Kraft Paper Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Sustainable Packaging And E-Commerce Demand Drive Growth To USD 20.5 Billion By 2033

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Kraft Paper Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, Grade, End-use, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global kraft paper market was valued at an estimated USD 15.9 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 20.5 billion by 2033. According to the report, the market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 3.2% from 2026 to 2033, supported by rising demand for sustainable packaging across food & beverage, e-commerce, retail, consumer goods, and industrial applications.

Businesses worldwide are replacing plastic packaging with biodegradable and recyclable paper-based alternatives to advance sustainability objectives, respond to changing regulations, and meet consumer expectations. Kraft paper offers the strength, durability, and tear resistance required for corrugated boxes, wrapping paper, sacks, paper mailers, and protective industrial packaging. Its combination of performance, versatility, and cost efficiency continues to support adoption across multiple end-use sectors.

The expansion of global e-commerce is a key driver of kraft paper market growth. Online retailers require lightweight and durable packaging that protects goods during transportation while helping control logistics expenses. Kraft paper is widely used in corrugated packaging, void fill, protective wrapping, and shipping mailers for consumer electronics, apparel, groceries, personal care products, and other goods purchased through digital channels.

E-commerce and retail companies are also adopting sustainable packaging programs designed to reduce carbon emissions, limit plastic consumption, and strengthen brand positioning. These initiatives are creating long-term opportunities for kraft paper manufacturers as online order volumes and direct-to-consumer shipments continue to increase worldwide.

Innovation in barrier coatings and paper treatment technologies is further expanding the range of kraft paper packaging applications. Manufacturers are developing moisture-resistant, grease-resistant, and heat-sealable products capable of replacing plastic laminates in selected food packaging formats. Biodegradable coating technologies can improve package performance while preserving recyclability, supporting increased use in premium food packaging, takeaway containers, wrapping, and flexible packaging.

The report evaluates revenue growth at the global, regional & country levels and analyzes industry trends across key market segments from 2021 to 2033. The kraft paper market analysis is organized by product, grade, end-use, and region.

Product Outlook - Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033



Virgin Kraft Paper Recycled Kraft Paper

Virgin kraft paper remains important for applications requiring high strength and consistent performance, while recycled kraft paper is gaining attention as companies increase their use of circular packaging materials and pursue waste reduction goals.

Grade Outlook - Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033



Unbleached Kraft Paper Bleached Kraft Paper

Demand across these grades is influenced by packaging performance requirements, visual presentation, printability, sustainability priorities, and application-specific barrier needs.

End-use Outlook - Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033



Food & Beverage

E-commerce & Retail

Building & Construction Others

Food & beverage packaging is expected to benefit from advances in grease and moisture resistance, while e-commerce & retail demand will remain closely tied to online shipment volumes and sustainable fulfillment strategies. Building & construction and other industrial applications also contribute to market expansion through demand for sacks, protective materials, and heavy-duty packaging.

Regional Outlook - Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033



North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Central and South America Middle East and Africa

Regional market performance will be shaped by e-commerce penetration, manufacturing activity, packaging regulations, recycling infrastructure, consumer preferences, and investment in paper production technologies. As companies seek high-performance alternatives to plastic packaging, kraft paper manufacturers are positioned to benefit from sustained demand for recyclable and renewable packaging solutions through 2033.

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