Benivita Offers Telehealth To People Excluded From The ACA Marketplace

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Benivita Not Insurance. Benefits for Everyday Life

Jon Guzman, Founder & CEO Benivita

BeniVita is available, regardless of immigration status, and has no enrollment window. Is not insurance and not a substitute for major medical coverage.

- Jon Guzman, Founder & CEO, Benivita IncHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- November 1st marks the start of Open Enrollment, when Americans can sign up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace. But for millions of people in the United States, getting affordable health insurance is still a struggle, even when enrollment is open.Undocumented immigrants are legally excluded from the ACA, regardless of income, regardless of how long they have lived and worked in this country. Millions more fall into what health policy experts call the coverage gap, earning too much to qualify for Medicaid, too little to afford marketplace premiums even with subsidies. Family health insurance is expensive. In 2025, the average annual cost of employer-sponsored family coverage reached nearly $27,000, making healthcare a significant expense for working families.For millions of Americans, Open Enrollment does not mean affordable healthcare is within reach. BeniVita Inc. offers another way to access everyday healthcare services through an affordable monthly telehealth subscription, providing individuals and families with access to virtual care regardless of immigration status. BeniVita is not health insurance or a substitute for major medical coverage.Nearly 28 million Americans were uninsured in 2025, and an estimated 45 million working-age adults were underinsured, meaning they have insurance but still struggle to afford care. Undocumented immigrants cannot enroll in ACA Marketplace coverage, while millions of other families struggle with rising premiums and medical bills. As Americans navigate Open Enrollment, BeniVita offers another way to access everyday healthcare through an affordable monthly subscription. For less than $90 a month, an entire family of up to five can access virtual urgent care, primary care, mental health services, prescription benefits, and additional healthcare discounts. BeniVita is available year-round, regardless of immigration status, and has no enrollment window. BeniVita is not insurance and is not a substitute for major medical coverage.NOT INSURANCE. SOMETHING MORE ACCESSIBLE.BeniVita is not a health insurance plan. It is a monthly membership: $69.95 for an individual, $79.95 for a couple, and $89.95 for a family of up to five, providing real healthcare access with no eligibility requirements, enrollment windows, or documentation.Members can access licensed, bilingual virtual physicians 24 hours a day, seven days a week for urgent care needs. Virtual primary care is available for ongoing management of chronic conditions. Members also have access to mental health counseling through licensed virtual therapists. BeniVita's prescription benefit provides access to more than 1,500 commonly prescribed medications, with hundreds available at no additional cost. Lab, dental, and vision discounts provide additional savings on everyday healthcare services.No Social Security number is required. You don't need proof of legal residency. No insurance card is necessary. Anyone living in the United States-whether a U.S. citizen, legal resident, visa holder, or undocumented immigrant can sign up in minutes from any phone or device, in English or Spanish.For the millions of Americans who cannot access affordable health coverage, BeniVita offers another way to access everyday healthcare services. There is no waiting period. BeniVita is available nationwide, year-round.WHO OPEN ENROLLMENT LEAVES BEHINDThe groups most severely affected by the healthcare access gap are precisely the groups BeniVita was designed to serve:-Undocumented immigrants, legally excluded from the ACA regardless of income, employment, or years of residence in the U.S.Coverage gap families: earn too much for Medicaid, too little to afford marketplace premiums.- Gig workers and self-employed: no employer coverage, premiums often unaffordable at full individual-market rates- Mixed-status families: one undocumented family member creates fear and complexity that keeps entire households uninsured- People who can't afford premiums: even with financial assistance, many Americans face high deductibles of $5,000 or more, making care effectively inaccessible even with coverage."We built BeniVita for the people Open Enrollment forgets. The undocumented family that has been here for 20 years and still cannot get coverage. The construction worker who earns too much for Medicaid and too little for a real insurance plan. The mother who has been told no by every system that was supposed to help her. Open Enrollment is not for everyone. BeniVita is."Jon Guzman, Founder & CEO, BeniVita Inc."Nuestra comunidad lleva años escuchando que el seguro médico no es para ellos. Que no tienen los documentos. Que no califican. Que no pueden pagarlo. BeniVita existe para decirte lo contrario: estás aquí, mereces acceso a servicios de salud y hay una solución que no te pide nada de lo que el sistema te ha estado exigiendo."Lauro Herrera, BeniVita RepresentativeAVAILABLE FOR INTERVIEWJon Guzman, Founder and CEO of BeniVita Inc., is available for English-language interviews on the healthcare access crisis and BeniVita's role as a national solution. Lauro Herrera, BeniVita's bilingual representative, is available in Spanish to speak to the Latino community's specific experience during Open Enrollment. Both are available in person or virtually.ABOUT BENIVITABeniVita Inc. is a national bilingual Telehealth membership company providing non-insurance healthcare access to individuals and families across the United States. BeniVita is a private company operating in strategic partnership with PLSH, a publicly traded company on the OTC market. Subscriptions start at $69.95/month. No documentation required. Available in English and Spanish. Learn more at benivita.

Andrea Gomez

Andrea Gomez Communication LLC

+1 832-858-5850

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BeniVita Offers Telehealth to People Excluded From the ACA Marketplace News Provided By Andrea Gomez Communication LLC November 06, 2026, 14:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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