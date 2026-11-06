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Kraft Paper Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Sustainable Packaging And E-Commerce Demand Drive Growth To USD 20.5 Billion By 2033


Date: 2026-11-06 09:46:38

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) E-commerce growth, plastic replacement and coating innovations drive demand for durable, cost-effective, recyclable kraft paper packaging.

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Kraft Paper Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, Grade, End-use, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global kraft paper market was valued at an estimated USD 15.9 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 20.5 billion by 2033. According to the report, the market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 3.2% from 2026 to 2033, supported by rising demand for sustainable packaging across food & beverage, e-commerce, retail, consumer goods, and industrial applications.

Businesses worldwide are replacing plastic packaging with biodegradable and recyclable paper-based alternatives to advance sustainability objectives, respond to changing regulations, and meet consumer expectations. Kraft paper offers the strength, durability, and tear resistance required for corrugated boxes, wrapping paper, sacks, paper mailers, and protective industrial packaging. Its combination of performance, versatility, and cost efficiency continues to support adoption across multiple end-use sectors.

The expansion of global e-commerce is a key driver of kraft paper market growth. Online retailers require lightweight and durable packaging that protects goods during transportation while helping control logistics expenses. Kraft paper is widely used in corrugated packaging, void fill, protective wrapping, and shipping mailers for consumer electronics, apparel, groceries, personal care products, and other goods purchased through digital channels.

E-commerce and retail companies are also adopting sustainable packaging programs designed to reduce carbon emissions, limit plastic consumption, and strengthen brand positioning. These initiatives are creating long-term opportunities for kraft paper manufacturers as online order volumes and direct-to-consumer shipments continue to increase worldwide.

Innovation in barrier coatings and paper treatment technologies is further expanding the range of kraft paper packaging applications. Manufacturers are developing moisture-resistant, grease-resistant, and heat-sealable products capable of replacing plastic laminates in selected food packaging formats. Biodegradable coating technologies can improve package performance while preserving recyclability, supporting increased use in premium food packaging, takeaway containers, wrapping, and flexible packaging.

The report evaluates revenue growth at the global, regional & country levels and analyzes industry trends across key market segments from 2021 to 2033. The kraft paper market analysis is organized by product, grade, end-use, and region.

Product Outlook - Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033

  • Virgin Kraft Paper
  • Recycled Kraft Paper

Virgin kraft paper remains important for applications requiring high strength and consistent performance, while recycled kraft paper is gaining attention as companies increase their use of circular packaging materials and pursue waste reduction goals.

Grade Outlook - Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033

  • Unbleached Kraft Paper
  • Bleached Kraft Paper

Demand across these grades is influenced by packaging performance requirements, visual presentation, printability, sustainability priorities, and application-specific barrier needs.

End-use Outlook - Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033

  • Food & Beverage
  • E-commerce & Retail
  • Building & Construction
  • Others

Food & beverage packaging is expected to benefit from advances in grease and moisture resistance, while e-commerce & retail demand will remain closely tied to online shipment volumes and sustainable fulfillment strategies. Building & construction and other industrial applications also contribute to market expansion through demand for sacks, protective materials, and heavy-duty packaging.

Regional Outlook - Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • UK
  • Germany
  • France
  • Italy
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • Central and South America
  • Middle East and Africa

