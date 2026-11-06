Medical Device CRO - Market Size And Share Analysis, Industry Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 Outsourcing And Asia-Pacific Growth Drive 7.14% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recurring compliance, decentralized trials and cybersecurity rules drive CRO outsourcing, while integrated services and Asia-Pacific reach enhance ROI.

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Medical Device CRO - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Medical Device CRO Market to Reach USD 16.82 Billion by 2031 as Regulatory and Clinical Demands Accelerate

The global medical device CRO market is expected to grow from USD 11.21 billion in 2025 to USD 11.91 billion in 2026, reaching USD 16.82 billion by 2031. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.14% during 2026-2031, supported by rising clinical trial complexity, continuous post-market surveillance requirements, and increased outsourcing of regulatory, testing, and clinical development activities.

Outsourcing Expands as Clinical Evidence Requirements Increase

Medical device manufacturers are increasingly relying on contract research organizations as clinical evidence requirements extend beyond premarket submissions. Post-market surveillance and post-market clinical follow-up now require active data collection and analysis throughout a device's lifecycle. The resulting findings must be incorporated into risk management, clinical evaluations, technical documentation, labeling, and corrective action processes.

MDCG 2025-10 reinforces the need for post-market surveillance systems to operate as an integral part of quality management. It also requires manufacturers to include a PMCF or PMPF plan within the broader surveillance framework or provide justification when these activities are not applicable. These obligations are increasing demand for clinical monitoring, data management, medical writing, regulatory affairs, vigilance support, and evidence maintenance services.

The medical device CRO market is also benefiting from recurring assignments involving legacy products. Devices transitioning into updated regulatory frameworks may reveal evidence gaps that require additional testing, documentation, or clinical support. This creates a more durable outsourcing pipeline encompassing both new product launches and established device portfolios.

Broader development services growth further supports a positive market outlook. Medpace reported full-year 2025 revenue of USD 2.53 billion, representing a 20% increase, and projected 2026 revenue of USD 2.755 billion to USD 2.855 billion.

EU MDR and IVDR Strengthen Demand for Ongoing Compliance Services

European MDR and IVDR requirements continue to reshape the medical device CRO market by placing greater emphasis on post-market evidence, documentation maintenance, and benefit-risk assessment. Manufacturers must keep clinical and performance data current after commercialization rather than treating regulatory approval as the end of the evidence process.

Service providers that integrate real-world evidence capabilities with regulatory documentation workflows are well positioned to benefit. Demand is particularly strong among manufacturers whose internal regulatory, quality, biostatistics, and clinical teams cannot absorb the growing volume of ongoing compliance work.

Notified body capacity remains a significant challenge in Europe. Certification delays can affect approval schedules, product renewals, and CRO revenue tied to project milestones. Although these constraints do not reduce the underlying need for outsourced services, they can make delivery timelines and revenue recognition less predictable. CROs with strong regulatory coordination, backlog management, and sponsor communication capabilities are therefore gaining strategic importance.

Additional medical device CRO market growth factors include FDA cybersecurity requirements, Quality Management System Regulation alignment, rising software validation needs, and expanding adoption of decentralized clinical trials. However, patient recruitment challenges, technology access limitations, and data governance requirements may slow study execution.

Clinical Services Maintain Market Leadership

Clinical services accounted for 58.46% of the medical device CRO market in 2025 and are projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.67% through 2031. Their leadership reflects the continued expansion of clinical responsibilities across the entire product lifecycle. Ongoing evidence requirements are creating sustained demand among sponsors developing Class IIb, Class III, implantable, and software-heavy medical devices.

Preclinical and testing services represent a smaller share but remain strategically important. Manufacturers require biological evaluation plans, chemical characterization, toxicological assessments, biocompatibility testing, and gap analyses aligned with current regulatory standards. Demand increasingly favors providers that can connect laboratory findings with regulatory and clinical development strategies.

North America Leads While Asia-Pacific Records the Fastest Growth

North America held 45.34% of the global medical device CRO market in 2025. The United States led regional demand as manufacturers prepared for QMSR implementation and evolving cybersecurity expectations. QMSR incorporates ISO 13485:2016 by reference while retaining FDA-specific record and inspection requirements. This combination is encouraging manufacturers to outsource quality assurance, regulatory affairs, software validation, and compliance activities rather than relying exclusively on internal hiring.

Europe remains the second-largest regional market, supported by MDR and IVDR requirements. Strong demand for post-market evidence, technical documentation, and notified body coordination is balanced by certification bottlenecks that may delay project milestones.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 8.32% through 2031. Growth is being driven by expanding medical device development in China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Japan's clinical trial notification and consultation processes reinforce the need for localized regulatory expertise, language support, regional site access, and regulator-facing execution. China and India are also generating new outsourcing opportunities as domestic manufacturing and development pipelines expand.

South Korea's evolving approval environment supports hybrid trial models and wider regional study networks. Meanwhile, the Middle East and Africa and South America continue to present targeted opportunities through multinational registration programs in GCC countries, Brazil, and Argentina.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Outsourcing Intensifies as Device Trials Grow in Volume and Complexity

4.2.2 EU MDR/IVDR Evidence and PMCF Requirements Expand Demand for Clinical, Regulatory, and Testing Services

4.2.3 FDA Cybersecurity Requirements and QMSR Alignment Elevate Software Validation and Cyber Testing Needs

4.2.4 Decentralized Trial Adoption in Devices Increases DHT/Eclinical and Remote-Operations Outsourcing

4.2.5 Cross-Border Data Transfer Constraints Drive Privacy Engineering and Data-Residency CRO Services

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Notified Body Capacity Bottlenecks Elongate EU Certifications and Add Planning Uncertainty

4.3.2 DCT Patient Recruitment, Tech Access, and Data Governance Hurdles Slow Study Execution

4.3.3 Cybersecurity SBOM/Patching Obligations Add Recurring QA/RA and Revalidation Burden

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Industry Rivalry

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value, USD)

5.1 By Scale of Operation

5.1.1 Preclinical/Testing

5.1.2 Clinical

5.2 By Service Type

5.2.1 Clinical Monitoring

5.2.2 Clinical Trial Management

5.2.3 Data Management & Biostatistics

5.2.4 Regulatory & Medical Affairs

5.2.5 Medical Writing

5.2.6 Patient & Site Recruitment

5.2.7 Safety & Pharmacovigilance

5.2.8 Others (DCT Enablement & eClinical Platforms, Imaging/Core Lab, etc.)

5.3 By Device Class

5.3.1 MedTech devices

5.3.2 Diagnostic devices

5.3.3 Handheld devices

5.3.4 Others

5.4 By Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 India

5.4.3.3 Japan

5.4.3.4 South Korea

5.4.3.5 Australia

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East and Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles {(includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)}

6.3.1 Avania

6.3.2 BSI Group

6.3.3 Charles River Laboratories

6.3.4 ClinChoice

6.3.5 CROMSOURCE

6.3.6 Emergo by UL

6.3.7 Eurofins Scientific

6.3.8 ICON plc

6.3.9 Intertek

6.3.10 IQVIA

6.3.11 Labcorp Drug Development

6.3.12 MCRA

6.3.13 Medpace

6.3.14 NAMSA

6.3.15 Nelson Labs

6.3.16 Parexel

6.3.17 Premier Research

6.3.18 ProPharma Group

6.3.19 Qserve Group

6.3.20 RQM+

6.3.21 SGS

6.3.22 Thermo Fisher Scientific

6.3.23 TUV SUD

6.3.24 Veranex

6.3.25 WuXi AppTec

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & unmet-need assessment

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