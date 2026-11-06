India Relaxes Passport, Visa Rules For Some Foreigners As Part Of Wider Amendments

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) India has recently announced amendments to its passport and visa rules, relaxing some requirements for Indian nationals travelling abroad and for nationals of select countries and territories visiting the South Asian country.

Under the new rules, Indian citizens travelling from India to Nepal or Bhutan by land or air no longer need to present a passport. The same applies to Indians travelling to India from either country, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

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Instead of the passport, Indians will need to present one of the identity documents listed in India's Visa Manual to an immigration officer. They must also provide any additional information requested by the officer.

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The Indian ministry stated that the relaxed rule does not apply to Indian nationls travelling to other countries through Nepal or Bhutan or returning from a third country (other than Nepal or Bhutan), even if they use the India-Nepal or India-Bhutan border as their route to go back home. In this case, they must hold a valid passport and enter or leave India through designated immigration posts.

The exemption from holding travel documents also includes members of the Indian Navy, Army and Air Force who enter or leave India while performing official duties and their family members, provided they accompany the military personnel on the government means of transport.

Foreigners exempt from passport, visa

Nepal, Bhutan citizens

As part of the changes, Nepalese and Bhutanese citizens travelling to and from India by land or air can now enter the country without necessarily holding a passport.

However, the Indian ministry shared two notes. First, citizens of Nepal and Bhutan entering or leaving India must present one of the identity documents listed in India's Visa Manual to an immigration officer. They must also provide any additional information requested by the officer. Secondly, the exemption does not apply if a Nepalese or Bhutanese citizen enters or leaves India from or to a country other than Nepal or Bhutan. In these circumstances, they must have a valid passport.

In addition to this, the exemption does not apply to Nepalese or Bhutanese citizens who have transited through China, Macau, Hong Kong or Pakistan. In these cases, they must hold both a valid passport and a valid visa.

Registered Sri Lankan Tamil nationals

Sri Lankan Tamil nationals who sought shelter in India on or before January 9, 2015, or are registered with an officer specifically designated by the Central or a state government for this purpose, are exempt from India's normal passport, travel-document and visa requirements when entering, staying in or leaving the country.

Foreign military ship crews coming to India for repairs

The exemption applies to foreign military vessel crews, including warship crews, crews of other government vessels operated by another country's armed forces for non-commercial purposes.

However, they must meet two conditions. First, their vessels must be coming to India for repairs, and they must obtain a Military Ship Repair Permit from an immigration officer at the designated immigration post. Secondly, they must carry their military identification documents.

Tibetans, religious minorities in 3 countries

According to the ministry, two groups of people are now allowed to enter and stay in India without meeting the usual passport and visa requirements. They are:

1. Tibetans who entered India under specific permits

This includes Tibetans who entered India:

Between 1959 and May 30, 2003: They must have entered using an Entry Permit issued by the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu. After May 30, 2003: They must have entered using a Special Entry Permit issued by the same embassy, through the immigration post on the Indo-Nepal border.

In both cases, they must also have registered with the relevant Indian authorities and obtained a Certificate of Registration.

2. Six religious minorities in Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan

Hindus Sikhs Buddhists Jains Parsis Christians

This applies to any member of these religious minorities who are citizens of Afghanistan, Bangladesh or Pakistan, was compelled to seek shelter in India due to religious persecution or fear of religious persecution, and entered into India on or before December 31, 2024.

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