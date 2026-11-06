Lightchain Desktop is a free, open-source app with peer-to-peer chat, a wallet on six chains and open AI models paid per answer in LCAI. No account needed.

LISBON, Portugal, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightchain AI has released Lightchain Desktop in public beta, a single desktop app that brings together peer-to-peer chat rooms, a crypto wallet across six chains, paid answers from open AI models and the tools to run a worker on the Lightchain network. The app is free, open source under the MIT licence, and works without an account or sign-up form.

Most AI and messaging apps start with an account on a company's server, which then holds the user's history. Lightchain Desktop starts on the user's computer instead. People talk to each other directly, peer to peer, with no central server holding their messages. The wallet and the messages are stored on the device, encrypted with a password the user chooses. When the wallet is created, the app shows a twelve-word recovery phrase once. It is the only way to restore the wallet, and no one else can recover it.







Open models, paid per answer

From the Models page, users can ask open models that independent operators, called workers, serve from their own GPUs. Each question is one job on the Lightchain blockchain, paid in LCAI at the fixed price shown beside each model, not by the length of the answer. As of October 21, 2026, Lightchain's published model list puts fees at 0.02 LCAI per job for smaller models, up to 0.20 LCAI for gpt-oss 120B.

The chain itself picks the worker for each job by a weighted random draw, and every job leaves an onchain record with its job ID, its transaction and the worker that served it. The app checks each answer for the signature of the worker the network assigned to the job. It refuses an answer signed by anyone else, and marks an answer that arrives unsigned as unverified.







Chat rooms and the wallet cost nothing beyond normal network fees. LCAI is needed only to ask a model, through a small top-up of AI credit from the app's Account page.

A wallet across six chains

The built-in wallet covers Lightchain, Ethereum, Base, Arbitrum One, Polygon and BNB Smart Chain. It holds native LCAI, the coin used for gas, for AI fees and for votes in the Lightchain DAO.

Run a worker from the same app

For GPU owners, the For Workers page sets up a Lightchain worker on a machine with Docker, Ollama and a suitable GPU. Before anything starts, the app checks the machine, the models it can serve and the operator's stake, which is 50,000 LCAI on mainnet. Once running, the worker keeps serving jobs in the background when the app is closed. Workers earn a fee for every completed job, credited after a 24-hour dispute window.

What is in Lightchain Desktop 0.1.1

The current release, version 0.1.1 of October 13, fixes paid questions to models and adds formatted answers with code blocks and a copy button, a live status while an answer is on its way, a folding section for a model's reasoning, a multi-line question box and resizable panes.

How do I get Lightchain Desktop?

Lightchain Desktop is available now at lightchain.ai/download for Windows 10 and 11 (64-bit) and for Macs with Apple Silicon (M1 and newer). Intel Macs and Linux are not offered as downloads yet. On the computer, the app installs under the name Lightchain Chat. Because the beta is not yet code-signed, Windows and macOS show a warning the first time the app opens. Users should download it only from lightchain.ai/download. The source code is public on GitHub.

As a beta, the app is still changing. Users can report problems on the Lightchain Discord, and the app can export a diagnostics file from Settings that never contains keys, recovery phrases or messages.

About Lightchain AI

Lightchain AI is a layer-1 blockchain for AI. Independent operators stake LCAI and serve open models such as gpt-oss, Qwen3 and Llama from their own GPUs. The chain assigns each job, holds the fee in escrow and keeps a record of every job that anyone can look up. Products live today include Lightchain Chat, Lightchain Desktop (beta), Lightchain Studio, the Lightchain Bridge and the Lightscan explorer. Native LCAI holders vote in the Lightchain DAO, which controls the network's Treasury.

The LCAI DUNA, a Wyoming association, is the project's legal entity.

Website: lightchain.ai

X: x.com/LightchainAI

Discord: discord.gg/lightchain

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This article is for informational purposes only and is not financial or investment advice.