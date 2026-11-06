Die Casting - Global Strategic Business Report: Capitalize On A $28.2 Billion Revenue Shift By 2030 As Tariffs Disrupt NEMAK, Linamar, Ryobi, GF Casting Solutions, And Endurance Technologies

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Die Casting - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global die casting market was valued at US$66.8 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$95 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% during the forecast period. The comprehensive market report examines industry trends, growth drivers, technology developments, competitive positioning and regional opportunities. It also incorporates the latest global tariff developments and assesses their impact on sourcing strategies, supply chains, production costs and geographic market realignment.

Die Casting Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Demand for high-precision, lightweight and durable metal components continues to support die casting market growth across the automotive, aerospace, electronics, industrial equipment, construction, medical and renewable energy sectors. Aluminum, zinc and magnesium remain essential materials for manufacturers seeking dimensional accuracy, production consistency and reduced component weight.

The automotive industry represents a major source of demand, particularly as electric vehicle manufacturers increase their use of lightweight, high-strength parts to improve battery efficiency, driving range and vehicle performance. Government incentives for electric vehicle adoption, stricter emissions standards and continued investment in charging infrastructure are creating additional opportunities for die casting suppliers.

Aerospace manufacturers also rely on precision-cast structural and engine components that meet demanding safety and performance requirements. In consumer electronics, die-cast parts support the production of lightweight, durable enclosures with effective heat-management properties. Additional applications include medical instruments, heavy equipment, machine tools, municipal castings, plant machinery, construction hardware and renewable energy systems.

Manufacturing Innovation and Industry 4.0

Technology investment is improving the efficiency, scalability and quality of die casting operations. Advanced simulation platforms help manufacturers optimize mold designs, production parameters and material flow while reducing defects and resource consumption. Robotics and automation support faster cycle times, consistent handling and lower dependence on manual processes.

Vacuum-assisted die casting is gaining importance in automotive and aerospace applications where denser, stronger parts are required. Semi-solid casting, advanced high-strength alloys and improved process controls are broadening the range of lightweight component applications. Industry 4.0 capabilities-including real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance and artificial intelligence-based process optimization-are further strengthening productivity and operational performance.

Market Segment and Regional Outlook



Type: Pressure die casting, vacuum die casting, squeeze die casting and other process types.

Material: Aluminum, zinc and magnesium.

Application: Automobile parts, machine tools, heavy equipment, plant machinery, municipal castings and other applications. Geographic coverage: United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, with detailed coverage of major national markets.

Pressure die casting is forecast to reach US$44.7 billion by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 6.5%. Vacuum die casting is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period. The United States market was valued at US$10.3 billion in 2024, while China is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% and reach US$38.7 billion by 2030. The report also evaluates market developments in Japan, Canada, Germany, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico and other strategically important economies.

Tariff, Trade and Economic Analysis

This edition integrates changing global trade conditions into the die casting market forecast. It reviews tariff negotiations involving more than 180 countries and analyzes their implications for raw material availability, supplier relationships, manufacturing costs and production location decisions. Particular attention is given to trade tensions that intensified during 2025, including the continuing effects of tariffs introduced during the Trump administration.

Global and regional forecasts through 2030 have been adjusted to reflect tariff exposure, economic uncertainty and structural changes in globalization. Historical market analysis from 2015 through 2023 provides additional context for evaluating long-term performance, while population growth, industrialization and urbanization indicators support the regional outlook.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks developments in electric mobility, smart manufacturing, advanced materials, automation, renewable energy infrastructure and global trade policy. Commentary from economists, trade specialists and industry experts provides context for market shifts and helps identify emerging revenue opportunities, investment priorities and operational risks. The analysis also evaluates how sustainability requirements and customer demand for premium, lightweight products are influencing material selection and production strategies.

Competitive Intelligence and Report Benefits



Independent analysis of annual sales and die casting market forecasts from 2024 through 2030.

Detailed assessment of market drivers, restraints, technology trends and high-growth segments.

Regional analysis covering established and emerging manufacturing markets.

Updated 2025 global market share estimates and competitive positioning across strong, active, niche and limited-presence participants.

Actionable intelligence supporting market entry, sourcing, investment and business development decisions. Company profiles and one year of complimentary report updates.

The report addresses how the global die casting market is expected to evolve through 2030, which segments and regions offer the strongest growth prospects, how tariffs may reshape supply chains, and which companies are positioned to benefit from changing demand.

Companies Featured

The study profiles 69 companies operating across the global die casting industry. Selected participants include Bocar, S.A. de C.V.; Endurance Technologies Limited; Form Technologies, Inc.; GF Casting Solutions AG; Gibbs Die Casting Corp.; Linamar Corporation; MartinreaHonsel Germany GmbH; NEMAK SAB de CV; Pace Industries, Inc.; Proterial, Ltd.; Ryobi Limited; and SIGMA Engineered Solutions.

With demand rising for lightweight components, electric vehicles, connected devices and energy-efficient industrial systems, the global die casting market is positioned for sustained expansion. Continued investment in automation, advanced alloys, simulation software and resilient supply chains will remain central to competitive success through 2030.



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