Mlops & Llmops Platforms Market Size, Share, And Industry Analysis - Global Forecast To 2036 Agentic AI And Governance Fuel 20.7% CAGR, Reaching USD 52.29 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost AI ROI through integrated platforms, robust governance, evaluation and observability, while prioritizing AgentOps, hybrid deployment and open standards.

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "MLOps & LLMOps Platforms Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global MLOps & LLMOps platforms market was valued at USD 6.10 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 7.99 billion in 2026. The market is projected to expand to USD 52.29 billion by 2036, representing a CAGR of 20.7% during the forecast period.

The report provides comprehensive analysis of the MLOps and LLMOps technology landscape, AgentOps, interoperability standards, pricing models, regulation, governance, buyer behavior, competitive activity and long-term growth opportunities. It also evaluates market forecasts and adoption trends across five regions and 28 countries and sub-regions.

Market Growth Drivers and Challenges

Rising enterprise investment in data and AI platforms is a primary driver of MLOps and LLMOps market growth. Organizations are consolidating data, models, deployment processes and governance within integrated platforms as generative AI and agentic AI move from pilot projects into production environments. Databricks reported a revenue run-rate of more than USD 7 billion in August 2026, highlighting strong demand for enterprise data and AI infrastructure.

Regulatory developments are also accelerating demand for AI governance, evaluation, observability, security and compliance capabilities. The EU AI Act and emerging AI legislation across Asia are increasing the need for controlled and auditable AI operations. However, limited returns from some AI initiatives, uncertain regulatory timelines, skills shortages and platform bundling continue to affect investment decisions.

Additional challenges include evaluating non-deterministic AI behavior, securing model and agent supply chains, maintaining vendor neutrality and managing expanding enterprise AI estates. Significant opportunities are emerging in AgentOps, AI observability, AI security and integrated compute-and-tooling platforms. Buyers are also showing increased interest in open standards, hybrid deployment and open-core solutions.

Market Segment Analysis

By offering, the market includes end-to-end platforms, experiment tracking and model registry tools, feature stores, model serving and inference optimization, LLM gateways and prompt management, evaluation and testing, monitoring and observability, AI governance and risk management, and services. End-to-end platforms are expected to account for the largest market share in 2026. AI governance and risk management is forecast to grow the fastest, closely followed by evaluation and testing.

By workload, predictive machine learning is expected to retain the largest share in 2026, while agentic AI is projected to record the fastest growth. Generative AI is forecast to become the largest workload category by 2032.

Deployment and serving is expected to lead the lifecycle stage segment in 2026, while governance and compliance will likely experience the strongest growth. Cloud deployment is forecast to maintain the largest share, although hybrid deployment is expected to expand more rapidly due to data sovereignty requirements and adoption within regulated industries.

Proprietary platforms are anticipated to dominate the deployment model segment in 2026, while open-core and open-source-based commercial platforms are projected to grow faster. Large enterprises will remain the leading customer group, but SMEs are expected to increase adoption at a higher rate.

Among end users, BFSI is forecast to hold the largest market share in 2026. Healthcare and life sciences is expected to register the fastest growth as organizations increase investment in governed, secure and compliant AI systems. Other major end-user sectors include retail and e-commerce, IT and telecom, manufacturing, government and public sector, energy and utilities, and media and entertainment.

Regional Market Outlook

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global MLOps and LLMOps platforms market in 2026. The U.S. remains the world's largest country market, supported by its concentration of technology vendors, cloud providers and enterprise AI buyers. Canada is projected to grow faster than the U.S.

Europe is the second-largest regional market, with adoption influenced by the EU AI Act and growing demand for governance and compliance technology. The U.K. is the region's largest country market, while Spain is expected to achieve the fastest growth.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to be the fastest-growing region through 2036. China is the region's largest market, while India is expected to become the fastest-growing country market worldwide. In Latin America, Brazil leads by market size and Colombia is projected to grow the fastest. Israel is the largest market in the Middle East & Africa, while Saudi Arabia is expected to record the region's highest growth rate.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape includes cloud providers, enterprise AI companies, data platforms, infrastructure providers and specialist tooling vendors. Based on 2025 market share, Amazon Web Services ranked first, followed by Microsoft, Databricks, Google, IBM and Dataiku.

