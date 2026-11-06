Saudi Arabia Wire And Cable Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 Vision 2030 And Grid Investment Propel Market To USD 2.53 Billion By 2031

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vision 2030 giga-projects, grid modernization, renewables and fiber expansion drive cable demand, favoring qualified suppliers with high-spec products and reliable delivery.

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Saudi Arabia Wire and Cable - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Saudi Arabia Wire and Cable Market to Reach USD 2.53 Billion by 2031

The Saudi Arabia wire and cable market was valued at USD 1.98 billion in 2025 and is expected to increase from USD 2.07 billion in 2026 to USD 2.53 billion by 2031. The market is projected to record a CAGR of 4.10% during the 2026-2031 forecast period, supported by Vision 2030 giga-projects, grid modernization, renewable energy development, telecommunications expansion, and sustained construction activity.

Vision 2030 Giga-Projects Accelerate Cable Demand

The execution of Saudi Arabia's giga-project portfolio is a major near-term growth driver for the Saudi Arabia wire and cable market. As developments move from planning into construction and material deployment, demand is rising across residential, hospitality, commercial, cultural, and public infrastructure projects.

These developments require significant volumes of low-voltage building wire and distribution cables. Connections to the national grid also create demand for medium-voltage, high-voltage, and extra-high-voltage cable systems. Project activity concentrated in Riyadh, Jeddah, and the northwestern coast is supporting installations across urban, coastal, and remote environments.

Technical specifications frequently vary according to project location, operating conditions, and utility requirements. This environment favors manufacturers capable of meeting specialized product standards, approval procedures, and delivery schedules.

Grid Modernization Supports Long-Term Market Growth

Saudi Energy's transmission network reached 104,634 circular km in 2025, representing a 5% annual increase. Its fiber-optic network expanded by 9% to 104,417 km, reflecting the growing use of communications infrastructure along transmission corridors to support smart-grid operations.

During 2025, Saudi Energy added 55 transmission substations and invested SAR 88.2 billion, equivalent to USD 23.5 billion, in grid expansion, battery storage, and smart-grid upgrades. The planned expansion of the transmission system to 160,000 km by 2030 indicates sustained demand for medium-voltage and high-voltage cable systems.

Urban grid modernization is also increasing the importance of underground cable routes, particularly where safety, visual impact, and land-use requirements limit overhead infrastructure. Suppliers with utility-approved systems and experience across multiple voltage categories are positioned to benefit from these investments.

Raw Material Volatility Remains a Key Challenge

Copper, aluminum, and polymer compounds account for approximately 70% to 85% of cable production costs. Commodity price volatility can therefore affect manufacturers, contractors, and project owners throughout the procurement cycle.

Copper reached an intraday high of USD 14,527.50 per tonne in January 2026. LSEG projected refined copper production growth of 2.2% for 2026, below its previous forecast of 2.8%. Higher material costs can pressure margins, delay purchasing decisions, and complicate fixed-price construction agreements. Disruptions in the aluminum market may also reduce the cost advantage that supports its use in selected lower-voltage applications.

Additional factors influencing the Saudi Arabia wire and cable market include renewable energy and storage interconnection, 5G deployment, fiber broadband investment, data center expansion, and qualification lead times for high-specification cables.

Low-Voltage Cables Maintain Market Leadership

Low-voltage cables represented 45.72% of the Saudi Arabia wire and cable market in 2025. Residential construction, commercial fit-outs, and industrial distribution circuits generate high-volume demand for building wire, service connections, flexible harnesses, and local distribution systems. Housing programs, including ROSHN developments, continue to reinforce this demand base.

Medium-voltage cables are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.99% from 2026 to 2031. Renewable energy facilities, industrial parks, giga-project utility networks, and higher-capacity interconnections are expected to support this expansion. High-voltage and extra-high-voltage cables will remain essential to transmission development and renewable energy integration.

Saudi Energy had 24 substations and 4,327 km of transmission lines under construction to connect 34.4 GW of renewable capacity by 2027. XLPE insulation is required for underground applications under Saudi Energy's distribution materials specification 11-SDMS-01, reinforcing demand for compliant cable products.

