Space-Based Solar Power (SBSP) Market Size, Share, Growth, And Global Forecast To 2036 Market To Reach USD 4.83 Billion At 26.5% CAGR As Defense And AI Data Center Demand Accelerates

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target premium defense and remote-power niches, secure early offtake deals, and leverage reusable launches, modular LEO systems and public funding to improve returns.

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Space-Based Solar Power (SBSP) Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global space-based solar power market was valued at USD 380.0 million in 2025 and is expected to increase from USD 460.0 million in 2026 to USD 4.83 billion by 2036. This represents a CAGR of 26.5% during the 2026-2036 forecast period. The report evaluates market architectures, enabling technologies, demonstration missions, national programs, regulatory conditions, costs, funding activity, patents, and the competitive landscape.

Commercial electricity sales are expected to remain limited until the 2030s. Consequently, current market value primarily reflects spending on research programs, demonstration hardware, spacecraft, launch services, in-space assembly, ground infrastructure, and early power delivery services.

Market Drivers and Challenges

Energy security is a major driver of space-based solar power investment. Systems operating in geostationary orbit could provide highly available clean energy with limited disruption from weather, seasonal variation, or nighttime conditions. This potential is particularly relevant to energy-importing countries and supports government-backed initiatives such as ESA's SOLARIS program.

Lower launch costs, reusable rockets, and rideshare missions are also improving the market outlook. NASA has reported that launch and manufacturing represent more than 90% of lifecycle costs for large space-based solar power systems. Continued progress in spacecraft manufacturing, photovoltaic efficiency, autonomous servicing, and operational lifetime could substantially improve project economics.

Cost remains the primary market restraint. NASA's January 2024 analysis of two 2-gigawatt reference designs estimated electricity costs of USD 0.61 and USD 1.59 per kilowatt-hour, compared with USD 0.02 to USD 0.05 for terrestrial renewable energy. However, combined technology and launch improvements could reduce space-based solar power costs to between USD 0.03 and USD 0.08 per kilowatt-hour.

Additional barriers include the need to place millions of kilograms of equipment in orbit, develop large-scale robotic assembly and servicing capabilities, reduce energy losses, and establish commercial licensing frameworks. Spectrum allocation, beam safety, airspace management, orbital debris, disposal requirements, public acceptance, and competition from declining terrestrial solar, wind, and storage costs will influence adoption.

Commercial Opportunities

Defense and remote operations represent the most immediate commercial opportunities because dependable power can command significantly higher prices in locations that rely on exposed or expensive fuel supply chains. Aetherflux received Pentagon operational energy funding in fiscal 2025, highlighting growing defense interest.

In-space power transmission also offers potential for satellite-to-satellite energy delivery and lunar missions, particularly during the 14-day lunar night. Longer-term opportunities include utility and data center supply agreements. The International Energy Agency projects global data center electricity consumption will rise from approximately 415 terawatt-hours in 2024 to about 945 terawatt-hours in 2030, increasing demand for firm clean energy.

Emerging agreements include a reported capacity reservation of up to 1 gigawatt between Overview Energy and Meta, along with Space Solar's planned 30-megawatt pilot project with Reykjavik Energy. Other important trends include modular low-orbit constellations, laser power transmission, state-backed development in China and Japan, early capacity reservations as financing tools, and reusable heavy-lift launch services.

Segment Outlook

The report analyzes the space-based solar power market by component, transmission technology, orbit, development stage, application, end user, and geography.



Component: The space segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2026 as funding remains concentrated on demonstration spacecraft, solar arrays, transmitters, deployable structures, and spacecraft buses. Launch & in-space assembly services are projected to record the highest CAGR as pilot projects require greater orbital mass and robotic construction.

Power transmission technology: Microwave transmission is expected to lead in 2026, supported by OHISAMA, Caltech's MAPLE experiment, China's development program, and SOLARIS system studies. Laser transmission is projected to grow fastest because modular low-orbit systems can use smaller receivers. Reflected sunlight remains a separate commercial pathway for extending operating hours at terrestrial solar facilities.

Orbit: Low Earth orbit is expected to hold the largest share in 2026 because near-term missions can use rideshare launches and shorter development cycles. Geostationary orbit is forecast to register the highest CAGR as pilot and utility-scale projects pursue near-continuous solar exposure.

Development stage: Current spending is concentrated on feasibility studies and in-orbit demonstrations. Market value is expected to shift toward pilot systems during the forecast period, followed by early commercial operations around 2030.

Application: Defense & remote operations are expected to lead in 2026. Utility & data center power is projected to grow at the highest CAGR as operators seek reliable clean electricity and developers secure future offtake commitments. End user: Government & space agencies are expected to remain the largest end-user group in 2026. Utilities & energy companies are forecast to expand fastest as pilot projects move toward delivery and power buyers reserve future capacity.

