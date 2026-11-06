SME Green IT Saas Platform Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 Scope 3, ESG, And AI Adoption Drive 19.83% CAGR To $3.36 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cloud SaaS, AI-assisted workflows and compliance templates cut infrastructure and admin costs, speed reporting, and boost retention through bundled advisory services.

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "SME Green IT SaaS Platform - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

SME Green IT SaaS Platform Market to Reach USD 3.36 Billion by 2031

The SME green IT SaaS platform market was valued at USD 1.13 billion in 2025 and is estimated to increase from USD 1.36 billion in 2026 to USD 3.36 billion by 2031. The market is forecast to record a CAGR of 19.83% during 2026-2031, supported by growing demand for carbon accounting, energy optimization, ESG reporting, compliance management, and supplier sustainability data.

Supplier Emissions Data Requests Accelerate SME Adoption

Pressure from large corporate buyers is becoming a major driver of SME green IT SaaS platform adoption. Enterprises increasingly require smaller suppliers to provide primary emissions and ESG data as part of procurement assessments. As a result, sustainability reporting is becoming closely connected to commercial contracts and preferred supplier status, even when SMEs are not directly covered by formal disclosure mandates.

The 2025 VSME recommendation gave non-listed SMEs a more consistent disclosure structure, helping businesses align supplier questionnaires with standardized reporting requirements. EcoVadis reported in May 2026 that sustainability risk insights govern more than USD 2.5 trillion in procurement spending across its network, highlighting the growing influence of buyer-led sustainability programs. This trend is especially significant in manufacturing, retail, and healthcare, where suppliers must provide timely, reliable carbon and ESG information to maintain important customer relationships.

Compliance Templates Simplify Sustainability Reporting

Structured disclosure templates are lowering barriers to first-time sustainability reporting. The European Commission recommendation concerning the EFRAG VSME standard in July 2025 introduced a 46-point structure that software providers can incorporate into onboarding, data collection, and reporting workflows. Targeted amendments to IFRS S2 issued in December 2025 also reduced parts of the initial Scope 3 reporting burden for smaller preparers.

These developments favor SME sustainability software platforms that maintain current libraries for VSME, ESRS, CSRD, and IFRS-based requirements. Guided workflows allow SMEs to begin collecting and validating information without creating reporting systems from the ground up. AI-assisted carbon and energy workflows are also reducing administrative work, while the lower total cost of ownership associated with SaaS solutions supports adoption over legacy On-Premise tools.

Data Quality Remains a Key Market Challenge

Weak internal data discipline continues to restrict market growth. Many SMEs store utility, travel, procurement, and asset information across spreadsheets, PDFs, invoices, and disconnected business systems. This fragmentation can extend implementation timelines, reduce confidence in reported results, and cause users to return to manual processes.

Platforms that automate data extraction from invoices, bills of lading, meter readings, ERP systems, and utility records are positioned to address this challenge. Integration capabilities are particularly important because high switch friction can arise when operational data is distributed across multiple utility, asset, and enterprise platforms.

Software Leads as Services Record Faster Growth

Software accounted for 58.30% of the SME green IT SaaS platform market in 2025. Recurring subscriptions, scalable deployment, and pre-built templates for VSME, CSRD, ISSB, and CDP requirements supported the segment's leading position. SMEs are increasingly using centralized software to manage data collection, emissions calculations, compliance processes, and recurring disclosures.

Services are forecast to expand at a CAGR of 22.67% through 2031. Demand is rising for implementation assistance, managed reporting, advisory support, and framework-specific expertise. Providers combining software access with consulting and partner-led delivery can improve customer retention by embedding both technology and specialist support into ongoing reporting operations.

Cloud SaaS Maintains Deployment Leadership

Cloud SaaS represented 59.78% of the market in 2025, reflecting demand for subscription-based solutions with lower infrastructure requirements, faster updates, and easier access. For SMEs with limited internal IT resources, cloud platforms provide a practical route from spreadsheet-based tracking to consistent sustainability reporting.

Hybrid deployment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.42% through 2031, making it the fastest-growing deployment model. Adoption is increasing in healthcare, financial services, and the public sector, where privacy, internal controls, and data residency requirements can limit full public cloud use. On-Premise systems retain a role in regulated environments and markets with strict data localization rules, including Saudi Arabia and Turkey. Vendors capable of supporting public cloud, private cloud, and local deployment through a unified product stack are likely to gain an advantage.

Regional Market Outlook

North America held 37.64% of the SME green IT SaaS platform market in 2025, making it the largest regional market. Strong SaaS adoption among mid-market companies, state-level climate disclosure requirements such as California SB 253, and sustainability data requests across enterprise supply chains support regional demand. The established presence of SAP, Oracle, and Microsoft systems also creates opportunities for embedded sustainability modules and integrated reporting tools.

