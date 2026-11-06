Europe Pelletized Fertilizers Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2036 Market To Reach USD 16.04 Billion As Precision Farming And Bio-Based Fertilizers Drive 6.5% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growth opportunities center on biofertilizer pellets, precision placement, online sales and Eastern Europe, supported by sustainability rules and farm modernization.

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Pelletized Fertilizers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2026-2036)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe pelletized fertilizers market is projected to reach USD 16.04 billion by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2026-2036, according to the report. The analysis examines market size, share, emerging trends, competitive developments, and growth opportunities across key European countries and regions.

Market growth is supported by the increasing adoption of precision agriculture and digital farming technologies, alongside EU Common Agricultural Policy eco-scheme frameworks that encourage efficient nutrient management. Environmental regulations under the Nitrates Directive, the National Emission Ceilings Directive, and the Farm to Fork Strategy are also accelerating demand for fertilizer products that improve nutrient use efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

Additional opportunities are emerging from rising demand for organic and bio-based pelletized fertilizers, the commercialization of controlled-release and biodegradable coating technologies, and the use of circular economy feedstocks such as recovered struvite and composted organic waste. However, higher production costs compared with conventional granular fertilizers, infrastructure requirements for precision application, and the energy cost sensitivity of industrial pelletization processes may limit market expansion.

Europe Pelletized Fertilizers Market Segment Highlights

By product type, inorganic pelletized fertilizers are expected to account for the largest market share in 2026. Their position is supported by widespread use in conventional agriculture, high nutrient concentration, established manufacturing capacity, cost efficiency, and extensive distribution networks. Nitrogen-based and complex NPK pellets remain important inputs for maintaining crop yields and consistent agricultural productivity.

Biofertilizer pellets are forecast to record the fastest growth through 2036. Regulatory support for sustainable agriculture, rising interest in soil health, and wider adoption of organic and regenerative farming practices are strengthening demand. Advances in microbial technologies and the growing availability of bio-based agricultural inputs are expected to further support this segment.

By crop type, cereals and grains are anticipated to represent the largest share in 2026, reflecting the extensive cultivation of wheat, maize, and barley across Europe. Pelletized fertilizers are compatible with the large-scale mechanized farming systems used in major agricultural economies, including France, Germany, Poland, and Ukraine.

Fruits and vegetables are projected to register the highest growth rate. Demand for high-value crops, precision nutrient programs, greenhouse production, protected cultivation, and organic horticulture is encouraging the adoption of specialty formulations with targeted nutrient ratios and controlled-release performance.

Broadcasting is expected to remain the leading application method in 2026 due to its compatibility with mechanized arable farming equipment and established agronomic practices. Precision placement, however, is forecast to grow at the fastest rate as farms invest in GPS-guided variable rate application, soil mapping, site-specific crop management, banding, seed-row placement, and subsurface injection. These technologies can improve nutrient efficiency and reduce runoff losses.

Distributors and dealers are expected to retain the largest share of fertilizer sales in 2026. Agricultural cooperatives, specialist dealers, and farm input distributors offer extensive geographic coverage and value-added services such as agronomic consultation, soil testing support, credit facilities, and logistics. Online channels are projected to expand most rapidly, supported by growing digital adoption, agri-tech platforms, price transparency, and demand for specialty organic, slow-release, and biofertilizer products.

Regional Market Outlook

Western Europe is expected to lead the Europe pelletized fertilizers market in 2026. Advanced agricultural practices, strong adoption of precision farming, established fertilizer manufacturers, and regulatory support for sustainable nutrient management contribute to the region's position. Germany, France, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom are among the principal markets, supported by mature agricultural sectors and CAP funding.

Eastern Europe is projected to experience the fastest growth during 2026-2036. Agricultural modernization in Poland, Romania, Hungary, and Ukraine, together with EU funding and lower penetration of advanced fertilizer formats, is creating substantial market potential. Alignment with EU environmental compliance frameworks is also encouraging the adoption of enhanced-efficiency pelletized fertilizers.