Regional Market Analysis

North America is expected to remain the largest regional space-based solar power market in 2026. The U.S. benefits from extensive startup activity, defense funding, NASA research, Caltech's 2023 demonstration, and strong launch capacity. Companies including Aetherflux, Overview Energy, Virtus Solis, Star Catcher, Reach Power, and Reflect Orbital contribute to the region's competitive depth.

Europe holds a significant market position through SOLARIS, aerospace research by Airbus and Thales Alenia Space, and commercial development by the U.K.'s Space Solar. Partnerships between technology developers and utilities are also supporting pilot-scale commercialization.

Asia-Pacific is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by national programs in China and Japan. China has completed major ground verification infrastructure and outlined plans for a kilometer-scale station in geostationary orbit. Japan continues long-term development through JAXA, Japan Space Systems, Mitsubishi Electric, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, including preparations for the OHISAMA demonstration. South Korea is also showing increased interest.

The Middle East & Africa and Latin America are expected to expand from smaller bases. Growth opportunities include Gulf space programs, Israel's laser and power electronics capabilities, Brazil's near-equatorial Alcantara launch center, and demand for remote power at mining and industrial sites.

Competitive Landscape

The space-based solar power industry remains at an early, pre-commercial stage. Venture-backed startups compete and collaborate with aerospace and defense contractors, national space agencies, state-owned organizations, universities, launch providers, and component suppliers. Competitive differentiation centers on microwave versus laser transmission, GEO versus LEO architectures, in-orbit milestones, access to government and defense funding, cost reduction plans, and signed offtake agreements.

Recent developments include Aetherflux's USD 50 million Series A funding round in April 2025 and its planned 2026 mission aboard a SpaceX Transporter flight using an Apex spacecraft bus. Other notable activities include Overview Energy's reported reservation agreement with Meta and Reach Power's planned NASA relay satellite mission in 2027.

Companies and organizations assessed in the report include Aetherflux, Overview Energy, Space Solar, Virtus Solis Technologies, Star Catcher Industries, Reach Power, Reflect Orbital, Emrod, Northrop Grumman, Airbus Defence and Space, Thales Alenia Space, Mitsubishi Electric, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, SpaceX, Apex Space, Redwire, JAXA, Japan Space Systems, China Academy of Space Technology, and the Caltech Space Solar Power Project.

Report Value



Provides global market estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Evaluates energy security, launch economics, defense demand, and data center electricity requirements.

Assesses cost, efficiency, launch mass, regulation, orbital infrastructure, and public acceptance challenges.

Identifies high-growth segments across technology, orbit, application, end user, and geography.

Tracks national programs, demonstration missions, funding rounds, partnerships, and capacity reservations.

Benchmarks startups, aerospace companies, agencies, and launch providers by technology, funding, strategy, and development milestones. Supports R&D planning, investment evaluation, procurement, partnership development, and market entry decisions.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency and Limitations

1.3.1. Currency

1.3.2. Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection & Validation Process

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research & Validation

2.2.2.1. Primary Interviews with Industry Experts

2.2.2.2. Program and Project-Level Analysis

2.3. Market Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach (Program, Mission, and Project Tracking)

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach (Government Budgets and Private Investment)

2.3.3. Forecast Methodology (Demonstration-to-Pilot Deployment Scenarios)

2.4. Data Triangulation

2.5. Assumptions

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Energy Security and Continuous Clean Baseload Power

4.2.1.2. Falling Launch Costs

4.2.1.3. Defense Demand for Power in Remote and Contested Locations

4.2.1.4. Successful In-Space Demonstrations

4.2.1.5. Rising Electricity Demand of AI Data Centers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. High Cost Compared with Terrestrial Renewables

4.2.2.2. Launch Mass and In-Space Assembly Requirements

4.2.2.3. Low End-to-End Efficiency at Demonstration Scale

4.2.2.4. Spectrum, Safety, and Airspace Regulation

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Defense and Remote Power Services

