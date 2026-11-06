KGMU To Form Disciplinary Committee To Examine STF Report On Religious Conversion Case

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Nov 6 (IANS) Lucknow's King George's Medical University (KGMU) on Friday has decided to form a disciplinary committee to examine the report of the Special Task Force (STF), formed to investigate the allegations of religious conversion and harassment of female doctors at the institute.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government had directed the institute to initiate action against the individuals identified in the STF report.

KGMU's Executive Council will now constitute the Disciplinary Action Committee to examine the findings of the report.

The committee will comprise of six members, including the Vice-Chancellor, the Registrar, two senior faculty members and two independent members, with preference given to retired IPS officers.

According to an official statement, a special meeting of the Executive Council was held on Friday, under the chairmanship of the Vice-Chancellor.

Most members of the Council attended the meeting, whose objective was to deliberate on the STF report received through the state government on October 30.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Registrar presented the detailed STF report before the Council.

Representations submitted by some university teachers and workers in connection with the report were also read out and placed before the Executive Council, which decided that they should be submitted to the relevant departmental committees for due consideration and that necessary action should be taken in accordance with rules after examining the facts and objections raised.

During the discussion, some members informed the Council that their names had been "wrongly" and "unfairly" included and in the STF's observations.

Since the directions received from the government clearly required further action in accordance with the provisions of Section 11.11 of the KGMU Act and the university statutes, the Executive Council, after considering all facts and records, unanimously decided to constitute a Disciplinary Action Committee as provided under the statutes, the statement said.

Apart from the Vice-Chancellor and the Registrar, the committee will have four additional members.

The Executive Council has unanimously decided that two of these members will be nominated from among the university's senior faculty members, according to the relevant categories.

The remaining two independent members will be senior administrative officers, with preference being given to retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officers who retired from the highest ranks.

The disciplinary committee will conduct a detailed examination of the STF report, related facts and records, and will also review the submissions of all concerned teachers and individuals before ensuring further action in accordance with the university statutes and applicable rules.