Competitive Landscape

Companies operating in the Europe pelletized fertilizers market include Yara International ASA, EuroChem Group AG, COMPO EXPERT GmbH, ICL Group Ltd, OCI N.V., Tessenderlo Group, K+S Aktiengesellschaft, Borealis AG, Fertiberia S.A., Azomures S.A., Biolchim S.p.A., Haifa Group, SKW Stickstoffwerke Piesteritz GmbH, and Compo GmbH. The report evaluates their product portfolios, market presence, and recent strategic developments.

Report Coverage



Product type: Inorganic pelletized fertilizers, organic pelletized fertilizers, organo-mineral pellets, and biofertilizer pellets

Nutrient content: Nitrogen-based, phosphorus-based, potassium-based, multi-nutrient/NPK, and micronutrient-enriched

Crop type: Cereals and grains, fruits and vegetables, oilseeds and pulses, sugar crops, turf and ornamentals, and other crop types

Application method: Broadcasting, precision placement, fertigation, and other application methods

Distribution channel: Distributors and dealers, direct sales, and online channels Geography: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and Northern Europe, with country-level market analysis

The report provides historical and forecast market data, analyzes regional and country-level growth factors, identifies high-potential segments, and assesses opportunities for established manufacturers and new market entrants. It also examines geographic trends, competitive positioning, product offerings, and the impact of strategic developments on the Europe pelletized fertilizers market.

Key Topics Covered:

