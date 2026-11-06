Sachin Pilot Slams Election Commission For Failing To Protect Democracy

Sachin Pilot Targets Election Commission Over Transparency

Congress leader and party in-charge for Punjab, Sachin Pilot, launched a fierce attack on the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday, accusing the constitutional body of failing to discharge its duties and questioning the actions of Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Pilot asserted that while the opposition maintains full faith in the judiciary, it possesses the constitutional right to question democratic institutions that fail to maintain transparency.

"We have full faith in the Supreme Court, but we are well within our rights to raise questions and seek answers. Unfortunately, all the actions taken by Gyanesh Kumar-ji have been illegal and unconstitutional. I believe it is time for this country to realise that those entrusted with upholding the democratic functioning of our nation have let us down," Pilot said.

Pilot Demands Accountability on Government Immunity

Taking aim at the central government over alleged political shielding, the senior Congress leader backed Rahul Gandhi's findings and demanded accountability, asking why extraordinary protection was being provided to a single individual. "There is empirical evidence and data that Rahul-ji has presented on many occasions; yet, he continues to hide behind the immunity granted to him by the Government of India. Out of 1.4 billion people, there is one individual who has been granted lifelong immunity; why? This question must be answered," Pilot demanded.

Concerns Over Institutional Trust

Responding to queries regarding Rahul Gandhi's tweet over Union Minister Lallan Singh's controversial remarks on Voter IDs, Pilot claimed that the growing ambiguity across the country is the direct result of the Election Commission losing institutional trust. "The confusion currently being created stems from the fact that the Election Commission is failing to fulfil its responsibilities. The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) should be the ultimate authority, but the Election Commission itself is facing numerous questions and is under a cloud of suspicion, which only exacerbates the situation," Pilot stated.

Supreme Court Examines Immunity Law

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court sought responses from the Centre and the Election Commission of India (ECI) on a petition challenging the constitutional validity of a provision granting blanket legal immunity to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners for acts performed in their official capacity.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana sought a response on a plea filed by RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha and activist-lawyer Arun Kumar Agrawal challenging Section 16 of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023. Section 16 of the Act bars civil and criminal proceedings against the CEC and Election Commissioners for acts done in the discharge of their official duties. The petitioner has argued that the immunity is excessive and unconstitutional, as it contains no exception even for acts allegedly committed without good faith.

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