Power and Fiber-Optic Cables Create Significant Opportunities

Power cables accounted for 68.14% of the market in 2025. Electricity transmission, distribution infrastructure, independent power connections, and utility systems serving giga-projects remain the largest sources of demand. Continued investment in grid capacity and construction activity across the Kingdom is expected to maintain this segment's leadership.

Fiber-optic cables are projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.74% between 2026 and 2031, driven by fiber-to-the-home networks, 5G backhaul, data centers, and long-haul connectivity. stc Group's USD 800 million SilkLink contract, signed in February 2026 for 4,500 km of terrestrial fiber across Syria, highlights the regional focus on diversified connectivity routes.

Within Saudi Arabia, network expansion is expected to increase demand for terrestrial backhaul and associated optical infrastructure. Signal and control cables will continue to support oil and gas automation and industrial manufacturing, while coaxial and data cables will serve broadcast and legacy telecommunications applications. Bahra Electric's 2025 agreement with Prysmian to manufacture optical ground wire at its Saudi facility also strengthens domestic production capability in specialized fiber-related cable systems.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Vision 2030 Giga-Projects and Urban Infrastructure Build-Out

4.2.2 Grid Modernization and Transmission Network Expansion

4.2.3 Renewable Energy and Storage Interconnection

4.2.4 5G, Fiber Broadband and Data Center Expansion

4.2.5 Railway, Metro and Airport Electrification

4.2.6 Saudi-Made Qualification and Local Content Procurement

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Copper, Aluminum and Polymer Price Volatility

4.3.2 Qualification and Approval Lead Times for High-Specification Cables

4.3.3 Extreme Heat, UV Exposure and Thermal Derating Requirements

4.3.4 Fragmented Project-Specification Practices and Contractor-Driven Substitution

4.4 Industry Supply Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Impact of Macroeconomic Factors on the Market

4.8 Investment Analysis

4.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.9.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.9.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.9.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.9.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.9.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Voltage

5.1.1 Extra- and High-Voltage (Greater Than 35 kV)

5.1.2 Medium-Voltage (1-35 kV)

5.1.3 Low-Voltage (Less Than 1 kV)

5.2 By Cable Type

5.2.1 Power Cable

5.2.2 Fiber-Optic Cable

5.2.3 Signal and Control Cable

5.2.4 Coaxial and Data Cable

5.3 By Conductor Material

5.3.1 Copper

5.3.2 Aluminum

5.3.3 Optical Glass/Polymer

5.4 By Installation

5.4.1 Overhead

5.4.2 Underground

5.4.3 Submarine

5.5 By End-User Vertical

5.5.1 Residential Construction

5.5.2 Commercial Construction

5.5.3 Power Infrastructure (Utilities and Renewables)

5.5.4 Telecommunications and Data Centers

5.5.5 Oil and Gas and Petrochemicals

5.5.6 Automotive and Mobility

5.5.7 Industrial Manufacturing

5.6 By Insulation

5.6.1 Insulated

5.6.2 Non-Insulated

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Vendor Positioning Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Riyadh Cables Group Company

6.4.2 Saudi Cable Company

6.4.3 Bahra Electric (Bahra Advanced Cable Manufacture Company Ltd.)

6.4.4 Jeddah Cables Company

6.4.5 Middle East Specialized Cables Company (MESC)

6.4.6 Alfanar Electrical Systems Company

6.4.7 Elsewedy Electric Saudi Co. Ltd.

6.4.8 Energya Cables Saudi Arabia

6.4.9 National Cables Industry (NCI)

6.4.10 Oman Cables Industry SAOG

6.4.11 Corning Incorporated

6.4.12 Dubai Cable Company Pvt. Ltd.

6.4.13 Nexans S.A.

6.4.14 Prysmian S.p.A

6.4.15 NKT A/S

6.4.16 LS Cable & System Ltd.

6.4.17 Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

6.4.18 Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

6.4.19 Masarat United Cables Company

6.4.20 Belden Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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