1.1. INTRODUCTION

1.1.1. Market Definition & Scope

1.1.2. Currency & Limitations

1.2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.2.1. Research Approach

1.2.2. Data Collection & Validation

1.2.2.1. Secondary Research

1.2.2.2. Primary Research

1.2.3. Market Assessment

1.2.3.1. Market Size Estimation

1.2.3.2. Bottom-Up Approach

1.2.3.3. Top-Down Approach

1.2.3.4. Growth Forecast

1.2.4. Assumptions for the Study

1.3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.4. MARKET INSIGHTS

1.4.1. Overview

1.4.2. Drivers

1.4.2.1. Precision Agriculture Adoption and Digital Farming Integration

1.4.2.2. EU Common Agricultural Policy Eco-Schemes and Green Payments

1.4.2.3. Environmental Regulations Driving Nutrient Efficiency Requirements

1.4.2.4. Farm to Fork Strategy Sustainable Intensification Goals

1.4.2.5. Labor Shortage and Mechanization Trends

1.4.3. Restraints

1.4.3.1. Higher Production Costs Compared to Conventional Fertilizers

1.4.3.2. Infrastructure Requirements for Handling and Application

1.4.3.3. Energy Costs Impacting Pelletization Processes

1.4.3.4. Raw Material Price Volatility

1.4.4. Opportunities

1.4.4.1. Organic and Bio-Based Pelletized Fertilizer Growth

1.4.4.2. Controlled-Release and Enhanced-Efficiency Products

1.4.4.3. Carbon Farming and Soil Health Initiatives

1.4.4.4. Export Opportunities to Emerging Markets

1.4.5. Trends

1.4.5.1. Integration with Variable-Rate Application Technology

1.4.5.2. Biodegradable Coating Development

1.4.5.3. Circular Economy Feedstock Utilization

1.4.5.4. Customized Formulations for Specific Crops and Soils

1.4.6. Challenges

1.4.6.1. Meeting Diverse Regulatory Requirements Across Countries

1.4.6.2. Competition from Liquid Fertilizers in Certain Applications

1.4.6.3. Storage and Handling Moisture Sensitivity

1.4.7. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

1.4.7.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

1.4.7.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

1.4.7.3. Threat of Substitutes

1.4.7.4. Threat of New Entrants

1.4.7.5. Degree of Competition

1.4.8. Regulatory Impact on Europe Pelletized Fertilizers Market

1.4.8.1. EU Fertilizing Products Regulation (2019/1009)

1.4.8.1.1. CE Marking Requirements and Standards

1.4.8.1.2. Product Function Categories and Specifications

1.4.8.1.3. Contaminant Limits and Safety Requirements

1.4.8.2. Environmental Directives

1.4.8.2.1. Nitrates Directive Implementation

1.4.8.2.2. Water Framework Directive Compliance

1.4.8.2.3. National Emission Ceilings Directive

1.4.8.3. CAP Strategic Plans

1.4.8.3.1. Eco-Scheme Requirements by Country

1.4.8.3.2. Nutrient Management Planning Obligations

1.4.8.3.3. Organic Farming Support Measures

1.5. IMPACT OF SUSTAINABILITY ON EUROPE PELLETIZED FERTILIZERS MARKET

1.5.1. Carbon Footprint Reduction Through Efficient Nutrient Use

1.5.2. Contribution to EU Climate Neutrality 2050 Targets

1.5.3. Soil Health Improvement and Carbon Sequestration

1.5.4. Water Quality Protection Through Reduced Runoff

1.5.5. Biodiversity Preservation in Agricultural Landscapes

1.5.6. Circular Economy Integration with Organic Waste Streams

1.5.7. Sustainable Intensification Enabling Land Use Efficiency

1.6. EUROPE PELLETIZED FERTILIZERS MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

1.6.1. Overview

1.6.2. Inorganic Pelletized Fertilizers

1.6.2.1. Nitrogen-Based Pellets

1.6.2.2. Phosphate-Based Pellets

1.6.2.3. Potash-Based Pellets

1.6.2.4. Complex NPK Pellets

1.6.3. Organic Pelletized Fertizers

1.6.3.1. Plant-Based Pellets

1.6.3.2. Animal-Based Pellets

1.6.3.3. Compost Pellets

1.6.4. Biofertilizer Pellets

1.6.4.1. Microbial-Enriched Pellets

1.6.4.2. Mycorrhizal Pellets

1.6.5. Organo-Mineral Pellets

1.7. EUROPE PELLETIZED FERTILIZERS MARKET, BY CROP TYPE

1.7.1. Overview

1.7.2. Cereals & Grains

1.7.2.1. Wheat

1.7.2.2. Corn/Maize

1.7.2.3. Barley

1.7.2.4. Others

1.7.3. Fruits & Vegetables

1.7.3.1. Field Vegetables

1.7.3.2. Greenhouse Crops

1.7.3.3. Orchards

1.7.4. Oilseeds & Pulses

