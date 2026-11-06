Remittix Earn Reaches $1.3 Million In TVL Within Four Days, With Live Pools From Aave, Morpho, Maple Finance And Fluid

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix Earn reached $1.3 million in total value locked (TVL) within four days of going live. The platform supports deposits in ETH, USDT and USDC and already offers pools from Aave, Morpho, Maple Finance and Fluid. Remittix Earn offers up to 21.4% annual percentage yield (APY) across supported options, with weekly payouts.









The milestone adds a live yield product to Remittix, a PayFi project that enables users to fund transfers with cryptocurrency while recipients receive local currency in their bank accounts. Earn serves users who want to explore yield on assets they intend to hold, extending the project's reach beyond its core payments service.

Four-Day TVL Milestone Sets a Benchmark for Remittix Earn

The $1.3 million figure represents the value of assets held on Remittix Earn at the four-day mark. It provides an early benchmark for tracking how the platform attracts capital as more users evaluate its deposit options and live pools.

The platform gives holders three familiar assets to start with. ETH holders can review the terms for Ethereum's native asset, while stablecoin holders can assess USDT or USDC options. Users can review the rate, payout schedule and deposit terms for the option that supports their chosen asset.

Live Pools Expand the Range of Crypto Yield Options

Pools from Aave, Morpho, Maple Finance and Fluid are available on Remittix Earn. The four protocols cover different areas of decentralised finance, including lending markets, vaults, credit and shared liquidity infrastructure. That range gives holders several strategies to assess alongside the rates and terms available for their asset.

For depositors, the relevant comparison is between individual options. The platform's headline APY describes the top rate across supported options, while the available pool terms set out the offer for a specific deposit.

Earn Adds a Live Product Ahead of the RTX Launch

The TVL milestone comes ahead of the RTX token launch, scheduled for November 24, 2026. The yield platform gives Remittix another way to reach holders as the project develops its core crypto-to-bank payment service. Its wider product offering also includes the Remittix Wallet for digital asset management and Remittix Markets for perpetual futures trading.

Earn gives the project an additional measure of product adoption to follow after the token debut. Growth in deposits across the live pools, alongside wider use of PayFi, would give Remittix two distinct avenues for expansion in 2027.

About Remittix

Remittix is a PayFi project that connects cryptocurrency with traditional banking. Its products include crypto-funded bank transfers, the Remittix Wallet, Remittix Markets and Remittix Earn, a crypto yield platform for supported digital assets.

Website:

X:

Media Contact

Company: Remittix

Email: ...

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Remittix. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector-including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining-complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at