Govt Will Provide Legal Ownership Of Rural Properties: MP CM Yadav

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 6 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday said the state government was working to give rural families legal ownership of their houses and properties through free registration, enabling them to use their assets to secure bank loans and pursue economic activities.

Addressing a programme at Karua village in Morena district, where he launched a property registration campaign under the Mukhyamantri Registry Yojana, Yadav said the absence of registered ownership documents had long prevented rural families from accessing financial assistance against properties they had built and occupied for generations.

He said the government had set a target of completing 50 lakh free property registrations across the state, with registration expenses being borne by the government.

"Through the Mukhyamantri Registry Yojana, farmers and villagers are being given complete ownership rights over their properties. Revenue officials, tehsildars and patwaris are bringing happiness to rural families during Diwali by providing free registration," Yadav said.

He said legal ownership documents would prove particularly beneficial for younger members of rural households seeking to establish businesses or professional ventures.

"When children become doctors or engineers and want to open nursing homes, hospitals or start other businesses, they will need registered property documents to obtain bank loans. These documents will help them move ahead," he said.

The initiative is expected to improve access to institutional credit for eligible rural families by providing them with legally registered property documents, subject to banks' lending conditions.

Meanwhile, highlighting the government's efforts to increase farmers' income, he said Madhya Pradesh was observing Kisan Kalyan Varsh, with a focus on agriculture, animal husbandry and dairy production.

Farmers purchasing 25 cows or buffaloes at an estimated cost of Rs 40 lakh would receive a subsidy of Rs 10 lakh, he said.

He also referred to daytime electricity for irrigation, improved rural transport connectivity and the development of one Vrindavan village in every development block.

BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal, who also joined the event, said the initiative would provide legal security to rural families and create opportunities for self-employment and financial independence.