1.7.4.1. Rapeseed

1.7.4.2. Sunflower

1.7.4.3. Soybeans

1.7.5. Sugar Crops

1.7.6. Turf & Ornamentals

1.7.7. Others

1.8. EUROPE PELLETIZED FERTILIZERS MARKET, BY APPLICATION METHOD

1.8.1. Overview

1.8.2. Broadcasting

1.8.3. Band/Strip Application

1.8.4. Precision Placement

1.9. EUROPE PELLETIZED FERTILIZERS MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

1.9.1. Overview

1.9.2. Direct Sales

1.9.3. Distributors and Dealers

1.9.4. Agricultural Cooperatives

1.9.5. Online Channels

1.9.6. Retail Outlets

1.10. EUROPE PELLETIZED FERTILIZERS MARKET ASSESSMENT, BY COUNTRY/REGION

1.10.1. Overview

1.10.2. Western Europe

1.10.2.1. Germany

1.10.2.2. France

1.10.2.3. United Kingdom

1.10.2.4. Netherlands

1.10.2.5. Belgium

1.10.2.6. Austria

1.10.2.7. Switzerland

1.10.2.8. Luxembourg

1.10.2.9. Rest of Western Europe

1.10.3. Southern Europe

1.10.3.1. Italy

1.10.3.2. Spain

1.10.3.3. Portugal

1.10.3.4. Greece

1.10.3.5. Rest of Southern Europe

1.10.4. Northern Europe

1.10.4.1. Sweden

1.10.4.2. Denmark

1.10.4.3. Finland

1.10.4.4. Norway

1.10.4.5. Rest of Northern Europe

1.10.5. Eastern Europe

1.10.5.1. Poland

1.10.5.2. Czech Republic

1.10.5.3. Romania

1.10.5.4. Hungary

1.10.5.5. Rest of Eastern Europe

1.11. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

1.11.1. Introduction

1.11.2. Competitive Benchmarking

1.11.3. Competitive Dashboard

1.11.3.1. Industry Leaders

1.11.3.2. Market Differentiators

1.11.3.3. Vanguards

1.11.3.4. Emerging Companies

1.11.4. Market Share/Position Analysis

1.12. COMPANY PROFILES

1.12.1. Yara International ASA

1.12.1.1. Company Overview

1.12.1.2. Financial Overview

1.12.1.3. Product Portfolio

1.12.1.4. Strategic Developments

1.12.1.5. SWOT Analysis

1.12.2. ICL Group Ltd.

1.12.2.1. Company Overview

1.12.2.2. Financial Overview

1.12.2.3. Product Portfolio

1.12.2.4. SWOT Analysis

1.12.3. K+S AG

1.12.3.1. Company Overview

1.12.3.2. Financial Overview

1.12.3.3. Product Portfolio

1.12.3.4. SWOT Analysis

1.12.4. Borealis AG

1.12.4.1. Company Overview

1.12.4.2. Product Portfolio

1.12.4.3. Strategic Developments

1.12.4.4. SWOT Analysis

1.12.5. Grupa Azoty S.A.

1.12.5.1. Company Overview

1.12.5.2. Financial Overview

1.12.5.3. Product Portfolio

1.12.5.4. Strategic Developments

1.12.5.5. SWOT Analysis

1.12.6. OCI N.V.

1.12.6.1. Company Overview

1.12.6.2. Financial Overview

1.12.6.3. Product Portfolio

1.12.6.4. SWOT Analysis

1.12.7. EuroChem Group AG

1.12.7.1. Company Overview

1.12.7.2. Product Portfolio

1.12.7.3. SWOT Analysis

1.12.8. Fertiberia S.A.

1.12.8.1. Company Overview

1.12.8.2. Product Portfolio

1.12.8.3. SWOT Analysis

1.12.9. Rosier SA (Borealis)

1.12.9.1. Company Overview

1.12.9.2. Product Portfolio

1.12.9.3. SWOT Analysis

1.12.10. BASF SE

1.12.10.1. Company Overview

1.12.10.2. Financial Overview

1.12.10.3. Product Portfolio

1.12.10.4. SWOT Analysis

1.12.11. Van Iperen International B.V.

1.12.11.1. Company Overview

1.12.11.2. Product Portfolio

1.12.11.3. SWOT Analysis

1.12.12. Haifa Group

1.12.12.1. Company Overview

1.12.12.2. Product Portfolio

1.12.12.3. SWOT Analysis

1.12.13. Compo Expert GmbH

1.12.13.1. Company Overview

1.12.13.2. Product Portfolio

1.12.13.3. SWOT Analysis

1.12.14. Frayssinet SAS

1.12.14.1. Company Overview

1.12.14.2. Product Portfolio

1.12.14.3. SWOT Analysis

1.12.15. Ilsa S.p.A.

1.12.15.1. Company Overview

1.12.15.2. Product Portfolio

1.12.15.3. SWOT Analysis

1.12.16. De Sangosse SAS

1.12.16.1. Company Overview

1.12.16.2. Product Portfolio

1.12.16.3. SWOT Analysis

1.12.17. Koppert Biological Systems

1.12.17.1. Company Overview

1.12.17.2. Product Portfolio

1.12.17.3. SWOT Analysis

1.12.18. Agrium Europe

1.12.18.1. Company Overview

1.12.18.2. Product Portfolio

1.12.18.3. SWOT Analysis

1.12.19. SKW Stickstoffwerke Piesteritz GmbH

1.12.19.1. Company Overview

1.12.19.2. Product Portfolio

1.12.19.3. SWOT Analysis

1.13. APPENDIX

1.13.1. Available Customization

1.13.2. Related Reports

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