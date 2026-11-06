Green IT Software For The BFSI Sector - Market Share, Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 ESG Mandates And Hybrid Cloud Propel Market To USD 2.99 Billion By 2031

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cloud and hybrid platforms boost ROI via rapid updates, shared controls and lower integration costs, while audit-ready ESG tools strengthen risk, lending and compliance decisions.

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Green IT Software For BFSI Sector - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Green IT Software for BFSI Sector Market to Reach USD 2.99 Billion by 2031

The green IT software for BFSI sector market is projected to grow from USD 0.95 billion in 2025 and USD 1.15 billion in 2026 to USD 2.99 billion by 2031. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 21.06% from 2026 to 2031, supported by mandatory ESG disclosures, financed emissions measurement, cloud-based sustainability workflows, and increasing integration with financial risk management.

Mandatory ESG Disclosures Accelerate Software Adoption

Mandatory sustainability disclosure and assurance requirements are a primary driver of green IT software adoption across banks, insurers, asset managers, and other financial institutions. The 2026 EU Omnibus retained reporting obligations for Wave 1 public-interest entities, including requirements for structured and audit-ready filings. Japan's Financial Services Agency also formalized SSBJ-aligned disclosures in annual securities reports for large Prime Market companies.

In India, BRSR Core assurance obligations expanded from the top 250 to the top 500 listed companies for FY 2025-26, with plans to include the top 1,000 from FY 2026-27. Financial institutions operating across multiple jurisdictions must address double materiality, financial materiality, and local disclosure requirements within the same reporting cycle. This regulatory complexity is increasing demand for platforms that use a unified data model to generate outputs across multiple reporting frameworks.

Financed Emissions Become Central to BFSI Sustainability Strategies

Financed emissions measurement is emerging as a major growth engine for the green IT software for BFSI sector market. Banks and asset managers increasingly require portfolio-level carbon accounting across lending and investment activities. The expansion of the PCAF standard in December 2025 to cover additional asset classes and forward-looking transition finance metrics has increased the need for more advanced data collection, calculation, and assurance capabilities.

SAP Fioneer launched its Net Zero module in July 2025, with Rabobank adopting the solution to monitor climate performance at the portfolio, counterparty, asset, and individual loan levels. Financed emissions data is increasingly influencing credit assessments, capital allocation, and loan pricing. As sustainability information becomes embedded in financial decision-making, green IT software is moving beyond isolated reporting budgets and becoming part of broader risk management and banking technology investments.

Legacy Data Systems Remain a Key Market Restraint

Fragmented legacy architecture continues to restrict market adoption. Many financial institutions store lending, accounting, and risk information across disconnected systems that were not designed to support sustainability metadata. High-quality financed emissions reporting requires verified borrower-level information, but numerous institutions still depend on broad estimates and regional averages.

Green IT software implementation can therefore require extensive data extraction, transformation, integration, and governance before delivering enterprise-scale value. These requirements increase costs and extend deployment timelines, particularly for banks operating across several jurisdictions. Other important market factors include cloud-native automation of sustainability workflows, AI-driven Scope 3 ingestion and validation, and the limited availability of financial-grade sustainability data specialists.

Cloud Deployment Leads as Hybrid Adoption Accelerates

Cloud deployment accounted for 61.78% of the green IT software for BFSI sector market in 2025. Its leading position reflects demand for rapid regulatory updates, consistent calculation methodologies, shared controls, and integration across finance, risk, procurement, and supplier management workflows. Cloud platforms also reduce version fragmentation across ESRS, PCAF, and SSBJ reporting cycles.

On-premises deployment remains relevant for state-owned banks, insurance providers, and government-adjacent institutions subject to strict data-residency and sovereign-hosting requirements. Hybrid deployment is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 21.32% through 2031, making it the fastest-growing deployment model. Hybrid architectures allow core financial information to remain on-premises while analytics, workflow automation, and reporting functions operate through cloud environments. API-first platforms also enable institutions to add emissions management capabilities without immediately replacing existing infrastructure.

North America Maintains Market Leadership

North America held 41.62% of the global market in 2025 and maintained its leading regional position in 2026. Growth is supported by early enterprise adoption, investor expectations, state-level regulations, and the concentration of major technology vendors. California's SB-253 and SB-261 are particularly significant because they extend climate disclosure requirements to large companies with material operations in the state. Canada further supports regional demand through climate risk guidance for federally regulated financial institutions and wider capital market disclosure initiatives.

