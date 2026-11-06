Computer Vision-Assisted Manual Inspection Market Share, Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 AI Quality Assurance Drives 10.28% CAGR And A USD 3.05 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cloud-to-edge platforms can cut scaling costs by up to 50%, while self-supervised AI reduces annotation effort and service models lower upfront investment.

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Computer Vision-Assisted Manual Inspection - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Computer Vision-Assisted Manual Inspection Market to Reach USD 3.05 Billion by 2031

The global Computer Vision-Assisted Manual Inspection Market is projected to grow from USD 1.72 billion in 2025 and USD 1.87 billion in 2026 to USD 3.05 billion by 2031. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 10.28% from 2026 to 2031, supported by increasing demand for automated quality assurance, AI-enabled defect detection, manufacturing traceability, and human inspection assistance.

Automated Quality Assurance Drives Market Growth

Manufacturers are investing in computer vision inspection systems to reduce the financial and reputational risks associated with defective products. ETQ reported in 2025 that 75% of surveyed organizations had experienced a product recall during the previous five years. Among those organizations, 48% reported recall costs ranging from USD 10 million to USD 49.99 million. The same survey found that 33% of respondents had implemented AI in production, while 45% identified defect detection as a leading AI application.

Computer vision systems can capture inspection images and results that support model training and help manufacturers identify recurring defect patterns. These capabilities are becoming increasingly important in regulated industries, where production records must support audits and supply chain traceability. NIST's 2025 manufacturing traceability framework further reinforces the value of connected inspection technologies.

AI-Enabled Defect Detection Improves Accuracy

The market is moving beyond rule-based pattern matching as advanced vision models become easier to adapt to new products and defect categories. NVIDIA reported that its NV-DINOv2 approach improved PCB defect classification accuracy from 93.84% to 98.51% through self-supervised learning using 1 million unlabeled images. This approach reduced dependence on frequent manual annotation and lowered engineering requirements.

Transfer learning and broader industrial datasets are also accelerating adoption. Research presented at CVPR 2026 introduced IMDD-1M, a dataset covering 421 defect types across 63 manufacturing domains. In September 2026, Hanul Semiconductor reported that its AI-powered six-sided MLCC inspection equipment processed 13,000 units per minute while achieving 98% defect-detection accuracy.

Integration Costs Remain a Key Challenge

High initial system and integration costs continue to restrict adoption among mid-sized manufacturers with established manual inspection processes. Cameras, lighting, edge computing equipment, software, and engineering services can require significant capital investment. Integration with manufacturing execution systems, enterprise platforms, and programmable controllers may further increase costs, particularly when inspection results automatically trigger production line stops or reject actions.

Vendor-specific application programming interfaces can require custom middleware and extend deployment timelines. European manufacturers may also face additional documentation, audit trail, and human-override requirements under the EU AI Act. Equipment-as-a-service and outcome-based agreements can reduce upfront costs, although these models remain more common in large deployments. Other market constraints include limited access to validated training data, while labor shortages and growth in high-throughput electronics and semiconductor manufacturing support demand.

Segment Analysis

Hardware represented 52.47% of the market in 2025. Industrial cameras, 3D sensors, edge computing modules, and specialized lighting remain essential for manufacturers retrofitting production lines with visual quality inspection capabilities. Hardware suppliers are particularly important during initial deployments, when imaging conditions must be configured for specific products and processes.

Services are forecast to record the fastest offering-category CAGR of 12.17% through 2031. Manufacturers increasingly require support for model development, monitoring, optimization, and retraining. Managed services can help operations teams maintain predictable inspection performance across multiple facilities. Cognex reported in May 2026 that more than 100 customers advanced from pilot projects to multi-site deployments during the OneVision beta period. Its cloud-to-edge platform can reduce scaling costs by up to 50%.

Defect and anomaly detection accounted for 31.83% of the market in 2025. Other established applications include assembly and presence verification, measurement and dimensional verification, and identification, labeling, and traceability verification. Surface classification, process monitoring, and work-in-progress inspection address additional manufacturing requirements.

Human inspection assistance and decision support are projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.83% through 2031. These systems help skilled operators evaluate inspection results rather than removing human involvement. Explainable AI and uncertainty tools can communicate confidence levels and improve decision-making. A 2025 AutomationXP paper found that uncertainty visualization strengthened trust calibration in human-AI quality-control interfaces. IBM Inspector Portable also demonstrates this trend through handheld visual inspections using Core ML models on iOS or iPadOS devices.

Regional Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific led the global market with a 38.57% share in 2025. Demand is supported by electronics, semiconductor, electric vehicle battery, and advanced packaging production in China, South Korea, Japan, and India. Japan revised its tariff relief catalog in July 2026 to include AI-recognition-enabled smart cameras used in manufacturing quality assurance. Qualifying products that comply with JIS B 8401-2025 receive a 0% import tariff through December 31, 2027. Korea Alps also reported in September 2026 that its AI vision deployment reduced false defect rates from 5% toward a target below 0.33%.

