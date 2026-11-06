CBI Arrests Railway Official In MP For Taking Rs 45,000 Bribe

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 6 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested a senior Railway official in Madhya Pradesh for taking a bribe of Rs 45,000 from a labour contractor, an official said.

Ajayveer Singh, the Senior Section Engineer of West Central Railway at New Katni Junction in Madhya Pradesh's Katni, was arrested following a complaint from the contractor, the CBI official said in a statement.

The CBI registered the case immediately on Thursday against the accused.

It was alleged that the accused Senior Section Engineer demanded undue advantage of Rs 45,000 from the complainant at the rate of Rs 1,500 per Iabourer for 30 labourers, in consideration of not removing them from work.

The central probe agency laid a trap and caught the accused Senior Section Engineer red-handed while demanding and accepting undue advantage of Rs 45,000 from the complainant at Katni, the statement said.

Searches were conducted at the residence and office of the accused for recovery of incriminating documents and other relevant evidence, it added.

The accused Senior Section Engineer was arrested and produced before the competent court at Jabalpur which remanded him to judicial custody till November 12, the statement added.

In a separate case, the CBI arrested absconding proclaimed offender from Punpun in Bihar in connection with a two-decade-old bank fraud case, an official said.

The CBI had registered the bank fraud case immediately against 21 accused, including the accused Raja Bihari, under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, the official said in a statement.

"The accused Raja Bihari obtained loan from Allahabad Bank in Patliputra Colony Branch of Patna in conspiracy with bank officials and middlemen on the basis of forged title deeds, fabricated property documents, and fake guarantor credentials," the CBI said.

After investigation, the CBI filed a charge sheet on October 30, 2009, against 21 accused, including accused Raja Bihari.

The Special CBI Court took cognisance of the charge sheet on November 12, 2009.

The accused Raja Bihari did not join the investigation and had been absconding since beginning and evaded the trial.