Canada Medical Far Infrared Therapy Device Market Size, Trends, And Forecast, 2025-2031 Portable Devices And Pain Management Drive Non-Invasive Care Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target portable home-use devices and pain management; invest in smart features, strategic partnerships and online distribution to meet demand for non-invasive care.

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Medical Far Infrared Therapy Device Market in Canada" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical far infrared therapy device market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2025 to 2031. Canada is also forecast to record strong growth during this period, supported by rising demand for non-invasive pain relief treatments, growing awareness of the health benefits of far infrared therapy, and increasing adoption of home healthcare solutions.

The outlook for the medical far infrared therapy device market in Canada remains promising, with opportunities in rehabilitation therapy, pain management, blood circulation improvement, and postoperative recovery support. The market assessment covers historical and forecast value analysis from 2019 to 2031, with estimates expressed in $B.

Key Highlights by Segment



Within the type category, portable devices are expected to record the highest growth over the forecast period. Within the application category, pain management is expected to achieve the highest growth.

Emerging Trends in the Medical Far Infrared Therapy Device Market in Canada



Technology advancement: Smart controls, improved heat delivery, remote monitoring, compact designs, and greater energy efficiency are enhancing treatment precision, safety, and convenience in clinical and home-use settings.

Greater consumer acceptance: Awareness of far infrared therapy for pain relief, inflammation reduction, and circulation support is increasing demand for non-invasive and drug-free treatment options.

Growing chronic disease burden: Rising rates of arthritis, fibromyalgia, musculoskeletal disorders, and circulatory conditions are supporting the use of far infrared therapy alongside conventional care.

Product diversification: Manufacturers are expanding their portfolios with portable, wearable, and multi-functional devices designed for pain management, sports recovery, rehabilitation, and wellness applications. Improved market access: Clearer regulatory pathways and broader distribution through healthcare partnerships and online channels are making devices more accessible across Canada.

Recent Developments

Recent activity in Canada has focused on portable and user-friendly systems with enhanced safety features, customizable treatment settings, and connectivity capabilities. Manufacturers are also pursuing distribution agreements and partnerships with healthcare providers, physiotherapy clinics, rehabilitation centers, and wellness facilities to increase market reach.

Regulatory support for innovative healthcare technologies is encouraging product development and market entry, while consumer education is strengthening acceptance of home-use devices. Collaboration with research institutions is also helping manufacturers validate device performance and build credibility among healthcare professionals.

Strategic Growth Opportunities



Pain management: Demand for non-invasive relief from arthritis, muscle injuries, and chronic pain creates a significant opportunity across clinics, hospitals, and home healthcare.

Sports medicine: Far infrared therapy can support circulation, tissue recovery, and reduced downtime, increasing its relevance to athletes, sports teams, and rehabilitation providers.

Dermatology and aesthetic care: Applications involving skin rejuvenation, collagen support, scar treatment, and minimally invasive aesthetic procedures offer additional growth potential.

Wound care: Use in chronic wound and ulcer management may expand as providers seek technologies that support blood flow, cellular activity, and tissue regeneration. Rehabilitation and physical therapy: Integration into post-surgical recovery and musculoskeletal rehabilitation protocols can broaden adoption across outpatient and institutional care settings.

Market Drivers and Challenges

Key Market Drivers



Continued technological innovation is improving device performance, portability, safety, and suitability for home-use applications.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and age-related conditions is increasing demand for non-invasive treatment options.

Greater awareness among patients and healthcare professionals is supporting wider clinical acceptance and consumer adoption.

Clearer regulatory standards are strengthening confidence in approved devices and encouraging product innovation. Rising healthcare expenditure and investment in advanced treatment technologies are creating opportunities for market expansion.

Key Market Challenges



High purchase, maintenance, and calibration costs may limit adoption among smaller clinics and individual consumers.

Stringent regulatory requirements can extend approval timelines and increase development and market-entry costs. Lower awareness and limited healthcare infrastructure in some rural areas may restrict access and adoption.

Country Wise Outlook

Canada is expected to remain an attractive market for medical far infrared therapy devices through 2031. Growth will be supported by an aging population, increasing demand for chronic pain management, interest in drug-free care, and wider use of home healthcare technologies. Urban markets are likely to lead adoption due to stronger healthcare infrastructure and greater product awareness, while rural areas represent an opportunity for portable devices, online distribution, remote support, and targeted education.

Manufacturers that combine regulatory compliance, clinical validation, affordability, and user-friendly product design will be well positioned to expand in Canada. Partnerships with hospitals, rehabilitation centers, physiotherapy clinics, sports medicine providers, and wellness facilities will also be important for sustained market penetration.

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