Regional market performance will be shaped by e-commerce penetration, manufacturing activity, packaging regulations, recycling infrastructure, consumer preferences, and investment in paper production technologies. As companies seek high-performance alternatives to plastic packaging, kraft paper manufacturers are positioned to benefit from sustained demand for recyclable and renewable packaging solutions through 2033.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 107
Forecast Period 2025 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $15.9 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $20.5 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.2%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Information Procurement
1.3.1. Purchased Database
1.3.2. Internal Database
1.3.3. Secondary Sources
1.3.4. Third-Party Perspectives
1.3.5. Primary Research
1.4. Information Analysis
1.4.1. Data Analysis Models
1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization
1.6. Data Validation and Publishing
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segmental Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. Kraft Paper Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Ancillary Market Outlook
3.2. Value Chain Analysis
3.2.1. Sales Channel Analysis
3.3. Regulatory Framework
3.4. Technology Overview
3.5. Market Dynamics
3.5.1. Market driver analysis
3.5.2. Market restraint analysis
3.5.3. Industry opportunity
3.5.4. Market Challenges
3.6. Business Environment Analysis
3.6.1. Porter's Analysis
3.6.1.1. Supplier Power
3.6.1.2. Buyer Power
3.6.1.3. Substitution Threat
3.6.1.4. Threat from New Entrant
3.6.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
3.6.2. PESTEL Analysis, by SWOT
3.6.2.1. Political Landscape
3.6.2.2. Environmental Landscape
3.6.2.3. Social Landscape
3.6.2.4. Technology Landscape
3.6.2.5. Economic Landscape
3.6.2.6. Legal Landscape
Chapter 4. Kraft Paper Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Product Takeaways
4.2. Product Market Share Analysis, 2025 - 2033
4.3. Kraft Paper Market Estimates & Forecast, By Product 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
4.4. Virgin Kraft Paper
4.4.1. Virgin Kraft Paper Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
4.5. Recycled Kraft Paper
4.5.1. Recycled Kraft Paper Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
Chapter 5. Kraft Paper Market: Grade Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Grade Takeaways
5.2. Grade Market Share Analysis, 2025 - 2033
5.3. Kraft Paper Market Estimates & Forecast, By Grade 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
5.4. Unbleached Kraft Paper
5.4.1. Unbleached Kraft Paper Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
5.5. Bleached Kraft Paper
5.5.1. Bleached Kraft Paper Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
Chapter 6. Kraft Paper Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. End Use Takeaways
6.2. End Use Market Share Analysis, 2025 - 2033
6.3. Kraft Paper Market Estimates & Forecast, By End Use 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
6.4. Food & Beverage
6.4.1. Kraft Paper Market Estimates & Forecast, By Food & Beverage, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
6.5. E-commerce & Retail
6.5.1. Kraft Paper Market Estimates & Forecast, By E-commerce & Retail, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
6.6. Building & Construction
6.6.1. Kraft Paper Market Estimates & Forecast, By Building & Construction, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
6.7. Others
6.7.1. Kraft Paper Market Estimates & Forecast, By Others, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
Chapter 7. Kraft Paper Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Key Takeaways
7.2. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2025 - 2033
7.3. North America
7.3.1. North America Kraft Paper Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033, (USD Billion)
7.3.2. North America Kraft Paper Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Grade, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
7.3.3. North America Kraft Paper Market Estimates & Forecasts, By End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
7.3.4. North America Kraft Paper Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
7.3.5. U.S.
7.3.5.1. U.S. Kraft Paper Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033, (USD Billion)
7.3.5.2. U.S. Kraft Paper Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Grade, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
7.3.5.3. U.S. Kraft Paper Market Estimates & Forecasts, By End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
7.3.5.4. U.S. Kraft Paper Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
7.3.6. Canada
7.3.6.1. Canada Kraft Paper Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033, (USD Billion)
7.3.6.2. Canada Kraft Paper Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Grade, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
7.3.6.3. Canada Kraft Paper Market Estimates & Forecasts, By End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
7.3.6.4. Canada Kraft Paper Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
7.3.7. Mexico
7.3.7.1. Mexico Kraft Paper Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033, (USD Billion)
7.3.7.2. Mexico Kraft Paper Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Grade, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
7.3.7.3. Mexico Kraft Paper Market Estimates & Forecasts, By End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
7.3.7.4. Mexico Kraft Paper Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
7.4. Europe
7.4.1. Europe Kraft Paper Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033, (USD Billion)
