Mexico Animal Healthcare Market Size And Share Analysis - Industry Trends And Growth Forecasts (2026-2031) Diagnostics And Pet Care Fuel Growth To USD 3.34 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target diagnostics, companion-animal care and poultry health; expand low-cost clinics, point-of-care testing and biosecurity solutions to capture underserved demand.

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Mexico Animal Healthcare - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Mexico Animal Healthcare Market to Reach USD 3.34 Billion by 2031

The Mexico animal healthcare market is projected to increase from USD 2.13 billion in 2025 to USD 2.29 billion in 2026 before reaching USD 3.34 billion by 2031. The market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.84% over 2026-2031, supported by rising companion animal spending, expanding livestock production, stronger biosecurity requirements, and continued innovation in veterinary diagnostics and therapeutics.

Rising Companion Animal Expenditure Supports Market Growth

Urban pet ownership is reshaping the Mexico animal healthcare market, with dogs and cats accounting for nearly half of overall demand. Pet owners are spending more on preventive veterinary visits, vaccinations, premium nutrition, dental care, diagnostics, and specialty treatments. Insurance adoption and the growth of retail veterinary clinic chains are also increasing access to animal health products and services.

In June 2025, the Similares pharmacy chain launched Simi Pet Care, extending access to lower-cost veterinary medicines for price-sensitive consumers. Public policy is contributing to this expansion as well. Legislation introduced in 2024 established free public veterinary clinics, helping improve baseline standards of care and broaden service availability. Together, public programs and private investment are increasing demand for veterinary vaccines, diagnostics, and treatments across Mexico.

Livestock Production and Export Requirements Drive Demand

Mexico's livestock sector generates more than 565 billion pesos annually and supports over 828,000 jobs, creating consistent demand for animal healthcare products used in cattle, swine, and poultry. Planned investments totaling 105 billion pesos are focused on facility upgrades, productivity, and sustainability.

The methane-reduction strategy announced in July 2025 is also expected to require specialized veterinary expertise involving feed additives, genetics, and herd management. Meanwhile, maintaining monthly cattle-export revenue of USD 25-30 million depends on effective disease surveillance, traceability, certification, and biosecurity. These requirements are expanding opportunities for veterinary diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and preventive health solutions.

Cost and Infrastructure Challenges Affect Adoption

High veterinary care and product costs continue to limit the adoption of premium pharmaceuticals outside major metropolitan areas. Currency fluctuations can raise prices for imported biologics and advanced diagnostic technologies, while regulatory compliance costs affect the pricing of legitimate products. SENASICA's counterfeit-drug alert in February 2025 highlighted the risks associated with unregulated purchasing channels.

Low-cost retail clinics and free public veterinary services are helping improve access, although these options can place margin pressure on full-service veterinary hospitals. Limited veterinary infrastructure in rural areas remains another barrier, particularly where livestock producers require rapid access to diagnostics, medicines, and qualified professionals.

Mexico Animal Healthcare Market Segment Insights

Therapeutics held 61.65% of the Mexico animal healthcare market in 2025, reflecting the continued importance of treatment across livestock and companion animal care. The screwworm outbreak increased demand for parasiticides, wound treatments, and antibiotics. Product innovation remains active, illustrated by Agrovet Market's February 2025 launch of Opticlox for bovine eye infections.

Diagnostics are projected to be the fastest-growing product category, recording an 8.81% CAGR. Increased disease surveillance and export compliance are encouraging the adoption of point-of-care testing, immunodiagnostic tests, molecular diagnostics, clinical chemistry, and diagnostic imaging. Point-of-care kits can support rapid decisions for livestock shipments, while urban veterinary clinics are expanding preventive testing for pets. Digital radiography is also becoming more available in secondary cities.

Dogs and cats represented 48.43% of market volume and value in 2025. Demand is being supported by vaccinations, specialty diets, dental services, diagnostics, and chronic disease management. Poultry healthcare is expected to expand faster than other animal categories at an 8.76% CAGR as producers strengthen biosecurity following avian-influenza concerns in 2024.

Beef and dairy cattle remain major users of reproductive hormones, mastitis-control drugs, vaccines, and diagnostic services. Mexico's position as the country with the world's fifth-largest cattle herd reinforces demand for solutions that improve productivity and support export premiums. Swine and equine healthcare provide stable market demand, while aquaculture therapeutics present an emerging opportunity for the Mexico animal healthcare market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Companion Animal Expenditure

4.2.2 Expansion of Livestock Industry And Animal Protein Demand

4.2.3 Technological Innovation in Veterinary Diagnostics and Therapeutics

4.2.4 Government Support for Animal Health and Biosecurity Programs

4.2.5 Growing Penetration of Pet Insurance and Veterinary Financing Solutions

4.2.6 Digital Transformation of Veterinary Services

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of Veterinary Care and Products

4.3.2 Limited Veterinary Infrastructure in Rural Areas

4.3.3 Prevalence of Counterfeit and Illegal Veterinary Medicines

4.3.4 Regulatory Complexity and Approval Delays for New Products

4.4 Supply Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value, USD)

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Therapeutics

5.1.1.1 Vaccines

5.1.1.2 Parasiticides

5.1.1.3 Anti-Infectives

5.1.1.4 Medical Feed Additives

5.1.1.5 Other Therapeutics

5.1.2 Diagnostics

5.1.2.1 Immunodiagnostic Tests

5.1.2.2 Molecular Diagnostics

5.1.2.3 Diagnostic Imaging

5.1.2.4 Clinical Chemistry

5.1.2.5 Other Diagnostics

5.2 By Animal Type

5.2.1 Dogs & Cats

5.2.2 Horses

5.2.3 Ruminants

5.2.4 Swine

5.2.5 Poultry

5.2.6 Other Animal Types

5.3 By Route Of Administration

5.3.1 Oral

5.3.2 Parenteral

5.3.3 Topical

5.3.4 Other Route of Administrations

5.4 By End User

5.4.1 Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

5.4.2 Reference Laboratories

5.4.3 Point-Of-Care / In-House Testing Settings

5.4.4 Academic & Research Institutes

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products & Services, Recent Developments)

6.3.1 Agrovet Market Animal Health

6.3.2 Bimeda

6.3.3 Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health

6.3.4 Ceva Sante Animale

6.3.5 Covetrus

6.3.6 Dechra Pharmaceuticals

6.3.7 Elanco Animal Health

6.3.8 Idexx Laboratories

6.3.9 Merck Animal Health

6.3.10 Patterson Veterinary

6.3.11 Petco Vet Services Mexico

6.3.12 Phibro Animal Health

6.3.13 Vetoquinol SA

6.3.14 Virbac SA

6.3.15 Zoetis Inc.

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & Unmet-need Assessment

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