HBM For Defense And Space Computing - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 Onboard AI And HBM4 Fuel 35.47% CAGR To USD 320.59 Million

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Onboard AI, sensor fusion and edge analytics drive HBM adoption, while higher-capacity stacks enhance bandwidth, power efficiency and SWaP performance.

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "HBM for Defense and Space Computing - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

HBM for Defense and Space Computing Market to Reach USD 320.59 Million by 2031

The HBM for defense and space computing market was valued at USD 50.86 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 320.59 million by 2031, advancing at a CAGR of 35.47% during 2026-2031. Market growth is being driven by rising demand for onboard artificial intelligence, real-time sensor fusion, high-performance computing, autonomous systems, radar processing, electronic warfare, and spacecraft data processing.

Onboard AI and Sensor Fusion Accelerate HBM Adoption

Spacecraft are evolving beyond traditional observation and relay functions as operators seek to process complex sensor data directly onboard. Autonomous mission planning, multisatellite sensor fusion, object detection, and spacecraft health management require greater memory bandwidth and energy efficiency, strengthening demand for HBM in space-grade computing architectures.

Local data processing also supports operational security by reducing the need to transmit raw information during vulnerable communication windows. In March 2026, Syntiant and Novi Space demonstrated low-power AI inference in orbit for real-time object detection. Frontgrade Gaisler also secured an April 2025 Swedish National Space Agency contract to commercialize neuromorphic AI for space, indicating that onboard AI is moving from research into funded deployment programs.

Defense Platforms Shift Toward Real-Time Edge Analytics

Defense integrators are redesigning mission computers to support immediate analytics at the tactical edge. Parry Labs launched Forge Boss in September 2025 as the first 3U VPX card combining FPGA signal processing with AI acceleration for tactical-edge mission computing. Pacific Defense followed in March 2026 with its DSP3100VP module, built on AMD Versal AI Edge Series Gen 2 for electronic warfare, signal intelligence, and autonomous tracking.

HBM can reduce high-speed signaling between separate memory and processor components, helping lower electromagnetic compatibility pressure in airborne and ruggedized systems. It also enables greater bandwidth within constrained board space, power, weight, and thermal limits. Adoption is expected to benefit further as SOSA- and CMOSS-aligned products become more widely available across defense procurement programs.

Qualification and Supply Constraints Remain Key Challenges

Radiation qualification, component screening, and reliability testing remain significant barriers to HBM adoption in critical defense and space missions. Stacked dies and through-silicon vias create complex radiation behaviors that require extensive evaluation. Qualification cycles can also prevent defense programs from adopting new memory generations at the same pace as commercial computing markets.

Limited availability of HBM-qualified advanced packaging capacity presents another constraint. While government funding for domestic semiconductor supply chains is expanding, defense and space customers must compete with commercial AI infrastructure for advanced memory and packaging resources. These conditions may extend procurement timelines and increase integration costs.

HBM3 Leads While HBM4 Records Rapid Growth

HBM3 accounted for 43.54% of market share in 2025, while HBM4 is projected to expand at a CAGR of 36.67% through 2031. JEDEC released the HBM4 standard in April 2025 with a 2048-bit interface, bandwidth of up to 2 TB/s, 32 channels per stack, and backward compatibility with HBM3 controllers. These capabilities provide a more practical transition path for defense systems already undergoing qualification.

Commercial HBM4 availability is advancing faster than defense adoption because mission-critical programs typically require a 24- to 36-month qualification period. Samsung began shipping 12-layer HBM4E samples in May 2026, offering 3.6 TB/s bandwidth, 48 GB capacity, and 16% higher energy efficiency than the previous generation. Future HBM designs may also incorporate customized base-die logic for defense-specific control, correction, and acceleration functions.

Higher Memory Capacity Supports Demanding Mission Workloads

The 8 GB to 16 GB segment represented 47.81% of the market in 2025, reflecting its use in mission computers, SIGINT processors, and space-grade AI boards. The 16 GB to 32 GB segment is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 36.44% through 2031 as defense and space systems require greater bandwidth density.

