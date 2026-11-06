K'taka Govt Dealing With Centre In Name Only Over Drought: Kumaraswamy

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 6 (IANS) Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on Friday criticised the Congress government in Karnataka, accusing it of dealing with the Centre in name only over drought management and failing to make sincere efforts to secure relief for farmers.

He alleged that despite seeking financial assistance from the Centre, neither Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar nor Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah or the concerned Union ministers to seek assistance.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the 71st Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations held at the Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) factory premises in Vijayanagar, Bengaluru, Kumaraswamy said the state government had spent the last two months merely writing letters to the Centre seeking compensation.

He said the government's demand for drought relief had increased from Rs 3,000 crore initially to Rs 26,000 crore, but no serious effort had been made to personally meet the Prime Minister or Home Minister and convince them of the state's requirements.

Criticising the government's proposal to take an all-party delegation to Delhi, he said it was resorting to such a move without making any genuine attempt to persuade the Centre.

Recalling his tenure as Chief Minister, Kumaraswamy said he had waived farmers' loans worth Rs 25,000 crore using the state's own tax revenue without waiting for financial assistance from the Centre when farmers were facing similar difficulties.

He also recalled personally meeting the President of India and securing approval for the Debt Relief Act. He pointed out that the present Deputy Chief Minister was also part of his government at the time.

Targeting the Congress government's guarantee schemes, Kumaraswamy alleged that people were being burdened financially to compensate for the losses arising from the implementation of the guarantees.

He questioned the government's decision to increase bus fares by 33 to 40 per cent after providing free travel to women under the Shakti scheme. On the Rs 8 per litre milk price hike, he said he would welcome it if the additional amount directly benefited farmers. However, he warned that excessive price increases could affect the sale of Nandini milk and create an opportunity for private dairies to capture the market.

Responding to Home Minister Priyank Kharge's alleged remarks describing him as a village fool and an unintelligent person, Kumaraswamy hit back, saying he was indeed a fool because he had waived farmers' loans worth Rs 25,000 crore.

"If I had been as intelligent as them, I would have spent that Rs 25,000 crore on roads and other development works and collected 30 to 40 per cent commission," he remarked in a veiled attack on the Congress government.

He also challenged Priyank Kharge to substantiate the allegations against him, asserting that he had not indulged in any real estate dealings either in politics or during his tenure as Chief Minister.

Kumaraswamy said he had purchased 45 acres of land near Bidadi before entering politics, when he was associated with the film industry.

Accusing those targeting him of misusing government land in the name of Siddhartha Trust, he alleged that government land had been appropriated in the name of developing an aerospace park and constructing a memorial in Kalaburagi.

He advised Priyank Kharge to maintain ethical standards before making allegations against others.