Competition centers on platform breadth, data and compute integration, support for generative AI and agents, evaluation, observability, governance, security, openness and multi-cloud neutrality. Key strategic activity includes product launches, acquisitions, partnerships and funding rounds. Notable developments include Databricks launching Agent Bricks and MLflow 3.0, CoreWeave acquiring Weights & Biases, Databricks acquiring Tecton and NVIDIA acquiring Run:ai. LangChain, Arize AI and Fiddler AI have also completed funding rounds supporting continued market expansion.

Companies profiled include Databricks, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Google, IBM, Snowflake, NVIDIA, CoreWeave, Alibaba Cloud, Hugging Face, DataRobot, Dataiku, Domino Data Lab, H2O.ai, JFrog, Datadog, Arize AI, Fiddler Labs, Comet ML, ClearML, LangChain and Seldon Technologies.

Business Value of the Report



Provides global MLOps and LLMOps market size estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Identifies high-growth opportunities by offering, workload, lifecycle stage, deployment, enterprise size, end user and geography.

Assesses the effects of generative AI adoption, AgentOps, regulation, platform bundling and open standards.

Evaluates competitive positioning, market share, product strategies, partnerships, acquisitions and funding activity.

Supports product development, investment planning, market entry, partnership selection and acquisition analysis. Delivers actionable insights for cloud providers, platform vendors, specialist tooling companies, system integrators, enterprise AI buyers and investors.

The report enables stakeholders to assess when generative AI may overtake predictive machine learning, understand the growth potential of agentic AI and identify the technologies, industries and regions expected to generate the strongest commercial opportunities through 2036.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition & Scope

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency & Limitations

1.3.1. Currency

1.3.2. Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection & Validation Process

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research & Validation

2.2.2.1. Primary Interviews with Industry Experts

2.2.2.2. Country-/Region-Level Analysis

2.3. Market Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach

2.3.3. Forecast Methodology

2.4. Data Triangulation

2.5. Assumptions

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics & Impact Analysis

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Scaling of Enterprise Spending on Data and AI Platforms

4.2.1.2. Need to Move Generative AI from Pilots into Production

4.2.1.3. Rising Governance and Compliance Requirements

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. Low Returns from Many AI Initiatives

4.2.2.2. Consolidation and Bundling That Squeeze Independent Vendors

4.2.2.3. Regulatory Uncertainty

4.2.2.4. Skills and Organizational Learning Gaps

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Operations Platforms for AI Agents

4.2.3.2. AI Observability and Security

4.2.3.3. Integrated Compute-and-Tooling Platforms

4.2.4. Challenges

4.2.4.1. Evaluating and Monitoring Non-Deterministic Model Behavior

4.2.4.2. Securing the Model and Agent Supply Chain

4.2.4.3. Preserving Vendor Neutrality After Consolidation

4.2.4.4. Governing Growing Numbers of Models and Agents

4.2.5. Trends

4.2.5.1. Consolidation of MLOps Tooling

4.2.5.2. Evolution from MLOps to LLMOps and AgentOps

4.2.5.3. Convergence on Open Standards

4.3. MLOps & LLMOps Technology Landscape

4.3.1. The Machine Learning and Generative AI Lifecycle

4.3.2. MLOps vs. LLMOps vs. AgentOps: Capability Comparison

4.3.3. Reference Architecture of an Enterprise AI Platform

4.4. Open-Source Ecosystem & Monetization

4.4.1. Key Open-Source Projects

4.4.2. Open-Core and Managed Service Economics

4.5. AgentOps & Interoperability Standards

4.6. Enterprise AI Adoption & Production Readiness Analysis

4.6.1. From Pilots to Production: Barriers and Success Factors

4.6.2. Generative AI and Agent Deployment Patterns

4.7. AI Finops & Cost Management

4.8. Business Models & Pricing Analysis

4.9. Buyer Analysis & Purchase Criteria

4.10. Value Chain & Ecosystem Analysis

4.11. Regulatory & Standards Landscape

4.12. AI Security & Risk Landscape

4.13. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.14. Investment, Funding & M&A Trends

