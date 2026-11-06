Inventionhome® Inventor Spotlight: Reading Buddy

SALEM, OH, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As a second-grade teacher and mother of four, Anne C. of Salem, OH, understands the challenges of encouraging children to read consistently outside the classroom. Through her experiences at home and at school, she recognized that children often want someone to listen to them read, but parents and caregivers cannot always be available for every reading session.“I am constantly trying to find ways to connect with parents about their child's reading and keep them interested in picking up something other than a screen,” she explained. These experiences inspired her to develop the Reading Buddy, a reading companion designed to make independent reading more enjoyable while keeping families connected to a child's progress.Reading Buddy is an interactive plush companion that encourages children to read aloud, answer comprehension questions, and track their reading development. The device incorporates a built-in reading light for bedtime or daytime use, along with recording capabilities that allow children to share portions of their reading through a companion app. The application is designed to analyze reading fluency, speed, accuracy, pronunciation, and common errors, while organizing information about reading habits and comprehension. Parents and teachers can use these insights to monitor progress, recognize strengths, and identify areas where additional support may be beneficial.Reading Buddy offers an alternative to reading tools that rely on specific book collections or require children to work exclusively within an online environment. Children can choose books based on their own interests and record their reading whenever they want to share their progress with family members or teachers. The invention aims to make reading practice feel less like an academic assignment and more like an enjoyable daily routine by combining a familiar stuffed-animal companion with interactive features and progress tracking.For Anne, Reading Buddy also represents an opportunity to strengthen the connection between home and school while helping children develop lasting reading habits. She hopes the invention will encourage children to spend more time with books, build confidence as readers, and give families and educators a clearer picture of their development.Companies interested in the Reading Buddy can contact InventionHome at.... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at or email....For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at .

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InventionHome® Inventor Spotlight: Reading Buddy News Provided By InventionHome November 06, 2026, 14:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Companies, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Retail



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