United Kingdom Drawn Over Mandrel Mechanical Tube Market Forecast, 2025-2031 Automotive, Infrastructure, And Carbon Grades Fuel Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through automation, sustainable materials, specialty tube customization, supply-chain optimization and strategic partnerships across key industries.

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Drawn Over Mandrel Mechanical Tube Market in the United Kingdom" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global drawn over mandrel mechanical tube market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2025 to 2031. The market in the United Kingdom is also forecast to record strong growth during this period, supported by demand from the automotive & transportation sectors, continued infrastructure development, and the growing need for seamless & defect-free tubes.

The outlook for the United Kingdom market remains promising, with opportunities across automobile production, machinery manufacturing, and hydraulic systems.

Key Highlights by Segment



Within the type category, carbon grade tubes are expected to register higher growth over the forecast period. Within the application category, automobile is expected to record the highest growth.

Emerging Trends



Digital manufacturing: Automation, IoT, and AI are improving production precision, reducing waste, supporting real-time monitoring, and enabling predictive maintenance.

Sustainable production: Manufacturers are reducing energy use, waste, and emissions while increasing the use of recycled materials and eco-friendly coatings.

Customized and specialty tubes: Demand is rising for application-specific dimensions, material compositions, and surface finishes, including products for medical devices and high-performance automotive components.

Advanced materials: New alloys offering greater strength, corrosion resistance, and lower weight are broadening the use of drawn over mandrel tubes in demanding aerospace, defense, and industrial applications. Strategic collaboration: Partnerships with research institutions, distributors, and industry participants are accelerating innovation, expanding market reach, and strengthening technical capabilities.

Recent Developments



Automotive manufacturers are increasing their use of precision tubes in vehicle frames and mechanical components to improve safety and performance.

Aerospace manufacturing and maintenance activity is supporting demand for lightweight, corrosion-resistant tubing.

Improved drawing methods, material treatments, and surface finishing processes are enhancing tube quality and consistency.

Transportation, construction, and other infrastructure projects are generating demand for durable, high-strength tubing. Sustainability initiatives are encouraging investment in recyclable materials and more efficient production processes.

Strategic Growth Opportunities



Automotive: Lightweight and high-performance vehicle development is creating opportunities for tubes used in structural and mechanical components.

Aerospace and defense: Strict performance requirements are supporting specialized applications in hydraulic systems, structural assemblies, and fuel lines.

Infrastructure and construction: Public and private investment is increasing demand for precise, reliable tubing in structural frameworks and mechanical systems.

Advanced manufacturing: Automated drawing, heat treatment, and finishing technologies can lower costs, improve consistency, and support customized production. Sustainable products: Recyclable materials and energy-efficient manufacturing processes offer opportunities to address environmental requirements without compromising performance.

Market Drivers and Challenges

Key market drivers include technological innovation, growing demand from automotive, aerospace, construction, and machinery manufacturing, and investment in infrastructure and production capacity. Compliance with recognized quality and safety standards supports product reliability, while stronger supply chain management helps manufacturers control lead times and respond to customer requirements.

The market also faces fluctuating steel and alloy prices, evolving regulatory obligations, and the high capital cost of advanced production equipment. These pressures may affect margins and create adoption barriers for smaller manufacturers. Companies that improve operational efficiency, strengthen sourcing strategies, and invest selectively in automation will be better positioned to manage these risks.

Country Wise Outlook

The United Kingdom is expected to remain an attractive market for drawn over mandrel mechanical tubes through 2031. Growth will be led by automotive applications, supported by aerospace activity, machinery manufacturing, hydraulic systems, and infrastructure investment. Demand for carbon grade tubes is forecast to rise faster within the type category, while automobile applications are expected to deliver the strongest application growth. Continued progress in digital manufacturing, advanced materials, customization, and sustainable production will further strengthen the country's market outlook.

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