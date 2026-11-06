SPARQ Unveils RYFT Game Launchpad From Innovation City In Ras Al Khaimah

RYFT, developed by SPARQ at Innovation City in Ras Al Khaimah, takes a game from a text prompt to a playable and shareable game.

Opening in November, the launchpad will allow creators who have built games on RYFT, SPARQ's AI game-creation platform, to create game-linked digital tokens

RAS AL KHAIMAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SPARQ, the AI games company headquartered at Innovation City in Ras Al Khaimah, has unveiled the RYFT launchpad, scheduled to open in November. Integrated into the RYFT platform, the launchpad is designed to allow creators who have built games on RYFT to create game-linked digital tokens using Robinhood Chain, an Ethereum layer-2 network launched by Robinhood.A token is a digital asset recorded on a blockchain, a shared digital ledger; a launchpad is a platform used to create and release tokens. RYFT integrates this functionality into its game-creation platform using Robinhood Chain.Tokens created through the RYFT launchpad are designed to be linked to playable games and used for in-game activities and player rewards. Under the platform's model, a game must be available before its associated token can be created. Token records are maintained on the blockchain.The launchpad builds on RYFT, which allows gamers and developers to create playable games using AI-assisted tools. A creator describes a game in plain English, and RYFT generates code, art, sound, music and voice lines before the game can be published to the web. According to SPARQ, more than 10,500 players signed up and more than 2,500 games were created within two weeks of RYFT opening to the public.Built to Be SharedRYFT games can be shared through posts on X or chats on Telegram, where supported, allowing users to play within those environments. The launchpad adds a game-linked token feature to the existing creation and sharing platform.A Home for Game DevelopersThe launch reflects Innovation City's ambition to make Ras Al Khaimah a home for the next generation of game developers, with companies based in the free zone able to build on RYFT's technology.“AI is changing how games are made. Tools that previously required larger teams are becoming accessible to smaller developers and individual creators,” said Anas Hijjawi, Acting CEO of Innovation City.“That shift creates opportunities for game developers, including those building in Ras Al Khaimah. SPARQ is among the companies developing gaming technology from Innovation City.”“We developed the game-creation platform before introducing the launchpad,” said Christoffer Wilhelmsen, COO and Co-Founder of SPARQ.“More than 10,000 users signed up to build games on RYFT, and the new feature is designed to let creators associate a token with an existing playable game. The launchpad is being developed from Innovation City in Ras Al Khaimah using Robinhood Chain.”More information about RYFT visit:

Noelle Feghali

Innovation City

+971 54 505 1290

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SPARQ Unveils RYFT Game Launchpad from Innovation City in Ras Al Khaimah News Provided By Innovation City November 06, 2026, 14:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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