Europe remains a structurally important market due to its established reporting and assurance framework. Directive (EU) 2026/470 narrowed the mandatory population for later reporting waves but retained audit-grade obligations and structured filing requirements for entities already within scope. The EBA's ESG risk management guidelines add another source of demand among European banking institutions.

Asia-Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Region

Asia-Pacific is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 22.37% through 2031. Growth is being driven by Japan's SSBJ-aligned disclosure requirements, China's updated sustainability reporting guidance, and India's phased expansion of BRSR Core assurance obligations. China's major exchanges require qualifying issuers to submit 2025 sustainability reports by April 30, 2026, with more detailed environmental reporting expectations.

Additional opportunities are developing across Brazil, the Middle East, and Africa. Demand in these markets is supported by evolving disclosure frameworks, net-zero commitments, sovereign investment priorities, multinational supply-chain requirements, and established integrated reporting practices in South Africa. These developments are expected to sustain global demand for auditable, scalable, and financially integrated green IT software throughout the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Mandatory ESG Disclosure and Auditability in BFSI

4.2.2 Financed Emissions Measurement Across Lending and Investment Books

4.2.3 Cloud-Native Automation of Sustainability Data Workflows

4.2.4 AI-Driven Scope 3 Ingestion and Validation

4.2.5 Convergence of ESG, Risk, and Finance Platforms

4.2.6 Green IT Cost Optimization For Branch, Data Center, and Workplace Operations

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Fragmented Legacy Data Across Core Banking and Risk Systems

4.3.2 Limited Availability of Financial-Grade Sustainability Data Talent

4.3.3 High Integration Burden With Core Banking and Data Warehouses

4.3.4 Data Sovereignty and Cross-Border Cloud Compliance Constraints

4.4 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Impact of Macroeconomic Factors on the Market

4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Deployment Mode

5.1.1 Cloud

5.1.2 On-Premise

5.1.3 Hybrid

5.2 By Software Category

5.2.1 Carbon Management Software

5.2.2 Sustainability Reporting and Management Software

5.2.3 Energy and Resource Optimization Software

5.2.4 Compliance and Risk Management Software

5.2.5 Supply Chain Sustainability Software

5.2.6 Environment, Health, and Safety Software

5.3 By Enterprise Size

5.3.1 Large Enterprises

5.3.2 Small and Medium Enterprises

5.4 By Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 South America

5.4.2.1 Brazil

5.4.2.2 Argentina

5.4.2.3 Chile

5.4.2.4 Rest of South America

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 France

5.4.3.4 Italy

5.4.3.5 Spain

5.4.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 Asia-pacific

5.4.4.1 China

5.4.4.2 Japan

5.4.4.3 India

5.4.4.4 Australia

5.4.4.5 South Korea

5.4.4.6 Singapore

5.4.4.7 Rest of Asia-pacific

5.4.5 Middle East

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.4.5.3 Turkey

5.4.5.4 Rest of Middle East

5.4.6 Africa

5.4.6.1 South Africa

5.4.6.2 Egypt

5.4.6.3 Rest of Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Microsoft Corporation

6.4.2 IBM Corporation

6.4.3 SAP SE

6.4.4 Salesforce, Inc.

6.4.5 Workiva Inc.

6.4.6 Persefoni Inc.

6.4.7 Watershed Technology Inc.

6.4.8 Novata, Inc.

6.4.9 EcoVadis SAS

6.4.10 Diligent Corporation

6.4.11 Wolters Kluwer N.V.

6.4.12 Schneider Electric SE

6.4.13 Enablon

6.4.14 Cority Software Inc.

6.4.15 Sphera Solutions, Inc.

6.4.16 GreenFi

6.4.17 SAP Fioneer

6.4.18 Temenos AG

6.4.19 Greenly SAS

6.4.20 Plan A Earth GmbH

6.4.21 Carbmee GmbH

6.4.22 Nasdaq, Inc.

6.4.23 BenchMark Digital Partners LLC

6.4.24 Measurabl, Inc.

6.4.25 Intelex Technologies ULC

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White Space and Unmet Need Assessment

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