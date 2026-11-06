China Data Center Router Market Report: Trends And Forecast 2025-2031 Cloud, AI, 5G, And Edge Computing Create Growth Opportunities In Core Routing And IT Infrastructure

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with AI-driven routing, energy-efficient infrastructure, and secure cloud, 5G and edge solutions that cut downtime and costs while unlocking new revenue streams.

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Data Center Router Market in China" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data center router market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2025 to 2031, with China forecast to record strong growth over the same period. Key market drivers include increasing demand for data storage, the need for network scalability, and the growing adoption of cloud services.

The outlook for China's data center router market remains promising, supported by opportunities across finance, government & defense, telecommunications & IT, retail & consumer goods, and health care. The market analysis covers value-based estimates and forecasts from 2019 to 2031.

Key Highlights by Segment



By type, core routers are expected to record higher growth over the forecast period. By application, telecommunications & IT is expected to achieve the highest growth.

Emerging Trends in the Data Center Router Market in China



AI-Driven Routing: Artificial intelligence is improving real-time traffic analysis, predictive maintenance, automated troubleshooting, and network security. These capabilities help data centers reduce downtime, control operating costs, and adapt dynamically to changing traffic requirements.

Edge Data Center Expansion: The growth of edge computing is increasing demand for compact, energy-efficient routers that support distributed architectures, high-speed data transfer, and ultra-low latency applications.

Security and Data Privacy: Routers are incorporating encryption, intrusion detection, access controls, and other integrated security capabilities to address cyber threats and comply with China's data sovereignty and cybersecurity requirements.

Domestic Manufacturing and Innovation: China's focus on technological self-reliance is encouraging local R&D and production. Government support and private investment are helping domestic vendors reduce supply chain exposure and develop solutions tailored to regional requirements. 5G and Cloud Integration: Routers optimized for high-speed, low-latency connectivity are becoming increasingly important as 5G deployment and cloud adoption accelerate. This convergence supports real-time analytics, mobile services, and more agile data center operations.

Collectively, these trends are creating a more secure, distributed, and intelligent routing environment while supporting China's broader digital infrastructure objectives.

Recent Developments in the Data Center Router Market in China



Data Center Capacity Expansion: Investments by cloud providers, enterprises, and public-sector organizations are increasing demand for high-capacity routers that deliver greater speed, scalability, security, and energy efficiency.

Next-Generation Networking: Adoption of software-defined networking, AI-enabled network management, network functions virtualization, and 400G/800G Ethernet interfaces is improving network agility, centralized control, and traffic management.

Strategic Investment and Collaboration: Chinese and international vendors are increasing R&D investment and pursuing partnerships to develop routing solutions suited to local performance, compliance, and deployment requirements.

Policy Support: China's "New Infrastructure" initiatives continue to promote 5G, AI, cloud computing, and data center construction. Cybersecurity and data privacy regulations are also influencing router design and procurement. Greater Focus on Resilience: Vendors and operators are strengthening cybersecurity, supply chain planning, and product development to address component shortages, geopolitical pressures, and increasing network complexity.

Strategic Growth Opportunities



Cloud Computing: Routers that provide seamless connectivity between data centers, public clouds, and hybrid cloud environments can benefit from continued enterprise cloud migration.

5G Infrastructure: The expansion of 5G creates demand for routing platforms capable of supporting high bandwidth, low latency, IoT, smart city, and connected mobility applications.

Edge Computing: Edge-optimized routers can support localized data processing in industrial, urban, and remote environments while reducing latency and bandwidth consumption.

Security and Compliance: Solutions with encryption, threat detection, access controls, and localized compliance capabilities can help organizations protect sensitive data and meet regulatory requirements. Green Data Centers: Energy-efficient routing technologies can lower operating costs, support sustainability targets, and align with China's environmental policies.

Market Drivers and Challenges

Market Drivers



Technological Innovation: Advances in 5G, AI, edge computing, software-defined networking, and network functions virtualization are increasing demand for more scalable and intelligent routers.

Rising Data Traffic and Cloud Adoption: Growth in IoT devices, streaming services, enterprise applications, and cloud platforms is driving the need for reliable, high-capacity routing infrastructure.

Government Initiatives: Policies supporting digital infrastructure, domestic technology development, and data center investment are strengthening market demand.

Infrastructure Investment: Public and private investment in data centers, smart cities, and industrial digitalization is accelerating router deployment and network upgrades. Security Requirements: Data privacy, cybersecurity, and localization rules are increasing demand for routers with integrated protection and compliance features.

Market Challenges



Regulatory and Geopolitical Constraints: Data localization requirements, cybersecurity regulations, foreign investment restrictions, and technology transfer controls can increase costs and complicate market entry.

Supply Chain Disruptions: Semiconductor and electronic component shortages may affect router production, pricing, inventory, and infrastructure deployment schedules. Rapid Technological Obsolescence: Shorter product life cycles require continuous R&D investment, while uncertainty about future standards can delay customer purchasing decisions.

Country Wise Outlook

China is expected to remain an important growth market for data center routers through 2031. Expansion in cloud services, 5G networks, edge computing, AI workloads, and digital public infrastructure will support demand for scalable, secure, and energy-efficient routing systems. Domestic vendors are expected to gain from policies promoting local innovation and manufacturing, while international suppliers will need to address regulatory compliance, localization, and supply chain resilience. Finance, government & defense, telecommunications & IT, retail & consumer goods, and health care are expected to provide significant commercial opportunities.

Competitive Landscape

Companies compete based on product quality, performance, security, scalability, energy efficiency, and compliance capabilities. Major market participants, including Huawei, ZTE, and Cisco, are focusing on R&D, infrastructure development, manufacturing capacity, and value chain integration. These strategies are intended to address rising demand, reduce production costs, expand customer reach, and accelerate the development of advanced routing technologies.

Report Features



Market size estimates for China's data center router market in terms of value ($B).

Trend and forecast analysis covering the period from 2019 to 2031.

Assessment of growth opportunities across router types and end-use applications.

Strategic analysis of M&A, new product development, and the competitive landscape. Evaluation of industry competitiveness based on Porter's Five Forces model.

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