4.15. Case Studies

4.15.1. Databricks: Scaling a Data and AI Platform

4.15.2. CoreWeave and Weights & Biases: Integrating Compute and Tooling

4.15.3. LangChain: From Open-Source Framework to Agent Platform

4.15.4. EU AI Act: Governance as a Requirement

4.15.5. Echoleak: The Case for AI Security

5. MLOps & LLMOps Platforms Market, by Offering

5.1. Introduction

5.2. End-to-End Platforms

5.2.1. Cloud Provider AI Platforms

5.2.2. Data & AI Platforms

5.2.3. Enterprise AI Platforms

5.3. Experiment Tracking & Model Registry

5.4. Feature Stores

5.5. Model Serving & Inference Optimization

5.6. LLM Gateways & Prompt Management

5.7. Evaluation & Testing

5.8. Monitoring & Observability Tools

5.8.1. ML Model Monitoring

5.8.2. LLM & Agent Observability

5.9. AI Governance & Risk Management

5.9.1. AI Governance & Compliance

5.9.2. AI Security & Guardrails

5.10. Services

5.10.1. Professional Services

5.10.2. Managed Services

6. MLOps & LLMOps Platforms Market, by Workload

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Predictive Machine Learning

6.3. Generative AI & LLM Applications

6.4. Agentic AI

7. MLOps & LLMOps Platforms Market, by Lifecycle Stage

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Data & Feature Management

7.3. Development & Experimentation

7.4. Training & Fine-Tuning

7.5. Deployment & Serving

7.6. Monitoring & Observability

7.7. Governance & Compliance

8. MLOps & LLMOps Platforms Market, by Deployment

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Cloud

8.3. Hybrid

8.4. On-Premises

9. MLOps & LLMOps Platforms Market, by Deployment Model

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Proprietary Platforms

9.3. Open-Core & Open-Source-Based Commercial Platforms

10. MLOps & LLMOps Platforms Market, by Enterprise Size

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Large Enterprises

10.3. Small & Medium Enterprises

11. MLOps & LLMOps Platforms Market, by End User

11.1. Introduction

11.2. BFSI

11.3. Healthcare & Life Sciences

11.4. Retail & E-Commerce

11.5. IT & Telecom

11.6. Manufacturing

11.7. Government & Public Sector

11.8. Energy & Utilities

11.9. Media & Entertainment

11.10. Other End Users

12. MLOps & LLMOps Platforms Market, by Geography

12.1. Introduction

12.2. North America

12.2.1. U.S.

12.2.2. Canada

12.3. Europe

12.3.1. Germany

12.3.2. U.K.

12.3.3. France

12.3.4. Netherlands

12.3.5. Italy

12.3.6. Spain

12.3.7. Nordic Countries

12.3.8. Rest of Europe

12.4. Asia-Pacific

12.4.1. China

12.4.2. Japan

12.4.3. India

12.4.4. South Korea

12.4.5. Australia & New Zealand

12.4.6. Singapore

12.4.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

12.5. Latin America

12.5.1. Brazil

12.5.2. Mexico

12.5.3. Chile

12.5.4. Colombia

12.5.5. Argentina

12.5.6. Rest of Latin America

12.6. Middle East & Africa

12.6.1. Israel

12.6.2. UAE

12.6.3. Saudi Arabia

12.6.4. South Africa

12.6.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Overview

13.2. Key Growth Strategies

13.3. Competitive Benchmarking

13.4. Competitive Dashboard

13.4.1. Industry Leaders

13.4.2. Market Differentiators

13.4.3. Vanguards

13.4.4. Emerging Companies

13.5. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player (2025)

14. Company Profiles

Company Profile Coverage: Business Overview; Financial Overview; Product Portfolio; Infrastructure & Partnerships; Strategy and Market Position; Strategic Developments; SWOT Analysis

14.1. Databricks, Inc.

14.2. Amazon Web Services, Inc.

14.3. Microsoft Corporation

14.4. Google LLC

14.5. IBM Corporation

14.6. Snowflake Inc.

14.7. NVIDIA Corporation

14.8. CoreWeave, Inc. (Weights & Biases)

14.9. Alibaba Cloud

14.10. Hugging Face, Inc.

14.11. DataRobot, Inc.

14.12. Dataiku Inc.

14.13. Domino Data Lab, Inc.

14.14. H2O.ai, Inc.

14.15. JFrog Ltd.

14.16. Datadog, Inc.

14.17. Arize AI, Inc.

14.18. Fiddler Labs, Inc.

14.19. Comet ML, Inc.

14.20. ClearML

14.21. LangChain, Inc.

14.22. Seldon Technologies Ltd.

15. Appendix

15.1. Customization Options

15.2. Available Related Reports

List of Tables [498]

List of Figures [77]

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