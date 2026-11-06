Platz Beer Garden Celebrates Grand Opening In Restored Historic Church In Downtown Keene

Platz Beer Garden Interior

Platz Beer Garden - Great Drinks. Simple Eats. Keene, NH

After an extensive restoration, a 150-year-old Court Street landmark returns as a community gathering place, with a Grand Opening Celebration on November 7.

KEENE, NH, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For more than a century, the church at 34 Court Street was a place where Keene residents gathered. On Saturday, November 7, 2026, it will be one again. Platz Beer Garden, Keene's newest community gathering place, will hold its Grand Opening Celebration in the restored building, just off Central Square.The RestorationThe restoration repaired the church's stained glass, preserved its architectural character, and modernized its systems for safety and energy efficiency. Visitors will find original details throughout, from the soaring cathedral ceiling and choir loft to the bar crafted from the original altar woodwork and pews.“People mortgaged their homes to build this church in 1869, and the community showed up here for more than a century before it ever sat empty. Platz continues that, just with twenty taps instead of a hymnal. The altar is our bar now, the pews are our bar top. None of this was about erasing what the building was, it's about keeping it standing for another 150 years.” said Zach Luse, founder and owner of Platz Beer Garden.Platz brings together the spirit of a European beer hall and the warmth of New England hospitality, and it's a place to bring the whole family. The menu features about 20 rotating taps, curated wines, and simple German-inspired fare. Its commitment to sustainability goes beyond the renovation, with composting, recycling, and sourcing from vendors who share Platz's values.Grand Opening Celebration - November 7The Grand Opening Celebration will include:. Live music throughout the day. Activities and games for friends, families, and neighbors. Giveaways for guests. The official launch of The Sacred Order of Hop & Vine, Platz's beer and wine membershipEvent details are available at platz/event/platz-grand-opening-celebration.Platz is open Thursday 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Friday 4 p.m. to midnight, and Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to midnight, with live music, seasonal festivals, Sanctuary Sunday yoga, pilates & barre with Everglow, and space for private events.About Platz Beer GardenPlatz Beer Garden is a family-friendly gathering place in downtown Keene, New Hampshire, located inside a restored historic church at 34 Court Street. It combines European beer hall tradition with New England hospitality, serving rotating craft beer, curated wines, and simple German-inspired food in a space designed for connection. Platz's mission is to create a welcoming gathering place that brings people together and strengthens community. Learn more at platz.

Zach Luse

Platz Beer Garden

+1 603-352-7555

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Platz Beer Garden Celebrates Grand Opening in Restored Historic Church in Downtown Keene News Provided By Paragon Digital Marketing November 06, 2026, 14:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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