4.2.3.2. Offtake Agreements with Data Centers and Utilities

4.2.3.3. In-Space Power Beaming and Component Spillovers

4.2.4. Challenges

4.2.4.1. Public Perception of Power Beams

4.2.4.2. Space Debris and Orbital Sustainability

4.2.4.3. Competition from Cheaper Terrestrial Renewables and Storage

4.2.4.4. Long Technology-Maturation and Financing Horizons

4.3. Key Trends

4.3.1. Shift to Modular Low-Earth-Orbit Constellations and Laser Transmission

4.3.2. State-Backed National SBSP Programs

4.3.3. Early Capacity Reservation and Offtake Agreements

4.3.4. Heavy-Lift Reusable Launch

4.4. Technology Landscape

4.4.1. SBSP Architectures (GEO Monolithic, Modular Swarms, Heliostat Swarms, LEO Constellations)

4.4.2. Space Photovoltaics (Lightweight, Flexible, and High-Efficiency Cells)

4.4.3. Microwave Wireless Power Transmission (Phased Arrays, 2.45 GHz and 5.8 GHz)

4.4.4. Laser Power Beaming (Infrared Lasers and Laser Photovoltaic Receivers)

4.4.5. Reflected Sunlight and Orbital Mirrors

4.4.6. Rectennas and Ground Receivers

4.4.7. Robotic In-Space Assembly and Servicing

4.4.8. Beam Control, Pointing, and Safety Systems

4.5. Demonstration Mission Tracker (PRAM, SSPD-1/MAPLE, OHISAMA, Aetherflux Mission 1, Others)

4.6. National Program Landscape (U.S., China, Japan, ESA, U.K., South Korea)

4.7. Cost Analysis

4.7.1. Levelized Cost of Electricity Benchmarks (NASA OTPS 2024)

4.7.2. Launch Cost Sensitivity

4.7.3. Cost Reduction Pathways

4.8. Regulatory Landscape

4.8.1. Spectrum Allocation and ITU Coordination

4.8.2. Beam Safety and Exposure Standards

4.8.3. Airspace and Laser Safety Coordination

4.8.4. Orbital Debris and Space Sustainability Rules

4.9. Investment and Funding Landscape (Public Funding, Venture Capital, Defense Contracts)

4.10. Value Chain Analysis

4.11. Patent Analysis

4.12. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5. Space-Based Solar Power Market, by Component

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Space Segment

5.2.1. Solar Collection (Photovoltaic Arrays and Reflectors)

5.2.2. Power Management & Conversion

5.2.3. Power Transmitters (Microwave Phased Arrays and Lasers)

5.2.4. Structures, Deployment & Spacecraft Buses

5.3. Ground Segment

5.3.1. Microwave Rectennas

5.3.2. Laser Photovoltaic Receivers

5.3.3. Grid Integration & Storage

5.4. Launch & In-Space Assembly Services

5.5. Operations & Services

6. Space-Based Solar Power Market, by Power Transmission Technology

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Microwave

6.3. Laser

6.4. Reflected Sunlight

7. Space-Based Solar Power Market, by Orbit

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Low Earth Orbit (LEO)

7.3. Medium Earth Orbit (MEO)

7.4. Geostationary Orbit (GEO)

8. Space-Based Solar Power Market, by Development Stage

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Research & Feasibility Studies

8.3. In-Orbit Demonstration

8.4. Pilot Systems

8.5. Commercial Operations

9. Space-Based Solar Power Market, by Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Defense & Remote Operations

9.3. Utility & Data Center Power

9.4. Disaster Relief & Remote Communities

9.5. In-Space Power Beaming

9.5.1. Satellite-to-Satellite Power

9.5.2. Lunar and Planetary Surface Power

10. Space-Based Solar Power Market, by End User

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Government & Space Agencies

10.3. Defense Organizations

10.4. Utilities & Energy Companies

10.5. Commercial & Industrial Users

11. Space-Based Solar Power Market, by Geography

11.1. Introduction

11.2. North America

11.2.1. U.S.

11.2.2. Canada

11.3. Europe

11.3.1. U.K.

11.3.2. France

11.3.3. Germany

11.3.4. Italy

11.3.5. Nordic Countries (incl. Iceland)

11.3.6. Rest of Europe

11.4. Asia-Pacific

11.4.1. China

11.4.2. Japan

11.4.3. South Korea

11.4.4. India

11.4.5. Australia

11.4.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific

11.5. Latin America

11.5.1. Brazil

11.5.2. Mexico

11.5.3. Chile

11.5.4. Rest of Latin America

11.6. Middle East & Africa

11.6.1. UAE

11.6.2. Saudi Arabia

11.6.3. Israel

11.6.4. South Africa

11.6.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Overview

12.2. Key Growth Strategies

12.3. Competitive Benchmarking

12.4. Competitive Dashboard

12.4.1. Industry Leaders

12.4.2. Market Differentiators

12.4.3. Vanguards

12.4.4. Emerging Companies

12.5. Market Share/Rank Analysis, by Key Player (2025)

13. Company Profiles

Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments, and SWOT Analysis

SBSP and Power-Beaming Developers

13.1. Aetherflux, Inc.

13.2. Overview Energy

13.3. Space Solar Ltd.

13.4. Virtus Solis Technologies, Inc.

13.5. Star Catcher Industries, Inc.

13.6. Reach Power, Inc.

13.7. Reflect Orbital, Inc.

13.8. Emrod Ltd.

Aerospace and Defense Companies

13.9. Northrop Grumman Corporation

13.10. Airbus Defence and Space

13.11. Thales Alenia Space

13.12. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

13.13. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Launch, Spacecraft, and In-Space Infrastructure Providers

13.14. Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX)

13.15. Apex Space

13.16. Redwire Corporation

Government and Research Organizations

13.17. Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA)

13.18. Japan Space Systems

13.19. China Academy of Space Technology (CAST)

13.20. Caltech Space Solar Power Project

14. Appendix

14.1. Related Reports

14.2. Customization Options

List of Tables [357]

List of Figures [55]

For more information about this report visit

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