprise AI Adoption & Production Readiness Analysis
4.6.1. From Pilots to Production: Barriers and Success Factors
4.6.2. Generative AI and Agent Deployment Patterns
4.7. AI Finops & Cost Management
4.8. Business Models & Pricing Analysis
4.9. Buyer Analysis & Purchase Criteria
4.10. Value Chain & Ecosystem Analysis
4.11. Regulatory & Standards Landscape
4.12. AI Security & Risk Landscape
4.13. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.14. Investment, Funding & M&A Trends
4.15. Case Studies
4.15.1. Databricks: Scaling a Data and AI Platform
4.15.2. CoreWeave and Weights & Biases: Integrating Compute and Tooling
4.15.3. LangChain: From Open-Source Framework to Agent Platform
4.15.4. EU AI Act: Governance as a Requirement
4.15.5. Echoleak: The Case for AI Security
5. MLOps & LLMOps Platforms Market, by Offering
5.1. Introduction
5.2. End-to-End Platforms
5.2.1. Cloud Provider AI Platforms
5.2.2. Data & AI Platforms
5.2.3. Enterprise AI Platforms
5.3. Experiment Tracking & Model Registry
5.4. Feature Stores
5.5. Model Serving & Inference Optimization
5.6. LLM Gateways & Prompt Management
5.7. Evaluation & Testing
5.8. Monitoring & Observability Tools
5.8.1. ML Model Monitoring
5.8.2. LLM & Agent Observability
5.9. AI Governance & Risk Management
5.9.1. AI Governance & Compliance
5.9.2. AI Security & Guardrails
5.10. Services
5.10.1. Professional Services
5.10.2. Managed Services
6. MLOps & LLMOps Platforms Market, by Workload
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Predictive Machine Learning
6.3. Generative AI & LLM Applications
6.4. Agentic AI
7. MLOps & LLMOps Platforms Market, by Lifecycle Stage
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Data & Feature Management
7.3. Development & Experimentation
7.4. Training & Fine-Tuning
7.5. Deployment & Serving
7.6. Monitoring & Observability
7.7. Governance & Compliance
8. MLOps & LLMOps Platforms Market, by Deployment
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Cloud
8.3. Hybrid
8.4. On-Premises
9. MLOps & LLMOps Platforms Market, by Deployment Model
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Proprietary Platforms
9.3. Open-Core & Open-Source-Based Commercial Platforms
10. MLOps & LLMOps Platforms Market, by Enterprise Size
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Large Enterprises
10.3. Small & Medium Enterprises
11. MLOps & LLMOps Platforms Market, by End User
11.1. Introduction
11.2. BFSI
11.3. Healthcare & Life Sciences
11.4. Retail & E-Commerce
11.5. IT & Telecom
11.6. Manufacturing
11.7. Government & Public Sector
11.8. Energy & Utilities
11.9. Media & Entertainment
11.10. Other End Users
12. MLOps & LLMOps Platforms Market, by Geography
12.1. Introduction
12.2. North America
12.2.1. U.S.
12.2.2. Canada
12.3. Europe
12.3.1. Germany
12.3.2. U.K.
12.3.3. France
12.3.4. Netherlands
12.3.5. Italy
12.3.6. Spain
12.3.7. Nordic Countries
12.3.8. Rest of Europe
12.4. Asia-Pacific
12.4.1. China
12.4.2. Japan
12.4.3. India
12.4.4. South Korea
12.4.5. Australia & New Zealand
12.4.6. Singapore
12.4.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific
12.5. Latin America
12.5.1. Brazil
12.5.2. Mexico
12.5.3. Chile
12.5.4. Colombia
12.5.5. Argentina
12.5.6. Rest of Latin America
12.6. Middle East & Africa
12.6.1. Israel
12.6.2. UAE
12.6.3. Saudi Arabia
12.6.4. South Africa
12.6.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. Overview
13.2. Key Growth Strategies
13.3. Competitive Benchmarking
13.4. Competitive Dashboard
13.4.1. Industry Leaders
13.4.2. Market Differentiators
13.4.3. Vanguards
13.4.4. Emerging Companies
13.5. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player (2025)
14. Company Profiles
Company Profile Coverage: Business Overview; Financial Overview; Product Portfolio; Infrastructure & Partnerships; Strategy and Market Position; Strategic Developments; SWOT Analysis
14.1. Databricks, Inc.
14.2. Amazon Web Services, Inc.
14.3. Microsoft Corporation
14.4. Google LLC
14.5. IBM Corporation
14.6. Snowflake Inc.
14.7. NVIDIA Corporation
14.8. CoreWeave, Inc. (Weights & Biases)
14.9. Alibaba Cloud
14.10. Hugging Face, Inc.
14.11. DataRobot, Inc.
14.12. Dataiku Inc.
14.13. Domino Data Lab, Inc.
14.14. H2O.ai, Inc.
14.15. JFrog Ltd.
14.16. Datadog, Inc.
14.17. Arize AI, Inc.
14.18. Fiddler Labs, Inc.
14.19. Comet ML, Inc.
14.20. ClearML
14.21. LangChain, Inc.
14.22. Seldon Technologies Ltd.
15. Appendix
15.1. Customization Options
15.2. Available Related Reports
List of Tables [498]
List of Figures [77]
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