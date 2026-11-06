Maha Govt Directs Formation Of Health Committees And CM's Relief Fund Cells In Drought-Hit Talukas

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) In response to the drought declared across 265 talukas following the Trigger-1 activation in the 2026 Kharif season, the Maharashtra State Relief and Rehabilitation Department on Friday ordered the setting up of Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) cells at the taluka level, alongside district and taluka-level health committees, to ensure timely healthcare access for affected citizens.

According to the Government Resolution (GR), to help needy patients access government schemes and financial aid without delay, a CMRF cell will be established in every Panchayat Samiti office within the affected talukas. The cells will first connect patients to schemes such as Ayushman Bharat, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, Labour Department health welfare schemes, and charitable hospital benefits.

Patients ineligible for standard government schemes will be guided and assisted in submitting online applications to affiliated hospitals for direct financial aid under the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

District Collectors will appoint a dedicated Medical Officer to head each taluka-level CMRF cell, supported by dedicated clerical and data-entry staff assigned by the Block Development Officer (BDO).

To monitor and implement healthcare measures, the state has outlined two-tier health committees, the Taluka-Level Health Committee and the District Level Health Committee.

The Taluka Level Health Committee will be chaired by the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of the respective constituency, and the Co-Chairperson will be the Sub-Divisional Officer (Revenue), while the Head of the Taluka CMRF Cell will be the Member Secretary.

Its members will include Tehsildar, Block Development Officer (BDO), Chief Officer (Municipal Council/Nagar Panchayat), Taluka Health Officer (THO), Medical Superintendent (Sub-District/Rural Hospital), 2 Non-Official Social Workers, and Representatives from the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Maharashtra State Chemists & Druggists Association.

The District-Level Health Committee will be chaired by the Guardian Minister of the District; the District Collector will be the Co-Chairperson, while the District Health Officer (DHO) will be the Member Secretary.

Its members will include Chief Executive Officer (Zilla Parishad), Municipal Commissioner/Chief Officer, Dean of Government Medical College, District Civil Surgeon, Joint/Deputy Charity Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner (FDA), District Coordinators for Jan Arogya Yojana and MUHS, IMA & Druggist Association Representatives, 2 Social Workers, and the Head of the District CMRF Cell. Both district and taluka committees must hold review meetings at least twice a month.

The committees are tasked with organising medical check-up camps, deploying mobile medical units, ensuring the availability of specialist doctors, and managing heat-related and waterborne diseases arising from drought conditions, said the GR.

Special emphasis will be placed on reaching women, children, senior citizens, and patients suffering from chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension.

Taluka cells will submit daily work reports and health camp implementation updates to district cells, which will consolidate and submit them directly to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund Cell at the Mantralaya.