Europe remained the second-largest market, supported by its concentration of sustainability disclosure requirements. Although the EU narrowed the mandatory CSRD scope in 2026, large reporting companies continue to request supplier information. The VSME framework also provides a practical reporting pathway for non-listed SMEs. Germany, France, and the United Kingdom are important demand centers, with buyers favoring platforms that offer pre-configured ESRS and VSME workflows.

Asia-Pacific is expected to post the fastest regional growth, with a CAGR of 23.17% through 2031. Disclosure initiatives in Japan, China, and India are encouraging listed companies and their suppliers to formalize ESG data collection. Japan also has an expanding ecosystem of domestic platforms offering local language and regulatory functionality.

Brazil represents a notable opportunity in South America as climate disclosure requirements advance for listed companies. The Middle East and Africa remain smaller markets, but Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and South Africa offer long-term growth potential as national sustainability agendas, corporate disclosure practices, and digital reporting capabilities develop.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Scope 3 Supplier Data Pressure on SME SaaS Adoption

4.2.2 Lower Total Cost of Ownership Versus Legacy On-Premise Tools

4.2.3 AI Assisted Carbon and Energy Workflows Reduce SME Admin Burden

4.2.4 Embedded Sustainability Requirements in B2B Procurement Portals

4.2.5 Template Driven Compliance for CSRD, ISSB, and Related Reporting

4.2.6 Margin Expansion Through Modular Cross-Sell of IT, Energy, and ESG Modules

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Weak SME Data Discipline and Spreadsheet Dependence

4.3.2 High Switch Friction from Fragmented Utility, ERP, and Asset Data

4.3.3 Data Residency and Privacy Concerns in Regulated Verticals

4.3.4 Sustainability Budget Volatility in Price Sensitive Micro Enterprises

4.4 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.5 Impact of Macroeconomic Factors on the Market

4.6 Regulatory Landscape

4.7 Technological Outlook

4.8 Pricing Analysis

4.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.9.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.9.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.9.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.9.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.9.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Solution Type

5.1.1 Software

5.1.2 Services

5.2 By Deployment Model

5.2.1 Cloud SaaS

5.2.2 Hybrid

5.2.3 On-Premise

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Carbon and Environmental Footprint Management

5.3.2 Energy Monitoring and Optimization

5.3.3 ESG Reporting and Compliance Management

5.3.4 IT Asset Lifecycle and Circularity Management

5.3.5 Supplier Sustainability and Value Chain Management

5.4 By End-User Industry

5.4.1 IT and Telecom

5.4.2 BFSI

5.4.3 Manufacturing

5.4.4 Retail and E-Commerce

5.4.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences

5.4.6 Government and Public Sector

5.4.7 Energy and Utilities

5.4.8 Professional Services

5.4.9 Other End-user Industries

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 South America

5.5.2.1 Brazil

5.5.2.2 Argentina

5.5.2.3 Rest of South America

5.5.3 Europe

5.5.3.1 Germany

5.5.3.2 United Kingdom

5.5.3.3 France

5.5.3.4 Italy

5.5.3.5 Spain

5.5.3.6 Russia

5.5.3.7 Rest of Europe

5.5.4 Asia-Pacific

5.5.4.1 China

5.5.4.2 Japan

5.5.4.3 India

5.5.4.4 South Korea

5.5.4.5 Australia

5.5.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.5 Middle East

5.5.5.1 Turkey

5.5.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.3 United Arab Emirates

5.5.5.4 Qatar

5.5.5.5 Rest of Middle East

5.5.6 Africa

5.5.6.1 South Africa

5.5.6.2 Egypt

5.5.6.3 Nigeria

5.5.6.4 Rest of Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Greenly SAS

6.4.2 Normative AB

6.4.3 Plan A Earth GmbH

6.4.4 Sweep SAS

6.4.5 Persefoni, Inc.

6.4.6 Watershed Technology, Inc.

6.4.7 EcoVadis SAS

6.4.8 Cority Software Inc.

6.4.9 International Business Machines Corporation

6.4.10 SAP SE

6.4.11 Microsoft Corporation

6.4.12 Salesforce, Inc.

6.4.13 Oracle Corporation

6.4.14 Schneider Electric SE

6.4.15 Siemens AG

6.4.16 ENGIE Impact (subsidiary of ENGIE SA)

6.4.17 GreenStone+ (Private Company)

6.4.18 Emitwise Ltd.

6.4.19 FigBytes Inc.

6.4.20 Diligent Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900