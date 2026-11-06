Bitcoin Latinum Founder Donald G. Basile Face The SEC While Abandoned Blockchains Get A Pass

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New analysis contrasts a live network with four shuttered projects as the SEC pursues its $16 million case

New York, NY, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Securities and Exchange Commission is pursuing a fraud case against Bitcoin Latinum founder Donald G. Basile even though the project is still operating, still developing, and still shipping. New analysis published by Signal House asks why the agency is spending its limited enforcement capacity there while chains that abandoned their holders face no action.







Donald G. Basile

The analysis examines the action the SEC filed on April 17, 2026 against Donald Basile, founder of Bitcoin Latinum and chief executive of Monsoon Blockchain Corporation, along with GIBF GP, Inc. and Monsoon Blockchain Corporation, and measures it against blockchain projects that shut down outright.

The Graveyard

The report names four projects that stopped delivering.

Monad, which promised high throughput and EVM compatibility, saw development stall with no working product and quiet social channels. Its principal DeFi application, Echo Protocol, suffered an exploit in May 2026 in which roughly 1,000 unauthorised eBTC were minted, valued near $76 million, per CoinDesk.

Abstract, a chain built for consumer crypto, saw development cease and team members withdraw from public view. After almost three years the team announced that the chain was winding down.

Haven Protocol, a privacy coin, endured repeated exploits and core team departures before development stopped and the token collapsed toward zero. It closed in December 2024.

Blast, a Layer 2 network that drew heavy capital inflow, suffered repeated delays and technical failures that left holders with non functional assets. It announced a shutdown on October 2, 2026.

Each either abandoned development or left token holders without recourse.

The Outlier

Bitcoin Latinum occupies a different category on the report's account. The network remains operational and continues processing transactions, and development continues on core protocol and wallet work.

The project is also preparing the LATNM App, a platform designed to connect to Bitcoin Core, Ethereum and major Layer 2 networks including Arbitrum, Optimism and Base, alongside Solana, the XRP Ledger and Tron. The app adds neo banking functionality, with FDIC insured accounts available to users who complete KYC verification, according to the analysis.

"Enforcement capacity is finite," said Sasha Anderson, an analyst at Securities Litigation Analysts LLC. "An hour spent on a project with a live chain and an active team is an hour not spent on a project whose blockchain has been dark for two years. A regulator should be able to separate a fraud from a delay."

Delay Versus Fraud

The report argues that missed delivery dates are ordinary in blockchain engineering rather than proof of intent to deceive.

Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, slipped its proof of stake transition by roughly three years, from an anticipated 2019 target to a 2022 completion. Cardano drew sustained criticism over the pace of feature delivery. Solana suffered repeated outages and required redesign. None were labeled fraudulent.

The Contract Point

The report also presses a contractual argument. The offering was conducted through Simple Agreements for Future Tokens, instruments that disclosed technology risk, regulatory risk, illiquidity and the possibility of losing the entire investment. SAFTs have been the standard vehicle for early stage token fundraising for nearly a decade.

"The same investors cannot be sophisticated enough to execute a SAFT with accredited investor representations and too unsophisticated to understand the risks the SAFT spelled out," Anderson said.

Two Structural Problems

The analysis identifies a sophistication paradox, in which the complaint treats the offering as deceptive while treating the investors as unable to evaluate it, and an incentive problem it labels guilty if you try, innocent if you abandon.

Under that framing, a developer who walks away draws no enforcement, while a developer who keeps building inherits liability for every optimistic statement made during fundraising. The report argues the rational response is to stop building.

The Underlying Action

The SEC action, filed in the Eastern District of New York under docket 1:26-cv-02293, alleges the offering raised approximately $16 million from hundreds of investors between March and December 2021, per the agency's litigation release. The complaint concerns that 2021 fundraising window, a period that predates the development milestones and the LATNM App work described in the report.

The agency seeks permanent injunctive relief, disgorgement with prejudgment interest, civil penalties, a conduct based injunction and an officer and director bar against Basile, according to the complaint.

The analysis does not dispute that the case will turn on its facts. It argues that the enforcement choice warrants scrutiny and that regulators have not yet drawn the line between fraud, failure and delayed success.

About Signal House

Signal House is a Minnesota-based media firm providing independent analysis of securities litigation, arbitration trends, and regulatory developments affecting digital asset markets. Signal House is not affiliated with Bitcoin Latinum, Monsoon Blockchain Corporation or GIBF GP, Inc.







Bitcoin Latinum

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Signal House

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