Plumbing Detectives LLC Publishes First-30-Minutes Guide For Venice, Florida Homeowners Facing A Sudden Plumbing Leak

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Venice plumber Michael Reynolds lays out what to do before a plumber arrives - when to get out of the house, which shutoff valve actually stops the water, how to safely kill an electric water heater, and where to find the right utility emergency number

Venice, Florida, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plumbing Detectives LLC, a licensed Florida plumbing contractor serving Venice and surrounding Sarasota and Manatee County communities, has published a homeowner's guide to the first 30 minutes of a sudden plumbing leak. The guide, written by owner Michael Reynolds, covers what to do between discovering water on the floor and a plumber's arrival - the stretch of time Reynolds says decides most of the damage.







The main water shutoff on the side of a Venice, Florida home.

"When someone calls me with water on the floor, the first thing I want them to do isn't call me. It's shut the water off," Reynolds said. "Most of the damage I see from a sudden leak isn't from the pipe that broke. It's from the water that kept running while the homeowner looked for the valve, waited on hold, or didn't know where the shutoff was."

Safety Before Shutoff

The guide opens with the situations that turn a plumbing problem into an emergency-services call. Following federal public health guidance on electrical hazards, it tells homeowners not to walk through standing water to reach a breaker panel or unplug equipment, and to stay out of rooms where a ceiling is sagging. If there is any smell of gas, the instruction is to leave the house without touching light switches and call 911 and the gas company from outside.

Which Valve Actually Stops the Water

A central section of the guide, illustrated with photographs from Venice-area homes, explains the three shutoff valves a homeowner is likely to encounter: the fixture stop under a sink or behind a toilet, the main house shutoff, and the valve at the water utility's meter box near the street.

According to Reynolds, the main house shutoff in most Venice homes is outside on the side of the house where the water line enters, and that is the valve he directs homeowners to use. The meter box, he notes, is typically buried under grass and dirt and belongs to the water utility. One photograph in the guide shows a meter box lid that utility workers painted blue after they had to search for it.

The guide also addresses what to do when a valve is seized or will not close. "Don't force it," Reynolds writes. "An old valve that's seized can snap or start leaking when you crank on it, and then you have two leaks."

Electric Water Heaters

Because the large majority of homes Reynolds services in the Venice area have electric water heaters, the guide includes a two-step procedure for a leaking tank: close the cold-water inlet valve on top of the heater, then switch off the water heater's breaker. Reynolds notes that most panels he opens are not labeled, and that the water heater is usually on a double 30-amp breaker. The guide repeats that a homeowner should go to the panel only if it can be reached without standing in water.

Verified Emergency Contacts

The guide lists the 24-hour water and sewer emergency lines for the municipal and county utilities serving the Venice area, each verified against the utility's official directory, along with 911 for gas, fire, or electrical danger. It reminds homeowners to check their water bill to confirm which utility serves their address, since a Venice mailing address does not always mean city water.

On his own company's availability, Reynolds is direct. "I'm not going to promise somebody is sitting by the phone at 3 a.m.," he said. "If anyone tells you their company has someone awake waiting for your call in the middle of the night, ask more questions. If I see the call and I can help, I'll gladly do it. That's why stopping the water yourself matters so much."

Documentation and Insurance

The guide recommends a short set of photographs once the water is off and the area is safe, followed by a call to the homeowner's insurer. Citing Florida's statutory homeowner claims guidance, it tells homeowners that necessary emergency repairs to prevent further damage should not wait on an insurance phone call, and that coverage depends on the individual policy. Detailed insurance guidance is handled on the company's existing emergency plumbing page.

What a Plumber Does and Doesn't Do

The guide describes Plumbing Detectives' own emergency procedure - make the situation safe and stop the water first, then diagnose, explain, and present options - and states that customers leave with photographs, a written description of findings and work performed, and an itemized invoice. It also draws a line most homeowners don't expect: stopping a leak and drying out a house are separate jobs. Reynolds refers extraction and drying to restoration or mold companies and cites federal environmental guidance that wet materials should be dried within 24 to 48 hours.

The Mistake Reynolds Sees Most

"People don't shut the water off, or they don't know how," Reynolds said. "That's why, the first time I'm at someone's house for anything, I show them where their shutoffs are and how to use them safely. If water ever shows up where it shouldn't, I don't want you thinking about it. I want you walking straight to the valve."

The guide closes with an eight-point checklist and encourages homeowners to locate their shutoff valves before they need them.

Learn More

The full guide, "Sudden Plumbing Leak in Venice? What to Do in the First 30 Minutes," is available at







A fixture shutoff valve behind a toilet. Turning it closes water to that fixture only.

About Plumbing Detectives LLC

Plumbing Detectives LLC is a Venice, Florida plumbing company providing residential plumbing repair, leak detection and slab leak detection, sewer line repair and sewer camera inspection, water heater installation and repair, whole-house repiping, and water treatment. Owner Michael Reynolds is a Florida Certified Plumbing Contractor whose field experience includes large-scale infrastructure work in New York City before relocating to Venice. The company's approach is diagnosis first: find the actual cause, explain it, then present the options. Florida Certified Plumbing Contractor License CFC1434139. Serving Venice, Venice Gardens, Nokomis, Laurel, Sarasota, Englewood, Wellen Park, Bradenton, Bradenton Beach, and Lakewood Ranch.

Press Inquiries

Michael Reynolds

mike [at] plumbingdetectivesfl.com

2393883631



312 E Venice Ave