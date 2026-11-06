Inventionhome® Inventor Spotlight: Live Watch

RANSON, WV, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For Brian J. of Ranson, WV, the Live Watch was inspired by a recurring frustration: witnessing important incidents but being unable to retrieve a smartphone and begin recording before the moment had passed. His invention offers a wearable alternative designed to make recording unexpected interactions faster and more accessible.“About time I do the incident is half over,” he explained.The Live Watch is a wristwatch equipped with audio and video recording capabilities, cellular connectivity, and optional GPS tracking. With the push of a button, users can initiate a recording and stream live footage to social media platforms, with location, date, and time information available to help document an incident. Unlike devices that rely on Wi-Fi, the watch is designed to continue recording when the user moves outside a Wi-Fi coverage area with recorded content available through a companion smartphone app.Brian envisions applications ranging from traffic stops and workplace harassment to other situations where preserving a record of events could be valuable. His goal is to make recording more immediate and convenient without requiring users to retrieve and unlock a phone when time is critical.For Brian, the Live Watch is more than just a wearable technology concept; it is a tool he believes could offer people greater peace of mind. As he puts it,“I really think this watch would be something everyone needs and wants.”Companies interested in the Live Watch can contact InventionHome at.... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at or email....For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at .

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InventionHome® Inventor Spotlight: Live Watch News Provided By InventionHome November 06, 2026, 14:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Technology, Telecommunications



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