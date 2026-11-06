Memory-Centric Computing Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecasts, 2026-2031 AI-Native Workloads And Managed Cloud Propel Market To USD 32.16 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI-native workloads, real-time fraud detection and managed cloud drive adoption, while unified memory platforms reduce latency, integration overhead and infrastructure costs.

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Memory-Centric Computing - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Memory-Centric Computing Market to Reach USD 32.16 Billion by 2031 as AI and Real-Time Analytics Demand Accelerates

The global memory-centric computing market is projected to grow from USD 11.36 billion in 2025 and USD 13.72 billion in 2026 to USD 32.16 billion by 2031. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 18.57% between 2026 and 2031, supported by rising demand for AI-native applications, vector search, real-time analytics, fraud detection, streaming data processing, and low-latency enterprise applications.

AI-Native Workloads Strengthen Market Demand

AI-native applications are moving memory-centric computing to the center of enterprise infrastructure strategies. AI inference, retrieval, and agent coordination require rapid access to persistent state, strong concurrency, and reliable recovery. Disaggregated memory pools are also emerging as an effective option for scaling performance-sensitive data systems while improving infrastructure flexibility.

Demand is particularly strong for platforms capable of supporting agent state, retrieval pipelines, and transaction-grade responsiveness. In March 2026, Aerospike introduced LangGraph integration for NoSQL Database 8, providing durable, low-latency memory support for stateless agentic AI workflows. As businesses transition from AI pilots to production deployments, purchasing decisions are increasingly based on persistence and state management capabilities rather than caching speed alone.

Digital Banking and Fraud Detection Drive Adoption

Financial institutions are increasing their use of memory-centric computing as real-time fraud detection and transaction authorization require consistently low response times. A 2025 study published in the International Journal of Fundamental Mathematics Research indicated that banking fraud detection pipelines require prediction latency below 50 milliseconds per transaction. In-memory feature stores can deliver pre-computed values in single-digit milliseconds by eliminating disk I/O.

Volt Active Data also reported an architecture benchmark in which a Tier-1 bank executed more than 2,000 production rules within a 50ms authorization budget while processing over 10,000 transactions per second. These performance requirements are positioning in-memory platforms as core infrastructure for compliance, customer experience, fraud prevention, risk management, and financial trading.

Infrastructure Costs Remain a Market Constraint

High hardware and infrastructure costs continue to limit adoption among mid-market organizations. Large-scale memory deployments require substantial capacity planning and can be more expensive than flash- or disk-led architectures. Organizations may also need CXL-capable server upgrades and integration services before expanding production environments.

Microsoft Azure support for CXL-based memory expansion demonstrates growing commercial viability, but broad adoption still depends on compatible next-generation hardware. As a result, many enterprises are retaining hybrid architectures while balancing performance requirements against multi-year capital budgets. Data gravity, replication overhead, and inter-cluster latency also remain important operational considerations.

Component and Deployment Trends

In-Memory Databases and Data Grids accounted for 42.28% of the component segment in 2025. Their leadership reflects sustained demand from BFSI, IT, and telecommunications organizations requiring reliable, low-latency reads and writes for transaction-intensive operations.

In-Memory Caching and Application Acceleration Platforms are projected to post the fastest component CAGR of 18.99% through 2031. Application teams are deploying distributed cache layers between microservices and back-end databases to manage traffic spikes and improve response times. Stream Processing and Event Processing Platforms are also gaining traction as enterprises use live event pipelines for operational decision-making. Apache Flink 2.0 advanced this trend by incorporating vector search and LLM inference capabilities into streaming SQL.

Managed Cloud and SaaS represented 45.66% of the market in 2025 and are forecast to record the highest deployment CAGR of 19.16%. Businesses increasingly favor operational elasticity, faster implementation, and lower administration requirements over fixed memory-fabric investments. Public cloud adoption is also expanding as hyperscale providers broaden their managed in-memory service portfolios.

On-premises and private cloud deployments remain essential for regulated industries focused on data sovereignty, security, and infrastructure control. Hybrid environments are therefore expected to remain central to enterprise adoption. Organizations are combining on-premises control for sensitive information with managed platforms for analytics, resilience, and scalable processing.

Regional Memory-Centric Computing Market Outlook

North America held 42.34% of the global market in 2025, making it the largest regional contributor. The region benefits from extensive hyperscale cloud infrastructure, established enterprise software providers, and strong investment in fraud detection, algorithmic trading, real-time personalization, and financial technology. The United States leads regional adoption, while Canada contributes through financial services and government analytics. Mexico is gaining momentum through manufacturing intelligence associated with nearshoring activity.