Micron reported that its HBM4 36 GB 12-high stack delivered more than 2.8 TB/s of bandwidth and over 20% better power efficiency than HBM3E. Higher-capacity stacks can allow system designers to use fewer components while increasing throughput, reducing board area, limiting the number of interfaces requiring qualification, and improving power efficiency. These advantages are particularly important for radar and SIGINT applications, where data movement often presents a greater limitation than computing capacity.

Regional Market Outlook

North America held 49.06% of the global market in 2025, supported by large-scale defense electronics procurement, trusted manufacturing initiatives, and advanced semiconductor investment. The CHIPS for America Defense Fund is allocating USD 400 million annually through FY2027, supporting advanced packaging, trusted sourcing, and qualification capabilities. The ATSP5 contract framework also strengthens the regional microelectronics ecosystem through support for 3D advanced packaging and related technologies.

Europe ranked as the second-largest regional market, supported by NATO modernization, satellite programs, radar development, electronic warfare, and next-generation air and unmanned platforms. Frontgrade Gaisler received European Commission funding in May 2026 under the COSMIC7 program to develop a 7 nm RISC-V processor for space applications, reinforcing the region's advanced computing capabilities.

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region, advancing at a CAGR of 36.47% through 2031. South Korea remains central to global HBM supply, while Japan is expanding its role through defense investment and new memory manufacturing capacity. Taiwan continues to be critical to advanced packaging, and India is building long-term opportunities through semiconductor policy and defense modernization. Together, these developments are expected to support sustained growth in the global HBM for defense and space computing market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising HBM Demand in Space-Grade AI and Sensor Fusion Workloads

4.2.2 Defense Prime Shift Toward On-Board Real-Time Analytics

4.2.3 Transition From Discrete Memory To 3D-Stacked Memory In SWaP-Constrained Mission Computers

4.2.4 Government Funding For Domestic Advanced Semiconductor Supply Chains

4.2.5 Growth In Reconfigurable Mission Processing Architectures Using GPUs, FPGAs, and AI Accelerators

4.2.6 Extended Lifecycle Modernization Of Legacy Military And Space Platforms

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Radiation Qualification, Screening, and Reliability Costs

4.3.2 Limited Supply Of HBM-Qualified Advanced Packaging Capacity

4.3.3 Export Controls and Trusted-Foundry Constraints

4.3.4 Thermal, Power, and Integration Complexity In Ruggedized Platforms

4.4 Supply Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Impact Of Macroeconomic Factors On The Market

4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 HBM2

5.1.2 HBM2E

5.1.3 HBM3

5.1.4 HBM3E

5.1.5 HBM4

5.2 By Memory Capacity Per Stack

5.2.1 Up To 4 GB

5.2.2 4 GB To 8 GB

5.2.3 8 GB To 16 GB

5.2.4 16 GB To 32 GB

5.2.5 Above 32 GB

5.3 By Processor Interface

5.3.1 CPU

5.3.2 GPU

5.3.3 FPGA

5.3.4 ASIC

5.3.5 AI Accelerators

5.3.6 Networking and Communication Processors

5.4 By Application

5.4.1 Mission Computing

5.4.2 High-Performance Computing

5.4.3 AI and Autonomous Systems

5.4.4 Radar, EO and SIGINT Processing

5.4.5 Spacecraft On-Board Processing

5.4.6 Electronic Warfare and Signal Processing

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 United Kingdom

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 South Korea

5.5.3.4 Taiwan

5.5.3.5 India

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 South America

5.5.5 Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

6.4.2 SK hynix Inc.

6.4.3 Micron Technology, Inc.

6.4.4 NVIDIA Corporation

6.4.5 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

6.4.6 Intel Corporation

6.4.7 Broadcom Inc.

6.4.8 Marvell Technology, Inc.

6.4.9 Fujitsu Limited

6.4.10 IBM Corporation

6.4.11 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

6.4.12 Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

6.4.13 BAE Systems plc

6.4.14 RTX Corporation

6.4.15 Lockheed Martin Corporation

6.4.16 Northrop Grumman Corporation

6.4.17 Thales S.A.

6.4.18 Leonardo S.p.A.

6.4.19 Airbus SE

6.4.20 Frontgrade Technologies

6.4.21 Aitech Systems Ltd.

6.4.22 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

6.4.23 Microchip Technology Incorporated

6.4.24 Honeywell International Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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