Good Tire Marks Black Friday With 5% Off Tires And Service In Calgary

Good Tire's shop at 2125 52 St SE in Calgary, where walk-ins are welcome seven days a week from 9 AM to 7 PM.

For one day only, every tire, wheel and service at the shop on 52 St SE is 5% off, with walk-ins welcome from 9 AM to 7 PM on November 27.

- AJ Ghandour, Good Tire

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Calgary drivers who still need winter tires or a seasonal changeover can save at Good Tire on Black Friday, November 27, 2026. For one day, the family-owned shop at 2125 52 St SE will discount every tire, wheel and service by 5%, from new and used tires to wheel alignments.

The discount applies in store from 9 AM to 7 PM. No appointment is needed, and the 5% comes off tires, wheels and services completed that day.

"A lot of Calgary drivers are still on summer tires or worn winter tires when the first real snow arrives," said AJ of Good Tire. "Black Friday is a good day to take care of it. Drivers can walk in without an appointment and have their tires checked and changed the same day."

Everything in the Shop Is Included

The discount covers the full range at Good Tire: new and used tires, winter tires, wheels and rims, replica wheels and tire and wheel packages. Seasonal tire changes, tire installation, flat repairs, rotation, balancing and wheel alignments are included as well.

Getting Ready for Calgary Winter Roads

Winter tires are not required by law in Alberta, but Calgary's early snow and Chinook freeze-thaw cycles make worn tread a real risk on icy roads. Tires that are close to the wear bars, show cracks or damage, or have any exposed metal should be checked before the heavy snow. Drivers who switch to winter tires early also avoid the busiest weeks of the changeover rush.

More Ways to Save at Good Tire

Beyond Black Friday, Good Tire runs seasonal brand specials of up to $100 off selected Michelin, Bridgestone, Goodyear, Firestone, Cooper, Hankook and BFGoodrich tires. A full set of four tires comes with free tire repairs for the life of those tires. The shop also sells inspected used tires, buys used tires with a free on-the-spot appraisal and offers instant on-site financing on tires, wheels and packages.

How Good Tire Works With Drivers

Certified tire technicians handle every job, and drivers hear what work is needed and why before anything starts. The shop is open seven days a week from 9 AM to 7 PM and welcomes walk-ins. Road hazard protection is available for damage caused by potholes and road debris.

About Good Tire

Good Tire is a family-owned and locally operated tire shop that has served Calgary drivers since 2005 and has earned more than 1,100 five-star Google reviews. It sells new and used tires from brands including Michelin, Bridgestone, Firestone, Goodyear, Cooper, Toyo, Hankook and Kapsen, along with custom, replica and winter wheels, and provides tire changes, repairs, installation, rotation, balancing and wheel alignment for cars, SUVs, light trucks and trailers. More information is available at .

AJ Ghandour

Good Tire

+1 403-453-2008

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Good Tire Marks Black Friday With 5% Off Tires and Service in Calgary News Provided By Kobzza Marketing Agency Inc. November 06, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Retail



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