7.4.2. Europe Kraft Paper Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Grade, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
7.4.3. Europe Kraft Paper Market Estimates & Forecasts, By End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
7.4.4. Europe Kraft Paper Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
7.4.5. UK
7.4.5.1. UK Kraft Paper Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033, (USD Billion)
7.4.5.2. UK Kraft Paper Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Grade, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
7.4.5.3. UK Kraft Paper Market Estimates & Forecasts, By End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
7.4.5.4. UK Kraft Paper Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
7.4.6. Germany
7.4.6.1. Germany Kraft Paper Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033, (USD Billion)
7.4.6.2. Germany Kraft Paper Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Grade, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
7.4.6.3. Germany Kraft Paper Market Estimates & Forecasts, By End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
7.4.6.4. Germany Kraft Paper Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
7.4.7. France
7.4.7.1. France Kraft Paper Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033, (USD Billion)
7.4.7.2. France Kraft Paper Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Grade, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
7.4.7.3. France Kraft Paper Market Estimates & Forecasts, By End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
7.4.7.4. France Kraft Paper Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
7.4.8. Italy
7.4.8.1. Italy Kraft Paper Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033, (USD Billion)
7.4.8.2. Italy Kraft Paper Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Grade, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
7.4.8.3. Italy Kraft Paper Market Estimates & Forecasts, By End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
7.4.8.4. Italy Kraft Paper Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
7.5. Asia Pacific
7.5.1. Asia Pacific Kraft Paper Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033, (USD Billion)
7.5.2. Asia Pacific Kraft Paper Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Grade, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
7.5.3. Asia Pacific Kraft Paper Market Estimates & Forecasts, By End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
7.5.4. Asia Pacific Kraft Paper Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
7.5.5. China
7.5.5.1. China Kraft Paper Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033, (USD Billion)
7.5.5.2. China Kraft Paper Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Grade, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
7.5.5.3. China Kraft Paper Market Estimates & Forecasts, By End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
7.5.5.4. China Kraft Paper Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
7.5.6. Japan
7.5.6.1. Japan Kraft Paper Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033, (USD Billion)
7.5.6.2. Japan Kraft Paper Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Grade, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
7.5.6.3. Japan Kraft Paper Market Estimates & Forecasts, By End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
7.5.6.4. Japan Kraft Paper Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
7.5.7. India
7.5.7.1. India Kraft Paper Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033, (USD Billion)
7.5.7.2. India Kraft Paper Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Grade, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
7.5.7.3. India Kraft Paper Market Estimates & Forecasts, By End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
7.5.7.4. India Kraft Paper Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
7.6. Central and South America
7.6.1. Central and South America Kraft Paper Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033, (USD Billion)
7.6.2. Central and South America Kraft Paper Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Grade, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
7.6.3. Central and South America Kraft Paper Market Estimates & Forecasts, By End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
7.6.4. Central and South America Kraft Paper Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
7.7. Middle East and Africa
7.7.1. Middle East and Africa Kraft Paper Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033, (USD Billion)
7.7.2. Middle East and Africa Kraft Paper Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Grade, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
7.7.3. Middle East and Africa Kraft Paper Market Estimates & Forecasts, By End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
7.7.4. Middle East and Africa Kraft Paper Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants
8.2. Competition Categorization
8.3. Company Market Positioning
8.4. Company Heat Map Analysis, 2025
8.5. Strategy Mapping, 2025
8.6. Company Listing
8.6.1. Mondi Group
8.6.2. Smurfit WestRock
8.6.3. Stora Enso
8.6.4. Billerud AB
8.6.5. Segezha Group
8.6.6. Oji Holdings Corporation
8.6.7. Sappi Limited
8.6.8. Asia Pulp & Paper (APP) Group
8.6.9. Klabin S.A
8.6.10. Canfor Corporation
8.7. Company Profile Parameters
8.7.1. Company Overview
8.7.2. Financial Performance
8.7.3. Product Benchmarking
8.7.4. Strategic Initiatives
List of Tables [3]
List of Figures [49]

Companies Featured

  • Mondi Group
  • Smurfit WestRock
  • Stora Enso
  • Billerud AB
  • Segezha Group
  • Oji Holdings Corporation
  • Sappi Limited
  • Asia Pulp & Paper (APP) Group
  • Klabin S.A
  • Canfor Corporation

For more information about this report visit

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