North America benefits from AI engineering expertise, startup activity, and investment in reshored semiconductor and electric vehicle manufacturing. UnitX reported in 2026 that its systems inspect more than USD 15 billion in manufactured products annually across more than 190 facilities. Europe continues to emphasize documented AI decisions, audit trails, and human oversight, with Germany serving as a major center for industrial vision deployment.

The Middle East and Africa are forecast to expand at a CAGR of 12.73% through 2031. Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and the UAE's Industry 4.0 initiative are supporting manufacturing digitization and inspection technology adoption. South America and Africa remain early-stage markets, where food, beverage, packaging, and export-focused manufacturers are adopting entry-level systems to improve consistency and meet export-grade quality requirements.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Demand for Automated Quality Assurance

4.2.2 Expansion of AI-Enabled Defect Detection

4.2.3 Rising Labor Shortages in Manual Inspection

4.2.4 Growth of High-Throughput Electronics and Semiconductor Manufacturing

4.2.5 Synthetic Defect Data and Few-Shot Learning Reducing Deployment Time

4.2.6 Inspection Data Becoming a Production Yield and Traceability Asset

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Initial System and Integration Costs

4.3.2 Limited Availability of Validated Training Data

4.3.3 Model Drift Across Product Mixes and Lighting Conditions

4.3.4 Operator Trust and Accountability Gaps in Human-Machine Decisions

4.4 Impact of Macroeconomic Factors on the Market

4.5 Industry Supply-Chain Analysis

4.6 Technology Outlook

4.7 Regulatory Landscape

4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Offering

5.1.1 Hardware

5.1.2 Software

5.1.3 Services

5.2 By Inspection Application

5.2.1 Defect and Anomaly Detection

5.2.2 Assembly and Presence Verification

5.2.3 Measurement and Dimensional Verification

5.2.4 Identification, Label and Traceability Verification

5.2.5 Human Inspection Assistance and Decision Support

5.2.6 Other Applications

5.3 By Deployment Configuration

5.3.1 Fixed In-Line Inspection

5.3.2 Fixed At-Line Inspection

5.3.3 OfflineandBatch Inspection

5.3.4 MobileandPortable Inspection

5.4 By End-User Industry

5.4.1 Electronics and Semiconductors

5.4.2 Automotive and Electric Vehicles

5.4.3 Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices

5.4.4 Food and Beverage

5.4.5 Packaging and Printing

5.4.6 Solar Panels and Renewable Energy Equipment

5.4.7 Logistics and E-Commerce

5.4.8 Other End-User Industries

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 South America

5.5.2.1 Brazil

5.5.2.2 Argentina

5.5.2.3 Rest of South America

5.5.3 Europe

5.5.3.1 Germany

5.5.3.2 United Kingdom

5.5.3.3 France

5.5.3.4 Italy

5.5.3.5 Spain

5.5.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.4 Asia-Pacific

5.5.4.1 China

5.5.4.2 Japan

5.5.4.3 India

5.5.4.4 South Korea

5.5.4.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.5 Middle East and Africa

5.5.5.1 Middle East

5.5.5.1.1 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.1.2 United Arab Emirates

5.5.5.1.3 Turkey

5.5.5.1.4 Rest of the Middle East

5.5.5.2 Africa

5.5.5.2.1 South Africa

5.5.5.2.2 Nigeria

5.5.5.2.3 Rest of Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market RankandShare, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Cognex Corporation

6.4.2 Keyence Corporation

6.4.3 Basler AG

6.4.4 Teledyne DALSA, Inc.

6.4.5 OMRON Corporation

6.4.6 Allied Vision Technologies GmbH

6.4.7 IDS Imaging Development Systems GmbH

6.4.8 JAI AandS

6.4.9 LMI Technologies Inc.

6.4.10 SICK AG

6.4.11 Datalogic S.p.A.

6.4.12 MVTec Software GmbH

6.4.13 Stemmer Imaging AG

6.4.14 Euresys S.A.

6.4.15 Photonfocus AG

6.4.16 SVS-Vistek GmbH

6.4.17 Chromasens GmbH

6.4.18 JADAK Technologies, Inc.

6.4.19 Emergent Vision Technologies Inc.

6.4.20 Imperx, Inc.

6.4.21 Pleora Technologies Inc.

6.4.22 LUCID Vision Labs Inc.

6.4.23 Vieworks Co., Ltd.

6.4.24 Hikrobot Co., Ltd.

6.4.25 Qualitas Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

6.4.26 UnitX, Inc.

6.4.27 Instrumental, Inc.

6.4.28 Landing AI, Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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