Europe continues to generate substantial demand through enterprise application modernization and regulatory compliance requirements. Germany is the region's largest market, supported by SAP S/4HANA migrations and related SAP HANA infrastructure investment. According to DSAG, 70% of surveyed German-speaking enterprises had completed or were actively conducting SAP S/4HANA migrations in 2026. The United Kingdom and France also maintain strong demand from financial services and public sector digital transformation programs.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to register the fastest regional CAGR of 19.46% through 2031. Growth is supported by digital banking expansion in India and Southeast Asia, private 5G industrial deployments in Japan and South Korea, and large-scale e-commerce and digital payment activity in China. South Korea benefits from rising industrial edge computing demand and its proximity to semiconductor and memory innovation, while Japan continues investing in industrial IoT, precision manufacturing, and enterprise analytics.

South America is progressing as hyperscale infrastructure investment reduces latency barriers in Brazil and surrounding markets. The Middle East and Africa are also gaining traction through smart city development, financial sector modernization, and national economic diversification programs.

Continued growth in cloud-native applications, high-density data ingestion, persistent memory, storage-class memory, AI/ML decision automation, and real-time event processing is expected to reinforce the global memory-centric computing market outlook through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Proliferation of AI-Native Workloads and Vector Search

4.2.2 Escalating Need For Low-Latency Decision Engines in Digital Banking and Fraud Control

4.2.3 Growth of High-Density Data Ingestion From Cloud-Native and Streaming Applications

4.2.4 Shift Toward Persistent Memory and Storage-Class Memory for Performance Efficiency

4.2.5 Expansion of Edge Analytics in 5G, Industrial IoT, and Real-Time Telemetry

4.2.6 Rising Replacement Demand From Legacy Disk-Heavy Analytical Stacks

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Hardware and Infrastructure Cost for Large-Scale Memory Fabric Deployment

4.3.2 Data Gravity, Replication Overhead, and Inter-Cluster Latency Constraints

4.3.3 Vendor Lock-In Risks in Proprietary In-Memory Platforms and Appliances

4.3.4 Shortage of Specialized Memory Systems Architects and Runtime Engineers

4.4 Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Technological Outlook

4.6 Regulatory Landscape

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Component

5.1.1 In-Memory Databases and Data Grids

5.1.2 In-Memory Caching and Application Acceleration Platforms

5.1.3 Stream Processing and Event Processing Platforms

5.2 By Deployment Mode

5.2.1 On-Premises and Private Cloud

5.2.2 Public Cloud

5.2.3 Managed Cloud and SaaS

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Real-Time Analytics and Business Intelligence

5.3.2 Digital Applications, Caching, and Personalization

5.3.3 Fraud Detection, Risk Management, and Financial Trading

5.3.4 IoT, Edge Analytics, and Telemetry Processing

5.3.5 AI/ML Applications and Decision Automation

5.4 By End User

5.4.1 BFSI

5.4.2 IT and Telecommunications

5.4.3 Retail, E-Commerce, and Digital Platforms

5.4.4 Healthcare and Life Sciences

5.4.5 Manufacturing and Automotive

5.4.6 Government and Public Sector

5.4.7 Other End Users

5.5 By Data Architecture

5.5.1 Pure In-Memory Architecture

5.5.2 Hybrid In-Memory Architecture with Persistent Storage

5.6 By Geography

5.6.1 North America

5.6.1.1 United States

5.6.1.2 Canada

5.6.1.3 Mexico

5.6.2 Europe

5.6.2.1 Germany

5.6.2.2 United Kingdom

5.6.2.3 France

5.6.2.4 Italy

5.6.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.6.3 Asia-Pacific

5.6.3.1 China

5.6.3.2 Japan

5.6.3.3 South Korea

5.6.3.4 India

5.6.3.5 Southeast Asia

5.6.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.6.4 South America

5.6.5 Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Microsoft Corporation

6.4.2 Oracle Corporation

6.4.3 SAP SE

6.4.4 IBM Corporation

6.4.5 Amazon Web Services, Inc.

6.4.6 Google LLC

6.4.7 Redis Ltd.

6.4.8 GridGain Systems, Inc.

6.4.9 GigaSpaces Technologies Ltd.

6.4.10 Hazelcast Inc.

6.4.11 TIBCO Software Inc.

6.4.12 Software AG

6.4.13 SAS Institute Inc.

6.4.14 Datastax, Inc.

6.4.15 MemVerge, Inc.

6.4.16 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

6.4.17 Fujitsu Limited

6.4.18 KX Systems, Inc.

6.4.19 Volt Active Data, Inc.

6.4.20 Aerospike, Inc.

6.4.21 Exasol AG

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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